Rep. Diane Black, a Republican candidate to be the next Tennessee governor, said Tuesday that the decline of family support systems and the rise of pornography is the "root cause" of school shootings. 

"How many of you when you were in school ever had an experience where a kid came to school with a gun? . . . Never happened," Black said during a listening session with ministers at Safe Harbor of Clarksville, Tenn. The audio recording was shared by HuffPost.

"Why do we see kids being so violent? What's out there? What makes them do that? Because as a nurse, I go back to root causes." 

"I think it's deterioration of the family," Black said. Citing the expression, "idle hands are the devil's workshop," Black said that without a family support structure, teens turn to the Internet, violent movies and pornography.

“Pornography, it’s available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there’s pornography there," she said. "All of this is available without parental guidance. And I think that is a big part of the root cause that we see so many young people that have mental illness get caught in these places." 

Black, like other conservatives and gun control opponents, was searching for explanations for recent school shootings that don't place the blame on the availability of firearms. 

Rep. Diane Black over the years
01 / 14
House Budget Chairwoman Diane Black, R-Tenn., speaks to the media about the Republican's 2018 budget plan in the U.S. Capitol on July 18, 2017.
02 / 14
Sen. Diane Black, R-Gallatin, listens as Sen. Jim Kyle, D-Memphis, left, discusses a proposal sponsored by Black in the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008 in Nashville, Tenn. The committee approved the resolution that would nullify a 2000 ruling by the state Supreme Court that the Tennessee Constitution offers greater protection of abortion rights than the U.S. Constitution.
03 / 14
Diane Black, with grand-daughter Madison Black, 2, is running for Congressman Bart Gordon's 6th District Congressional seat, in Hendersonville Tenn., at Latham Lighthouse Events center, August 5, 2010.
04 / 14
Diane Black gives her acceptance speech for the 6th Congressional District at Latham's Lighthouse Events Center Tuesday, November 2, 2010 in Hendersonville, Tenn.
05 / 14
House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, listens to a question during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 15, 2011. From left are, Boehner, House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., House Majority Leader Eric Cantor of Va.
06 / 14
Forty-three years after his injuries in Vietnam, Sgt. Doug LeTourneau received the Purple Heart from U.S. Rep. Diane Black on Friday, Nov. 11, 2011. Family and fellow soldiers came to the event from several states.
07 / 14
U.S. Rep. Diane Black with her parents, Audrie and Joe Warren, outside their home Rep. Diane Black (Diane Warren) with her parents, Audrey and Joe Warren outside their home.
08 / 14
Rep. Diane Black (Diane Warren), second from left, pinning ceremony.
09 / 14
House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, discusses the GOP agenda alongside Reps. Diane Black, R-Tenn., and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
10 / 14
Congressman Diane Black celebrates with family and friends at her viewing party for as she wins 6th District at Barefoot Charlie's Restaurant August 4, 2016 in Hendersonville, Tenn.
11 / 14
U.S. Rep. Diane Black
12 / 14
House Budget Committee Chair Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn. questions Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, during the committee's hearing on President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget.
13 / 14
U.S. Rep. Diane Black hugs Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee following her address to graduated at the university?s commencement ceremony on Dec. 10.
14 / 14
Sen. Diane Black of Hendersonville and Sen. David Fowler of Signal Mountain confer as debate continues on an ethics bill on the floor in the state senate in April, 2005.

"In response to mass shootings, liberals have called for banning and confiscating all guns," says Black's campaign website. "We must recognize mental health issues are the cause of mass gun violence, not the guns themselves."

After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., the state's House of Representatives approved a measure declaring pornography a public health risk the same day the Republican-controlled chamber overwhelmingly voted to reject gun control measures demanded by survivors of the shooting.

Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts took issue with Black's statement saying that, "Despite all of the data and experts at her disposal" she "chooses to blame 'grocery store pornography' for school shootings. And she doesn't mean the magazines that glorify guns." 

There have been at least 21 school shootings so far in 2018. 

