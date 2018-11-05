John McCain

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

WASHINGTON — President Trump's spokeswoman declined to comment Friday on the fate of a communications aide who made a joke about John McCain and death, except to say that the staff member still works at the White House.

"I'm not going to comment on an internal staff meeting," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The aide, Kelly Sadler, reportedly said of McCain's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel, said: "It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway."

McCain is battling brain cancer.

Members of McCain's family and lawmakers in both parties have also condemned Sadler's remarks, first reported by The Hill.

"May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren," tweeted Cindy McCain, the senator's wife.

Meghan McCain, a co-host of The View, suggested on that program that Sadler should be dismissed: "I don't understand what kind of environment you're working in when that would be acceptable, and then you can come to work the next day and still have a job."

More: 'He's dying anyway': White House official mocked Sen. John McCain, reports say

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said "people have wondered when decency would hit rock bottom with this administration," and it has happened.

Citing previous attacks on McCain by Trump and some aides, Biden said "this staffer is not the exception to the rule; she is the epitome of it."

Sanders declined to discuss Trump's view of the matter.

A Republican colleague of McCain, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said he wanted to remind Sadler "that John McCain has a lot of friends in the United States Senate on both sides of the aisle. Nobody is laughing."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com