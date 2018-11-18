Christopher Watts is set to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Monday for his role in the murder of his pregnant wife and two children.

The 33-year-old Frederick man will face at least three life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.

Watts pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to the murder of his 34-year-old wife, Shanann, and their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste. Shanann was 15 weeks pregnant when investigators say Watts killed his family and dumped their bodies on a Weld County oilfield in August.

Watts will be sentenced for nine felony counts: five counts of first-degree murder, unlawful termination of a pregnancy, and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

Of the five first-degree murder counts, two are additional counts for the children because they are younger than 12.

More: Chris Watts, accused of killing wife, children, hears charges against him

More: Colorado murder suspect Chris Watts says he killed his pregnant wife after she strangled their two daughters

It's unclear if Shanann's family will speak at the sentencing hearing, but Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said if they choose not to, the prosecutors will speak on their behalf.

Watts' parents filed a motion with the court requesting that they be allowed to speak or provide a written statement at Monday's sentencing. District Court Judge Marcelo Kopcow approved that request Thursday.

After Watts accepted a plea agreement earlier this month, his parents spoke out and expressed concern their son may have been coerced into pleading guilty to crimes he didn't commit.

As part of the agreement reached by the prosecution and defense attorneys, Rourke agreed to not pursue the death penalty in exchange for Watts pleading guilty to all nine counts against him.

The agreement also stipulates that the sentences for the three first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Shanann, Bella and Celeste Watts and the unlawful termination of a pregnancy charge for the Watts' unborn son, Nico, will be served consecutively.

More: Colorado dad pleads guilty to murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters

More: 'Eerie' photo of Chris Watts with pregnant wife, daughter captured in Myrtle Beach days before murders

"The plea of guilty to each of those counts naming each of those victims — Shanann, Bella, Celeste and Nico — was an important consideration...He deserves a life sentence for each and every act on top of one another," Rourke said at a news conference Nov. 6.

It will be the court's decision to have the sentences for the other three charges run concurrently or consecutively.

Rourke is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday. Rourke said at that time he'll likely be able to share more information about the investigation and evidence in the case.

The DA's office had previously requested the autopsy reports for Shanann, Bella and Celeste be sealed.

The autopsy reports will likely be released no later than 24 hours after the sentencing hearing concludes.















More: Funerals for Shanann Watts and daughters, killed in Colorado, are planned for Saturday in North Carolina

More: Chris and Shanann Watts' friends in Colorado saw a 'perfect' family. What led to 3 deaths?

Follow Sady Swanson on Twitter: @sadyswan.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com