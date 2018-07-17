Conchy Joe's: A fun take on seafood in Florida
01 / 24
Conchy Joe’s restaurant in Jensen Beach, Florida, as seen from the parking lot.
02 / 24
The faded sign in front of Conchy Joe’s speaks to the specialties that have kept it popular for almost 40 years.
03 / 24
The restaurant has been expanded over the years, including the addition of a thatched-roof tiki bar section in back.
04 / 24
Guests walk past the raw bar selections in a glass case on their way to the table.
05 / 24
There is a definite Key West vibe to the interior of Conchy Joe’s.
06 / 24
Rules and dress codes are pretty lax at Conchy Joe’s, which closes just three days a year, on the most important holidays – like Super Bowl Sunday.
07 / 24
Lots of plants, ceiling fans and ocean views add to the tropical laid-back feel at Conchy Joe’s.
08 / 24
The main event at Conchy Joe’s is what it calls “truly fresh” fish of the day, usually four to choose from.
09 / 24
The menu is vast, but focus on the fresh seafood specialties – and be prepared to make lots of decisions!
10 / 24
There are several Chef Special Creations that change regularly, but the ethos of Conchy Joe’s is focused on “Truly Fresh Fish,” as the menu describes in detail.
11 / 24
The restaurant’s signature cocktail is the 45-ounce “Big Conch” with four rums and a medley of fruit juices, but it also comes in this normal-sized version – the “Little Conch.”
12 / 24
The three most popular starters at Conchy Joe’s, from left to right: shrimp stack, conch fritters and conch cakes.
13 / 24
The conch cakes are pounded pieces of conch meat fried in a crunchy coating and topped with a Caribbean remoulade and sweet jalapeño relish.
14 / 24
The conch fritters are light and fluffy fried dough balls studded with pieces of conch meat and served with “Harbor Island dipping sauce,” named for a spot in the Bahamas.
15 / 24
The shrimp stack is both beautiful and delicious, a layered tower of shrimp, avocado and a mango/mandarin orange mix, served with tortilla chips.
16 / 24
All the fresh fish choices are available with several preparations and with multiple sides; this is the sweet potato crusted mahi-mahi with sweet plantains on the side.
17 / 24
A close-up of the fresh mahi-mahi with sweet potato crust.
18 / 24
Mango-glazed sweet plantains are one of the more tropical side dish choices at Conchy Joe’s.
19 / 24
The signature conch chowder is similar to Manhattan clam chowder, a tomato-based soup, but served with a side of sherry to be added at your discretion.
20 / 24
Fresh fish preparations are offered in many styles, including grilled with horseradish sauce, as shown on this swordfish.
21 / 24
There are all kinds of entree salads at Conchy Joe’s, including this tropical salad with shrimp.
22 / 24
Coconut crusted shrimp with sweet plantains and mango dipping sauce.
23 / 24
The Key lime pie is a signature at Conchy Joe’s, where it is served in a unique frozen style.
24 / 24
The peanut butter pie won best dessert in Taste of Jensen Beach 2017.

The scene: In Florida, a waterfront location for a restaurant goes a long way, and the result is a lot of tourist traps featuring great settings but mediocre food. At first glance, Conchy Joe’s looks like this model, with a very Jimmy Buffet vibe and sort of tropical schtick, but it hasn’t survived — and thrived — since 1979 on its pastel colors and whirring ceiling fans alone. Instead it has built both a devoted local following and wooed lots of tourists by featuring a daily choice of truly fresh fish, a slate of must-try-while-in-Florida standards like Key lime pie, and an unusual focus on its namesake shellfish, conch. This is an ingredient closely identified with the Bahamas that many visitors may never have tried, and Conchy Joe’s embraces it wholeheartedly.

More: Island delicacy: Conched out in the Caribbean

Jensen Beach is small town that is part of the greater Port St. Lucie metro area, in the section of southeastern Florida known as the Treasure Coast. It is just far north enough of the heavily visited Fort Lauderdale/Boca Raton/West Palm Beach corridor to be slightly outside the high-priced vacation zone, but is still popular with beach lovers, and convenient to spring training, Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center to the north. It is a part of the state that many road trippers will be passing through, and it’s worth the short detour down to the water.

The indoor/outdoor complex has been expanded several times in the past four decades, and has the original large indoor dining room and indoor bar, a second screened-in dining room with a porch feel and its own second bar, plus an outdoor thatch-roofed tiki bar section. In between the indoor and porch sections guests walk by the semi-open kitchen and glance into a glass raw bar display case filled with shellfish temptations. All of it has a waterfront, open-air, breezy feel with ceiling fans, lots of plants hanging from the roof, neon beer signs, hanging ropes, blocks and tackle, and tropical decorations, with simple tables adorned with red-and-white checkered plastic tablecloths and hot sauce bottles. A long dock juts off the back of the restaurant into the Atlantic, in case you want to go for post-meal stroll or are visiting by boat. There are a few trees growing through the deck inside the porch, and the bar has a very Key West look with turquoise painted wood, hand-carved signage, and classic chrome diner stools topped with red leatherette.

More: A whimsical diner in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Diner food from scratch in South Florida
01 / 27
Howley's is a quirky roadside diner that has served comfort food in West Palm Beach, Fla., for nearly 70 years.
02 / 27
Howley's has expanded and evolved over the decades into a bit of an architectural oddity.
03 / 27
The restaurant has served made to order, home-style cooking since 1950.
04 / 27
When you walk through the front door, you are in the original '50s diner-style portion of the restaurant.
05 / 27
The original diner section has counter, booth and table seating.
06 / 27
Some of Howley's specialties include a turkey pot pie, blackened ahi tuna tacos and fish and chips.
07 / 27
The award-winning chili is thick, chunky, full of beans and meat, and available as a cup (shown) or bowl.
08 / 27
Low Country egg rolls are one of the best and most popular starters, full of pulled pork, collard greens and cream cheese and served with an Asian-influenced, mustard-based, Carolina-style barbecue sauce.
09 / 27
The hummus plate, with house-made hummus and grilled naan bread, is one of the most popular appetizers, which are called "snackeroos" here.
10 / 27
Blackened ahi tuna tacos are served with aioli slaw, corn and tomato salsa, jalapenos and cheddar cheese.
11 / 27
Crab cake benedict is served with house-made Hollandaise, of course.
12 / 27
If you're hungry or like big portions, go for the beef shepherd's pie.
13 / 27
Another generous portion is one of Howley's signature dishes, the turkey pot pie, with huge chunks of freshly roasted turkey in a thick, rich cream sauce under the flaky crust.
14 / 27
The fish and chips, made with haddock, are very popular and tasty.
15 / 27
Even the basic turkey sandwich is delicious, thanks to the whole birds roasted in house, shown with sweet potato fries, one of several choices of sides.
16 / 27
Wild-caught Gulf shrimp is served over a bed of grits and spinach leaves.
17 / 27
Howley's pastry chef makes two types of cheesecake du jour, like decadent peanut butter chocolate fudge.
18 / 27
Howley's also serves up a lot of shakes, ice cream and a basic hot fudge sundae.
19 / 27
Bananabanana cream pie is a bestseller, with two takes on bananas.
20 / 27
Howley's has beverages for everyone, from fresh-squeezed orange juice to a full bar with a cocktail menu and wine list.
21 / 27
There are many nods to the South, from shrimp and grits and barbecue to the popular sweet tea.
22 / 27
Howley's hosts a large full-service dining room.
23 / 27
The entire place is full of eclectic art and decor.
24 / 27
Howley's displays its home cooking motto on the menu.
25 / 27
Because it gets crowded, Howley's has an outdoor waiting area (in addition to outdoor covered dining in back).
26 / 27
Another odd Howley's touch is the putting green outside for those waiting for tables.
27 / 27
Guests can practice putting or visit in patio chairs while waiting for a table.

Reason to visit: Conch chowder, conch fritters, conch cakes, fish of the day, sweet plantains, frozen Key lime pie.

The food: The menu is large and includes all-American fare such as hamburgers, hot dogs, entrée salads and chicken wings, but the reason to head to Conchy Joe’s is seafood in its myriad forms. There is a full slate of raw bar offerings, including local Florida clams, imported cold-weather oysters (better than their Southern warm-water brethren and a nice touch), steamed shrimp, snow crab and king crab legs, and mussels from Prince Edward Island, Canada. This sort of reflects the ethos here — local seafood is used whenever appropriate, but when there is something better to be had from elsewhere, the restaurant goes that route.

Conch is used several ways, and one of the signature dishes is the conch chowder, served with a bottle of sherry on the side, which you add to taste. Conch chowder is a thinner tomato-based soup, similar to Manhattan clam chowder but with chopped conch instead of clams, though the two crustaceans are very close in texture. It is spicy and good, and the sherry cuts the heat level and makes it taste richer, so it’s a great starter. It's a good idea to slowly add sherry until you get it perfect, because once you’ve added too much you can’t take it back. Because it is a signature dish, the restaurant offers the option to make virtually any meal here into a “Conchy Combo,” and add chowder and a slice of Key lime pie for five bucks. But there are myriad modifications, substitutions, upgrades and side choices available, so be ready to make a lot of decisions beyond your entree.

Conch is also found in two of the three most popular starters here, including the conch fritters with “Harbor Island sauce,” named for a spot in the Bahamas. The fritters are basically fried dough balls studded with pieces of conch meat, and the sauce is a tropically flavored take on French or Russian dressing. Conch cakes are meatier, pounded flat pieces of conch with a crunchy fried coating and topped with a Caribbean remoulade and sweet jalapeño relish. The conch fritters are better than most, as this is a dish that tends to be heavy and chewy, while these are light and soft, and the sauce is delicious. The conch cakes are even better, with a more pronounced seafood taste, and the relish is excellent. The third popular appetizer, the shrimp stack, is also a standout, with a layered tower of shrimp, avocado and a mango/mandarin orange mix, served with tortilla chips, both beautiful and delicious. It’s hard to choose, and this is a good place to go with a group of four or more and share, but if you haven’t had conch, go that route. They also offer the most traditional Bahamian conch preparation, conch salad, a ceviche-style dish of raw sliced conch meat marinated in fresh lime juice with peppers, onions, celery and spices.

The conch theme continues in the adult beverage choices, which are extensive to say the least. There are more than 15 wines offered by the glass, 20 beers and ciders in bottles, including Caribbean and Bahamian specialties like Kalik and Red Stripe, and more than dozen others on draft, with lots of craft beer choices. But Conchy Joe’s is better known for its vast array of tropical cocktails. The signature “Big Conch” is a 45-ounce rum punch with four different light and dark rums, fruit juice and a Myers’s dark rum floater splashed on top. It’s for sharing, but there is also an individual version available — the "Little Conch," of course.

The best entrees revolve around the “truly fresh fish” of the day, which usually includes mahi-mahi and salmon, plus a couple of rotating options, like swordfish and corvina when I visited. Any of these can be prepared in a variety of ways, including wood-fire grilled, breaded and fried, blackened, jerked, as an entrée sandwich, or my favorite, sweet potato crusted. All fish are offered in two sizes, 5 or 8 ounces, and in addition to preparation, size, and whether or not to make it a Conchy Combo, you also have to choose from a dizzying array of sides which include salad, Caesar salad, fries, mango-glazed plantains, black beans and yellow rice, coleslaw, baked potato, mashed potatoes, sweet potato fries and vegetable of the day. To keep up the tropical Caribbean/Bahamian theme I went for plantains (sweet), which were very good, but my colleagues also loved the rice and beans and sweet potato fries.

After must-try starters, and maybe a chowder, plus a main course, you probably won’t have room left for dessert, but if sharing, it’s worth digging deep. There's an entire menu of sweet specialties, including creative oddities like a take on a banana split made with fried sweet plantains topped with vanilla ice cream, warm banana puree and whipped cream. But the two best sellers are the peanut butter pie, which won best dessert in “Taste of Jensen Beach 2017,” and has a filling of rich whipped peanut butter with chocolate chips in a graham cracker crust, and the signature Key lime pie, which won the same contest in 2016. This is an unusual frozen take on the genre — think of it as the Key lime pie equivalent of the frozen margarita — but the flavor profile was spot on and my skeptical Floridian dining partners and Key lime connoisseurs were surprisingly impressed, giving it a local’s thumbs up.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: No, but if you are looking for good waterfront dining in South Florida — and who isn’t? — this is fun and authentic spot with an unusually broad selection of conch dishes.

Rating: Yum!  (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: 3945 NE Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach; 772-334-1130; conchyjoes.com

Explore Florida's best beaches
01 / 40
Amelia Island has 13 miles of beautiful beaches, abundant native wildlife and pristine waters.
02 / 40
Horseback riding is an amazing way to see all of what Amelia Island has to offer.
03 / 40
Anna Maria Island was originally used for hunting and fishing by various Indian tribes and the only way on and off the island was by boat.
04 / 40
Beautiful turquoise waters and white sandy beaches are the main attraction for visitors to Anna Maria Island.
05 / 40
Clearwater's beaches offer miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and are consistently ranked among America's most beautiful.
06 / 40
Clearwater is a top year-round beach destination, offering warm weather and tons to do on any budget.
07 / 40
Clearwater's snow-white sand is perfect for building enormous sandcastles.
08 / 40
Kids of all ages will love Captain Memo's Pirate Cruise in Clearwater. Every passenger aboard ship enjoys their choice of free soft drinks, beer, wine and champagne, while searching for the bountiful dolphins.
09 / 40
You can't meet America's most famous dolphin and star of "Dolphin Tale," Winter the Dolphin, anywhere but the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
10 / 40
Cocoa Beach is also known as Florida's Space Coast, as it is home to America's Space Program. Here, a rocket launches in view of the pier.
11 / 40
Cocoa Beach is known for its excellent surfing, in addition to being home to America's space program.
12 / 40
Fishing from the pier is a popular pasttime in Cocoa Beach.
13 / 40
Those looking for a more active vacation should try learning to windsurf in Cocoa Beach.
14 / 40
Driving on Daytona Beach is a tradition dating back to the early days of the automobile. For years, beachgoers have enjoyed a leisurely drive on the wide, hard-packed sands.
15 / 40
If you like your beaches car-free, there are non-driving areas of Daytona Beach as well, like the area surrounding the Boardwalk & Pier, the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront and the Wyndham Ocean Walk.
16 / 40
Festivalgoers surround the Daytona Beach Bandshell during the 2012 Wings & Waves Air Show.
17 / 40
Delray Beach has great surfing for beginners.
18 / 40
Delray Beach's picturesque dunes are covered with native Florida vegetation.
19 / 40
A lifeguard stands at Delray.
20 / 40
Couples looking for a romantic-but-funky date night in Delray should attend a performance at Arts Garage, a cultural center/theater/art gallery.
21 / 40
The house dwelling-style Boca Grande lighthouse on Gasparilla Island features a vivid history museum with a fossil exhibit, hands-on area and unique gift shop.
22 / 40
Dolphin wave surfing is a common sight in Fort Myers.
23 / 40
For an unconventional vacation, try camping in RV Park Red Coconut on Fort Myers Beach.
24 / 40
Rent a boat for the day and enjoy some quality time on Marco Island, away from the hustle and bustle of the more populated beaches.
25 / 40
Marco Island is a great place to collect seashells.
26 / 40
Miami Beach has long been known for its Art Deco style, pastel colors, laidback vibe and international flair.
27 / 40
Miami Beach often hosts global events like Art Basel Miami Beach, the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Miami Beach International Fashion Week and the Miami International Boat Show.
28 / 40
Vero Beach is a nature-lover's paradise, home to stingrays, green sea turtles and tropical fish.
29 / 40
For an educational day trip out of Vero Beach, try McKee Botanical Garden, an 18-acre historic subtropical garden maintained by a private non-profit organization for education and enjoyment.
30 / 40
Try stand-up paddleboarding while in Palm Beach, where the waters are generally calm, allowing you to keep your balance.
31 / 40
For a relaxing walk, meander through the wild oats along Siesta Key's Beach Pathway.
32 / 40
Couples will enjoy a leisurely bike ride along Siesta Key Beach.
33 / 40
Build your own sandy snowman on the beach.
34 / 40
Kicking back in a hammock is the perfect way to drink in the sunset on Siesta Key.
35 / 40
South Beach is home to most of the famous Art Deco district, a fascinating collection of more than 800 historic buildings from the 1930s and 40s.
36 / 40
Try a personalized adventure sightseeing tour aboard a six-passenger Zodiac RIB boat with Ocean Force Adventures.
37 / 40
Panama City Beach boasts 27 miles of sugar-white sand beaches bordering the clear, emerald-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and St. Andrews Bay.
38 / 40
Kids of all ages will love playing in the sugar-white sands of Panama City.
39 / 40
For adventurous types, parasailing might just be the best possible way to spend the day in Panama City.
40 / 40
Make a splash on a jet ski in Panama City.

Larry Olmsted has been writing about food and travel for more than 15 years. An avid eater and cook, he has attended cooking classes in Italy, judged a barbecue contest and once dined with Julia Child. Follow him on Twitter, @TravelFoodGuy, and if there's a unique American eatery you think he should visit, send him an email at travel@usatoday.com. Some of the venues reviewed by this column provided complimentary services.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com