DJ Ready Red of the hip hop group Geto Boys has died. He was 53.

Group member Willie D, whose real name is William James Dennis, shared the news on Instagram late Friday.

In a video, Dennis said Red, whose real name is Collins Leysath, died Friday of "an apparent heart attack."

"Red was the Geto Boys' first DJ and producer. He gave us our sound," Dennis said. "He was responsible for most of the production on the early stuff and all of the production on my first album 'Controversy.' To say that he was a pioneer would be an understatement. Red was before his time."

#RIP Geto Boys Original DJ & Producer, DJ Ready Red (1965-2018) #30yearsofControversy

A post shared by Willie D (@williedlive) on

The Geto Boys' Twitter account confirmed the news with a photo of the late New Jersey native.

"#RIP Collins Leysath pka DJ Ready Red (1965-2018). Red, who was the Geto Boys’ first DJ and producer, died of an apparent heart attack on Friday," the statement read. "Funeral arrangements are pending."

The Geto Boys, previously spelled "Ghetto Boys," formed in Houston, Texas in 1986. Leysath was part of the group until 1991.

Other members included rappers Scarface (real name Brad Terrence Jordan) and Bushwick Bill (real name Richard Stephen Shaw).

More: Kyle Pavone, We Came As Romans vocalist, dead at 28

More: Lindsay Kemp, British dancer, David Bowie mentor and mime, dead at 80

Day in celebrities
01 / 08
Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley and Steuart Smith of the Eagles perform during SiriusXM presents the Eagles in their first ever concert at the Grand Ole Opry House on Oct/ 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.
02 / 08
Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the Grand Ole Opry House.
03 / 08
Louisa Krause (L) and Carmen Ejogo attend the Build Series to discuss the show 'The Girlfriend Experience' on Oct. 30, 2017 in New York.
04 / 08
Kelis performs on the Flog Stage during day 2 of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Oct. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
05 / 08
Lil Yachty performs during the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
06 / 08
Tori Spelling (L) and Son Beau Dean McDermott (R) attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 28th Annual "A Time For Heroes" Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on October 29, 2017 in Culver City, Calif.
07 / 08
Kelly Rowland (L) and Jhene Aiko attend Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture at Poppy on Oct. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
08 / 08
(L-R) Grace Miguel, Usher, Tyler Perry and Angie Biyonce attend Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture event.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com