A dead fetus was found inside an American Airlines plane Tuesday morning at LaGuardia Airport, according to authorities.

A cleaning crew discovered the fetus in the bathroom of a flight that arrived in New York from Charlotte, N.C., late Monday night, PIX11 reports.

Minutes before 9 a.m., the airport tweeted that flights at Terminal B could be delayed "due to an out of service aircraft."

LaGuardia also responded to an upset Twitter user with further explanation: "We're delayed due to the medical needs of a customer."

Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokesperson for New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told USA TODAY the department is "investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane."

Matt Miller, a spokesperson for American Airlines told USA TODAY, the airline is cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation of "this tragic and sensitive situation."

