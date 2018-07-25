Peek at what's planned: Celebrity Cruises' next ship, Celebrity Edge

Another line that is going dark and solid with its hull decoration is Celebrity Cruises. Here, an artist's drawing of the line's soon-to-debut Celebrity Edge, which will feature a dark blue hull.

Construction has begun on another new ship for Celebrity Cruises.

French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique on Monday held a steel cutting ceremony at its shipyard in St. Nazaire, France to officially mark the beginning of work on Celebrity Apex.

Scheduled to debut in 2020, the 2,900-passenger vessel will be the second ship in Celebrity's groundbreaking new Edge Class series.

The first vessel in the series, Celebrity Edge, has been under construction at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire since 2016 and is due to be completed later this year.

Celebrity has ordered four of the Edge Class vessels, which boast an innovative new design.

The vessels, notably, will feature 90-ton platforms the size of tennis courts that are cantilevered over their sides. Called Magic Carpets, the platforms will move up and down the ships serving functions that range from tender boarding area (when the platforms are positioned at a lower deck) to alternative restaurant (when the platforms are positioned near the top of the vessels).

Among other unusual features, Edge and its sisters will have jogging tracks that span two decks and wind around terraced pool areas. The ships also will have relaxation areas to the aft of their pool decks called Rooftop Gardens. Hot tubs will be perched on stems in what Celebrity says is a “martini glass” design.

Edge and its sisters will feature what Celebrity is calling Infinite Veranda cabins designed to blend the indoor and outdoor experience. Billed as an industry first, Infinite Veranda cabins will have balconies that are incorporated into the main cabin area. Bi-fold doors in the rooms either can be completely closed, creating a traditional room area separated from a balcony area, or left open, creating a wide-open indoor space that is about 23% larger than traditional balcony cabins.

Edge and its sisters also will have Celebrity's first cabins for solo travelers.

