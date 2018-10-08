Forget mom jeans; fashion has now reached peak dad.

From Instagram to the runway, celebrities and designers are embracing the "ugliness" of oversized sneakers that many have referred to as "dad shoes" and have turned them trendy.

Dad shoes got their name thanks to their retro appearance, most of which look like they've come straight out of your father's '80s wardrobe: Think non-descript white shoes, paired with tube socks and Lee jeans. Many feature thick soles and an overall chunky look, which scream comfort over chic.

Google Trends shows peak searches for "dad sneakers" and "dad shoes" in the summer months of 2018. And retail analytics company Edited reports a 627% increase in the number of dad sneakers in stock online in the last three months compared to a year ago.

"Just within this year, chunky sneakers have seen a 238% uptick in stock in the last three months compared to three months prior to that," Katie Smith, retail analysis & insights director for Edited told USA TODAY.

Pinterest has also seen increased interest, with searches for "dad sneakers" up 730% from January to date.

Though it's difficult to pinpoint exactly who started the dad shoe trend, Jane Buckingham, founder and CEO of trend forecasting and consulting company Trendera, says brands like Nike and Adidas started going "chunkier" about a year ago.

Last August, the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 was released, which offered a much chunkier, "dad" look than sleeker shoes (like the Nike VaporMax) that were popular at the time. At the same time, Nike was brining its own bulky shoes to the party. They celebrated the 35th anniversary of the classic 1982 Air Force 1 shoe with collaborations with rapper Travis Scott and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh. Their thick-soled Nike Mars Yard sneaker, a collaboration with artist Tom Sachs, also became more available that year.

Buckingham says these moves influenced designer labels such as Balenciaga to make high-end versions.

According to Smith, "dad shoes" are selling especially well in this luxury market, with Balenciaga's Triple S Trainers ($895), being the best-selling brand across 122 brands that sell the style.

Celebrities and fashion influencers are also fans of bulky buys from Gucci, which sells a logo-sided white leather Rhyton sneaker that runs over $800, and Louis Vuitton, which offers the bulky Archlight sneaker that run over $1,000.

Buckingham says the trend is a resurgence of "retro" fashion as well as a reaction to femininity in fashion.

"Here we have this huge Me Too, 'go women' thing happening at the same time as a huge romanticism and femininity in fashion," she explains. "Mixing these frilly dresses with chunky even 'ugly' sneakers sort of says, 'Don't assume I am weak and all girly.' It also says, 'There is more to me than meets the eye.' And Millennials – in particular – are all about duality and showing multiple sides of themselves."

Unlike other recent shoe trends, like the celebrity-loved see-through shoes, dad shoes also have a wider, unisex appeal.

So which young stars are rocking the trend? Jaden Smith wore a pair of Louis Vuitton’s Archlight sneakers ($1,090) to the Met Gala in May.

Jaden Smith attends the Met Gala on May 7, 2018 in New York.

Chance the Rapper performs in various brands while Kanye and his family, including wife Kim Kardashian West, reps his own Yeezy label.

Street style favorites Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have also been seen rocking the look.

And the look spans age groups. Some famous dads are wearing them too, including Thom Yorke of Radiohead.

Thom Yorke performs on stage during day 3 of Sonar Festival on June 16, 2018 in Barcelona.

He sported a pair of all-white '80s-inspired Reebok sneakers, completing his (seemingly ironic) dad look with rolled jeans and tube socks.

Moms Stella McCartney and Celine Dion have also sported the look.

The look has gone beyond celebrities as well. A quick search for #dadshoes on Instagram yields over 30,000 results, most of which come from non-celebrities.

Dad shoes are part of the larger trend of '80s and '90s fashion statements that are getting another moment in the spotlight, including fanny packs, hair scrunchies and bike shorts.

And it doesn't look like the trend is going away anytime soon.

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted told CNBC earlier this month that millennials continue to drive throwback sneaker sales after the company reported better-than-anticipated second-quarter earnings.

“The newest trend you are seeing in the high street is the mock-ups or the new models from what we had in the 90s, so the big clunky shoes are now coming in," he said. "Which aren’t for everybody’s taste, but that’s the new taste."

