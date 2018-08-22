Chris Evans says he's figured out why President Trump can't even spell the word "counsel" correctly.

While retweeting one of the president's tweets Monday that included the misspelling "councel," the "Avengers" actor said it "dawned on" him why Trump has so many spelling errors.

"I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day," he explained. "But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word. You don’t read (expletive). And we all know it."

That's right, he went there – Evans mocked Trump, saying the president doesn't read, which therefore makes him bad at spelling.

Fans of Evans seemed to like the actor's idea, with his tweet getting more than 113,000 likes and 18,000 retweets.

Now we wonder if Trump will tweet about Evans...

