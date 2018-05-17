So you worship Netflix's The Queen and now you want to watch the real-life royals' nuptials Saturday. But you don't have a TV or you've jettisoned your pay-TV service. Relax — you won't miss out.

There are endless options for cord-nevers and cord-cutters seeking to stream the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking place at Windsor Castle over alternates to traditional TV.

You will likely be among as many as 3 billion viewers expected to watch the festivities, which begin roughly at 4 a.m. ET Saturday morning, with the ceremony itself set for about 7 a.m. ET. Viewership of the April 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton on YouTube alone set a Guinness World Record at the time for most live streams of a single event (72 million).

Since then, tens of millions of Americans have made broadband or mobile networks their choice for watching video, while the number of pay-TV homes has slowly declined.

The many ways to stream the event will likely contribute its being the most live-streamed wedding in history, says Dan Carney, senior vice president of operations of online video delivery company Limelight Networks.

"Millions of people in the U.S. will be watching the Royal Wedding — and many won’t depend on traditional cable networks. They’ll choose to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say 'I do' via live streaming," he said.

Here's a slew of options based on how you plan to watch:

You use Roku, Amazon Fire TV or other smart TV devices

You have numerous choices if you have smart TV or a device that connects your TV to your home Internet service, such as a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV devices such as Google Chromecast or NVIDIA Shield.

With those services, you can opt to download an app from your favorite TV network or an app from one of several live TV subscription services such as DirecTV and Sling TV, which offer dozens of channels.

Alternatively, you can stream over most major networks via these devices, but there are some wrinkles when watching on their apps. Some will charge you.

For instance, you can watch for free on the ABC News app, but to watch on the ABC app you must register using credentials from a pay-TV subscription. Similarly, to watch live on the CBS app, it prompts you to subscribe to its CBS All Access service ($5.99 monthly for limited commercials; you can opt for a free trial), but you can watch for free on the CBS News app (just choose the live CBSN option).

The NBC News app will stream the festivities for free, while the Fox News Channel app will stream the wedding itself for free, but for the full pre-event coverage you would need to sign in. The Reuters TV app will also be streaming a live feed.

If you prefer to have multiple options, consider trying a broadband-delivered live TV service. There are six major services -- DirecTV Now, Hulu, FuboTV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV. Prices range from $20 to $50-up, but there's no contract, as with traditional pay TV services — and all of them have free trial offers to let you watch the wedding coverage.

Many of the broadband TV services have local TV broadcasts from major channels (ABC, CBS, NBC), too, and they have cable networks such as CNN, E!, Fox News, and BBC America, which will be covering the wedding. If you don't want to get up quite so early, DirecTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, PlayStation Now and YouTube TV let you record programs on a cloud-based DVR so you can watch later. You can add cloud DVR to Sling TV for $5 a month.

DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vie also offer TLC, which begins its coverage at 5 a.m. ET.

Free on YouTube

Another option: Download the YouTube app and you can stream the wedding free from the USA TODAY channel and the Royal Family's Official YouTube Channel.

For what will likely be a more irreverent take on the ceremony, get the HBO Now app (one free month trial, then $14.99 monthly) to watch Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon cover the festivities, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET, as their alter egos Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan.

Another advantage of TV apps is that most of them let download a version to play on your mobile device, too, so you can watch while on the go. (USA TODAY will stream the Associated Press' live video of the event in its mobile apps.)

Video game consoles such as the Xbox and PlayStation can play several TV apps including HBO, Hulu; the Nintendo Switch plays Hulu.

And if you do have a TV, you could try connecting an antenna and watching local TV broadcasts. (Check the AntennaWeb site to see what signals you'd likely be able to get.

You watch on your phone or tablet

Prefer to watch on your phone or tablet? TV networks and broadband TV services such as Hulu and PlayStation Vue and the others mentioned have apps you can download on your smartphone or tablet.

ABC News will be streaming its five-hour Good Morning America live broadcast on its Facebook page beginning at 5:00 a.m. ET.

NBC News will have royal wedding coverage on its Snapchat show Stay Tuned.

U.K. subscription service BritBox (free trial, then $6.99 monthly) will stream the ITV feed of the wedding through its mobile apps and on Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast, as well as on BritBox.com.

You sit at a computer

BBC.com will stream BBC One's feed live for free worldwide.

You can also view the live stream on USATODAY.com or head to network TV web sites such as FoxNews.com, NBCNews.com and its Today show site, and BBC.com (you can prepare on the BBC's Royal Wedding hub).

Services such as DirecTV Now and Sling TV are available on your computer, too.

