The IKEA in Fishers held a grand opening on Oct. 11, 2017.
Robert Scheer/IndyStar

A child who found a loaded handgun wedged into an Ikea sofa fired the weapon inside the furniture store Monday afternoon, according to police.

Sgt. Tom Weger of the Fishers Police Department said the shooting was reported around 2 p.m.

The owner of the handgun sat down on a sofa inside the store and dropped the weapon without realizing it, Weger said. The gun became lodged in the cushions and was discovered by a child.

The child picked up the gun and fired at least one shot, Weger said. No one was hurt in incident. The child's age was not yet known.

There have been at least 92 unintentional shootings by children so far in 2018 according to data collected by Everytown, a gun violence prevention group.

Police were called to the scene and collected witness statements. Weger said no arrests have been made at this time, and the case information has been forwarded to the Hamilton County prosecutor's office to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, police had cleared the scene and the Ikea was open for regular business.

Follow Justin L. Mack on Twitter: @justinlmack.

