The truck that the 1-year-old girl was found in.

Metro Nashville Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A father on his way to catch a flight at the airport left his 1-year-old daughter in the back of his pickup truck at their home, causing her death Wednesday, Nashville police said Thursday.

Matt Barker left home at 7:30 a.m. CT with his two children, intending to take them both to day care a few miles away, police said. He returned to his home in the East Nashville area about a half hour later and left a few minutes after that via a ride-share service for Nashville International Airport, where he flew out on a business trip.

His wife, Jenny Barker, left for her job in another vehicle thinking that both children were at the day-care center, police said. She went to the center in the evening to pick up Katera Barker and the child's 5-year-old sibling and was told that Katera never had been dropped off.

Jenny Barker then telephoned her husband and came to the realization that Katera, whom the couple had adopted recently, was still in the pickup truck. Jenny Barker called 911 at 5:42 p.m. as she pulled into her driveway.

She removed Katera from the pickup truck and began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived. Katera was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Matt Barker flew back to Nashville, arriving late Wednesday, police said. He and his wife have been fully cooperative with the investigation, and no charges have been filed.

Wednesday's high temperature here reached 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. So the temperature inside the truck could have reached nearly 120 degrees.

The girl's death is the seventh so far this year and all have been children a year old or younger, according to NoHeatstroke.org, a website of hot-car death information compiled by Jan Null. The San Jose State University meteorologist has been tracking the problem since 2001.

Other children have died this year in:

• Chesterfield, Va., where twins were found May 10 in the back of an SUV

• Eagle Pass, Texas, where a father forgot May 16 to take his daughter to day care

• Miami, where a mom went to work Feb. 28, forgetting her son was in the back seat

• North Charleston, S.C., where a father April 3 forgot to drop off his son at day care

• And Shreveport, La., where a dad forgot May 15 that his 7-month-old was in the car

In all, 749 children have died as result of vehicular heatstroke since 1998, according to the website. Almost a third were younger than 1, and more than 1 in 5 were 1 year old.

More than half of the deaths resulted from caregivers forgetting that the child was in the vehicle, according to Null's information. Aside from crashes, heatstroke is the leading cause of death in vehicles for children age 14 years and younger.

A memory aid to help parents remove children from the back seat of a car comes from placing your purse or a shoe you were wearing in the back with the child, authorities said.

Tennessee is one of 19 states, as of May 1, with laws to protected people from liability who pull kids from cars if the vehicles are locked, a child cannot be rescued another way and harm is imminent, according to KidsAndCars.org, a nonprofit that advocates for the safety of children in vehicles.

In Tennessee, individuals who see a child unattended in a hot, parked vehicle must call 911 or law enforcement before forcing their way in.

Contributing: Nick Wooten, Shreveport (La.) Times. Follow Natalie Neysa Alund on Twitter: @nataliealund

