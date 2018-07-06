West Virginia's Sen. Joe Manchin is one of the most vulnerable Democratic senators heading into the 2018 midterms and, unlike most members of his party, he is running as someone willing to work with, rather than obstruct, President Donald Trump. 

Manchin, whose state voted for Trump by more than 40 percentage points, told Politico he regretted backing Hillary Clinton in 2016 and said he wouldn't rule out endorsing the president in the 2020 election over whomever his Democratic opponent turns out to be. 

"I’m open to supporting the person who I think is best for my country and my state," Manchin said. "If his policies are best, I’ll be right there."

Manchin said, "Washington Democrats are making it more difficult for me to be a West Virginia Democrat" and he wishes he had not backed Clinton against Trump. During the campaign, Clinton said as president she would put coal miners and coal companies out of business.

Manchin, whose state has long relied on coal jobs, almost pulled his support for Clinton after that remark, he told Politico. But he stuck with her.

"It was a mistake. It was a mistake politically," Manchin said of supporting Clinton. But, she had promised $20 billion of investment in his state.

"Is this about me? Or trying to help a part of my state that’s never recovered and is having a tough time?" he asked rhetorically. 

26 races to watch in the midterms: Will Democrats make significant gains?

More: Don Blankenship starts petition drive for Senate despite primary loss

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., looks on before the arrival ofTreasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a Senate Appropriations Committee for Financial Services hearing on the proposed FY2019 budget in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2018.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP/Getty Images

The 70-year-old senator and former governor faces a tough re-election fight against West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Manchin may be helped by former mining executive Don Blankenship, who has started a petition to join the race as a third-party candidate. Blankenship could siphon off votes that would otherwise go to Morrisey. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told CNN's Chris Cuomo Wednesday night that he was not concerned about Manchin's comments. 

"Joe Manchin always keeps his options open to do what's best for West Virginia," Schumer said. "I have confidence he'll do the right thing." 

Manchin has gone against his party and sided with Trump on several of the president's nominees, including CIA chief Gina Haspell, EPA head Scott Pruitt and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. 

Despite those votes, Trump told Republican senators in a closed-door meeting that he plans to campaign against Manchin, saying the West Virginia Democrat "hugs and kisses me and then votes the other way," according to a report from The Hill

Manchin confessed he and Trump have had their embraces. 

"We just kind of do the man-bump type thing. That’s it. And I think he’s pulling me as much as I’m pulling him,” Manchin told Politico

