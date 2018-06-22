British airline Virgin Atlantic is picking an insider to become the next CEO after Craig Kreeger retires.

The London-based carrier said Thursday that chief commercial officer Shai Weiss will take over Jan. 1. Weiss, who had been chairman of a Virgin investment fund, was named the airline's chief financial officer in 2014.

Kreeger has been CEO since February 2013. Before that he spent 27 years at American Airlines.

Virgin Atlantic overhauls economy fares, adds no-frills option

Virgin Atlantic was founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, who remains president. The airline had 2017 revenue of 2.7 billion pounds ($3.6 billion US).

Delta Air Lines owns a 49 percent stake, and Air France-KLM owns 31 percent of Virgin. The carriers plan to combine their partnerships into a single trans-Atlantic joint venture that Virgin called its next mid-range corporate plan.

Regulators OK Delta-Virgin Atlantic deal

Virgin Atlantic gives first look inside new Dreamliner

Virgin Atlantic shows off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson looks around during his first post-delivery walk-through of Virgin Atlantic's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson makes a grand entrance amid signing choir members at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
A view from the cabin door shows the side of Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Virgin Atlantic named its first Dreamliner "Birthday Girl" in honor of the carrier's 30th anniversary. The carrier began flying between London and Newark in the summer of 1983.
The updated Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The bar in the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Looking from the back of the cabin toward the front, a view of the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
The bar in the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The bar in the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Customers can help themselves to glasses -- and drinks -- at the bar in the Upper Class cabin of Virgin Atlantic's new Dreamliner aircraft.
This 'wander wall' at the front of Virgin Atlantic's Premium Economy section gives passengers an option for an in-flight stroll.
This 'wander wall' at the front of Virgin Atlantic's Premium Economy section gives passengers an option for an in-flight stroll. The carrier plans to stock it with newspapers, drinks and snacks.
The seat-back entertainment screens in the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Seat-back screens in Virgin Atlantic's economy section.
The coach class section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The coach class section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The cockpit on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The cabin crew rest area located behind the cockpit on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Unlike some other airlines that have ordered Dreamliners, Virgin Atlantic's loos do not have a view. ANA, for example, has windows in its Dreamliner lavatories.
The tail of Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
Designers show off the finished product to Richard Branson as he makes his first walk-through of Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Virgin Atlantic flight attendants hold U.S. and U.K. flags at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson speaks at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
Virgin Atlantic flight attendants watch from a rear boarding door at press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson speaks to press at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson drew a media crowd to a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at a special press event to show off the aircraft in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at a special press event to show off the aircraft in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014.
The economy seat-back entertainment screens in Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The seat-back entertainment screens in Premium Economy on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Premium Economy seats on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson shows thoughts about his carrier's first ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson shares a laugh with Virgin Atlantic executives and flight crew at a special event showing off the carrier's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson sits at the bar in the Upper Class cabin of Virgin Atlantic's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
This large galley in the rear of the aircraft has been a big hit with flight crews, says Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger.
A Delta billboard off the highway in downtown Atlanta welcomes Virgin Atlantic to town and touts the carriers' revamped flight schedules to London.
