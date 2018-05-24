Disney World's Incredible Summer
Rising 183 feet above the futuristic Tomorrowland scenery, Space Mountain has taken millions of Magic Kingdom Park guests on a thrilling roller coaster ride through the cosmos since it opened at Walt Disney World Resort in 1975. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
Rising 183 feet above the futuristic Tomorrowland scenery, Space Mountain has taken millions of Magic Kingdom Park guests on a thrilling roller coaster ride through the cosmos since it opened at Walt Disney World Resort in 1975. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
Looking ahead to the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek announced exciting plans across Epcot to realize the original vision of the park while making it more timeless and relevant than ever before, including a brand-new E-ticket attraction based on the rockin’ and action-packed world of Guardians of the Galaxy.
BELOVED CHARACTERS COMING TO TOY STORY LAND AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT (LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.) – Buzz Lightyear, Sheriff Woody and Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl from Disney•Pixar’s “Toy Story” films will interact with guests in the new Toy Story Land when it opens June 30 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. This new 11-acre land will transport Walt Disney World guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy’s backyard where they will feel like they have shrunk to the size of a toy. (David Roark, photographer)
WHEEZY THE PENGUIN ADDED TO TOY STORY LAND AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT (LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.) Ð Wheezy, the toy penguin from the Disney¥Pixar "Toy Story" films arrives at the Toy Story Land development site at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The squeaky penguin joins AndyÕs other toys, including Jessie, Rex and Slinky Dog as Imagineers prepare the land for its grand opening on June 30, 2018. (David Roark, photographer)
TOY STORY LAND AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT (LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.) ÑToy Story Land at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida opens June 30, 2018. Located at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios, the new 11-acre Land will make guests feel like they have shrunk to the size of a toy in the setting of AndyÕs backyard. Guests will whoosh along on a family-friendly roller coaster, Slinky Dog Dash (pictured under development), take a spin aboard Alien Swirling Saucers and score high on the midway at Toy Story Mania! (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
TOY STORY LAND AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT (LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.) – Development continues on Toy Story Land, which will open June 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this new 11-acre land will invite guests to play in the setting of Andy’s backyard. Guests will whoosh along on Slinky Dog Dash, a family-friendly roller coaster, take a spin aboard Alien Swirling Saucers and score high on the midway at Toy Story Mania! (David Roark, photographer)
There will certainly be no shortage of Disney World dance parties this Incredible Summer. You could even shake your bathing suited booty at the water park, Typhoon Lagoon. On Thursday and Saturday evenings from June 21 through Aug. 11, Partysaurus Rex and his Toy Story buddies will be hosting parties on the beach as part of Disney H2O Glow Nights.
The big news at Walt Disney World this year is that Toy Story Land will be opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You might think that the Florida resort would build its seasonal marketing around the new area and come up with a snappy campaign name like “Disney World is A-Buzz this Summer” or “Woody You Want to Make Some Memories?” But, another Pixar film, Incredibles 2, is set to be released on June 15. So in the interest of corporate synergy, it’s going to be an “Incredible Summer” at the theme park mecca.

Another possible reason why Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and their super-duper offspring will be grabbing the spotlight: Toy Story Land won’t be opening until June 30. The Incredible Tomorrowland Expo, however, will be ready to roll Memorial Day Weekend, just in time for the kickoff of the summer season. From May 25 through September 3, the Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland will get an Incredibles overlay with decorations and music inspired by the original movie and its new sequel. Characters from the films will be on hand, while a themed dance party will invite visitors to get their incredible grooves on.

Over at Epcot, characters from another sector of Disney‘s vast empire will be going all the way (and keeping the company’s synergy machine chugging along). Star-Lord, along with Gamora and a backup band, will be performing daily mini-concerts from June 9 through August 19 for Guardians of the Galaxy – Awesome Mix Live. Expect set lists that will be heavy with cheesy power ballads and other 70s-era hits favored by the Marvel Universe superhero. The Guardians will be getting a permanent home at Epcot in the next couple of years. They will be featured in one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters, which is now under construction at Future World.

With many of its original attractions closed and large swaths of its land under construction for some time, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been a shell of its former self. That will change in late June when Toy Story Land opens its toy box.

It is the first phase of a radical makeover and expansion of the park. Next year, both the Chinese Theater attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and the feverishly anticipated land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, will debut.

In the meantime, the 11-acre Toy Story Land opening this June will welcome two new attractions: the Slinky Dog Dash family coaster and the spinning ride, Alien Swirling Saucers. It will also incorporate the existing 3D shooter attraction, Toy Story Mania, and open a new quick-service eatery, Woody’s Lunch Box.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrated its 20th anniversary on Earth Day, April 22 with the re-launch of its live bird show. “Up! A Great Bird Adventure” introduced Wilderness Explorer, Russell, and his canine companion, Dug, from the Pixar movie, Up. Beginning Memorial Day Weekend, DJs at Donald‘s Dino-Bash will crank out tunes nightly in the Dinoland U.S.A. section of the Animal Kingdom. The Donald in question is, of course, Donald Duck. He’ll be joined by Launchpad McQuack, Scrooge McDuck, and other characters for daytime meet-and-greets and nighttime boogie bashes.

It's been one year since Pandora – The World of Avatar opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The hugely popular land has gotten a huge addition—and I do mean huge. Since April 22, a ten-foot-tall, 4.2-ton mechanical contraption has been walking among guests in the Valley of Mo’ara. Operated by human pilots, the Pandora Utility Suit is based on the Amplified Mobility Platform (AMP) robotic devices featured in James Cameron’s movie, Avatar. It includes large, motorized hands that can perform nimble tasks.

There will certainly be no shortage of Disney World dance parties this Incredible Summer. You could even shake your bathing suited booty at the water park, Typhoon Lagoon. On Thursday and Saturday evenings from June 21 through Aug. 11, Partysaurus Rex and his Toy Story buddies will be hosting parties on the beach as part of Disney H2O Glow Nights. The special events will require separate tickets.

Disney's Animal Kingdom turns 20
Disney World’s fourth gate, Disney‘s Animal Kingdom, will mark its 20th anniversary on April 22. It’s no coincidence that the conservation-focused park’s birthday falls on Earth Day.
To commemorate the occasion, a new version of its bird show that will incorporate characters from the Pixar movie, "Up." Live, exotic birds will still be the focus, but “Up! A Great Bird Adventure” will add Russell, the plucky 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who hitched a ride in the film’s balloon-tethered house, and his talking, squirrel-obsessed dog, Dug, to the presentation.
Kicking off May 25, the DinoLand U.S.A. area of the park, which features the time-traveling Dinosaur ride, will welcome Donald Duck, Launchpad McQuack, Daisy Duck, and other characters for Donald's Dino-Bash.
Dinosaurs come back to life in DINOSAUR, a heart-pounding adventure in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Aboard time-traveling vehicles, guests are whisked back 65 million years on a lurching, twisting journey to save the last dinosaur from extinction. Disney's Animal Kingdom is located at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
There will also be conservation presentations and animal enrichment programs throughout the park. And animal experts will be on hand at the Animal Kingdom’s upscale, adventurous restaurant, Tiffins, for a series of themed dinner talks.
Expedition Everest thrills adventurers as it lurches forward and backward through the icy peaks of the Himalayas. But at night, the majestic mountain challenges trekkers to an evening ride revealing breathtaking views of Disney's Animal Kingdom canopied by starlight. (Courtney Di Stasio, photographer)
Each evening, the popular Kilimanjaro Safaris daytime experience is artfully bathed in the glow of sunset with special lighting allowing guests to explore this Disney's Animal Kingdom attraction well into the night. During the expedition, guests can now encounter the nighttime behavior of the wildlife and better tune in to the unique vocalization of the animals. (Todd Anderson, photographer)
Disney's Animal Kingdom's iconic Tree of Life will undergo extraordinary ÒawakeningsÓ throughout each evening as the animal spirits are brought to life by magical fireflies that reveal colorful stories of wonder and enchantment. Projections of nature scenes take on a magical quality as they appear to dramatically emanate from within the Tree of Life. (David Roark, photographer)
At sundown, Kali River Rapids at Disney's Animal Kingdom will reveal more mysterious twists and turns throughout the rainforest with dramatic and drenching fun. This river rapid ride takes guests on a wild ride and tells a story about the important role conservation plays in preserving natural habitats. (David Roark, photographer)
Rivers of Light is an all-new nighttime show at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Rich in symbolism and storytelling, the elaborate theatrical production takes guests on a breathtaking emotional journey -- a visual mix of water, fire, nature and light all choreographed to an original musical score. Rivers of Light will be performed on select nights. (David Roark, photographer)
Festival of the Lion King, the popular, high-energy live musical at Disney's Animal Kingdom combines music, puppetry and pageantry inspired by Disney's animated film classic, "The Lion King." Performed inside the Harambe Theatre, this Broadway-style show is an exciting retelling of the film and immerses the audience in theatrics and classic songs. Disney's Animal Kingdom is located at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ryan Wendler, photographer)
Floating mountains grace the sky while exotic plants fill the colorful landscape on Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Pandora brings a variety of experiences to the park, including the family friendly Na'vi River Journey attraction, the thrilling Flight of Passage attraction, as well as new food, beverage and merchandise locations. Disney's Animal Kingdom is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (David Roark, photographer)
Pictured: A scene from Avatar Flight of Passage, a 3-D thrilling adventure on Pandora Ð The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Avatar Flight of Passage offers guests the chance to connect with an avatar and soar on a banshee over Pandora. The journey begins in the queue, as guests get a peek inside a high-tech research lab to view an avatar still in its growth state inside an amnio tank. The room features charts and screens that show just how humans will "connect" with a fully developed avatar for their upcoming flight on a banshee. (Disney Handout)
