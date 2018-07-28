A newly born Zebra baby stands next to her mother at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic.

A zoo in Cairo, Egypt has been accused of painting a donkey with stripes to look like a zebra, tricking tourists and other visitors.

In a now viral post, student Mahmoud Sarhan uploaded a picture of the animal on his Facebook page from his July 21 visit to Cairo's International Garden municipal park. Sarhan told the local news outlet extranews.tv he immediately recognized paint on the animal because of his background in art and because the animal's "stripes," were visibly smudged on its body and face.

"The stupidity has reached in the country that they brought a local donkey and painted it to look like a zebra," Sarhan wrote in Arabic on Facebook, according to CNN.

A veterinarian contacted by extranews.tv also confirmed that the animal could not be a zebra because zebras have dark snouts and small, pointed ears. The animal in the photo has a light snout and long, rounded ears.

Mohamed Sultan, the zoo's director, denied the accusation, telling Egypt's Youm 7 news channel that the animal is a real zebra and not painted, according to CNN.

Sultan also said their animals are well cared for and regularly inspected to ensure they are healthy and comfortable.

Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) was quick to criticize the zoo on Twitter, alleging animal abuse.

ANIMALS DESERVE OUR RESPECT 😡



As if suffering in captivity wasn't already horrible enough, this roadside zoo in #Cairo reportedly painted donkeys to look like zebras. https://t.co/ni8KppBqgL — PETA 🐳🐬 (@peta) July 27, 2018

"No reputable animal-care facility would subject skittish animals like donkeys to the stress of being restrained and sprayed with chemicals like paint, which could cause a painful allergic reaction," PETA wrote on its website.

Many also took to Twitter to ridicule the zoo for the alleged incident.

I haven't been on twitter a lot today, but the fake zebra/ painted donkey story is the best thing to happen today. — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) July 26, 2018

a donkey painted to look like a zebra is a metaphor I relate to way more than I’d like to admit https://t.co/KT5qxF1tzx — gracie hoos (@cottoncandaddy) July 27, 2018

It’s a uhh.. zonkey? — Joey Liondo (@joeyliondo) July 26, 2018

Some were even creative enough to made "zebras" of their own.

Look I found one they could add to their collection 😂 pic.twitter.com/uYJEnpfl5W — 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪♛ (@lindsdafiveone) July 27, 2018

