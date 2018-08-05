Pauley Perrette has played forensic specialist Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons on 'NCIS.'

Michael Yarish, CBS

With more than 350 NCIS episodes on her resume, it's understandable if they all seemed a bit of a blur for Pauley Perrette, who’s leaving the CBS crime drama Tuesday (8 ET/PT).

But Perrette is as sharp and precise as her character, brilliant forensics expert Abby Sciuto, when recounting favorites from her 15-season run. And they all have something in common.

“I love the Abby episodes, because I’m in love with Abby,” Perrette says. (Her last episode features a plentiful helping of flashbacks to help soften the blow for fans saying farewell to a beloved character.)

Perrette's lucky seven list of top episodes, in chronological order (six from NCIS and one from NCIS: New Orleans that was part of a crossover):

When Tony (Michael Bellisario) is accused of murder, Abby (Pauley Perrette) questions her faith in her science in the 2005 'Frame-Up' episode of 'NCIS.'

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Frame-Up (2005): Season 3, Episode 9 — When forensic evidence implicates agent Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) in the death of a young woman whose legs are found at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Va., Abby uses her skills to find the person who framed him.

Bloodbath (2006): Season 3, Episode 21 — When an unbalanced former boyfriend stalks Abby, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his NCIS team promise to protect her and catch the stalker.

Abby (Pauley Perrette) uncovers new information about her family after undergoing tests for a kidney donation in the 2011 "Enemy on a Hill" episode of "NCIS,"

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Enemy on the Hill (2011): Season 9, Episode 4 — After Abby undergoes medical testing to become a kidney donor, she learns she was adopted and has a brother she didn’t know about. .

Hit and Run (2013): Season 10, Episode 13 — The murders of a Marine and a young baby trigger troubling flashbacks for Abby, who becomes depressed remembering a childhood incident when she tried unsuccessfully to bring a family together. Gibbs helps, reminding her of the good she does. Brighton Sharbino plays a young Abby.

Lockdown (2015): Season 13, Episode 5 — During a visit to a pharmaceutical lab in connection with a murder investigation, Abby is trapped after armed men take over the building and hold everyone hostage.

Abby (Pauley Perrette), left, DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and their 'NCIS' colleagues team with the New Orleans crew in a 2016 crossover.

Bill Inoshita, CBS

Sister City: Part One and Part Two (2016): NCIS (Season 13, Episode 12) and NCIS: New Orleans (Season 2, Episode 12) — The poisoning deaths of passengers and crew members on a flight from New Orleans to Washington, D.C., lead to a search for Abby’s brother, Luca (Tyler Ritter), a chef, in a two-part crossover.

