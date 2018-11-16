Celebrating Elvis Presley in Tennessee and Tupelo Elvis Presley is singing in one of two grandstand shows at the Mississippi-Alabama Sate Fair Aug. 26, 1956. The young star causes a near riot with his singing in Tupelo, Miss., where he was born. A screaming crowd of thousands of teenagers is welcoming a guitar-thumping Elvis Presley back to the town where he was born, Tupelo, Miss., Aug. 26, 1956. The teenagers crowd is reaching out for Elvis Presley as he edge closer to them during his performance at the Mississippi-Alabama State Fair in Tupelo, Miss. Aug. 26, 1956. Three Nashville bobby-soxers are showing varied emotions as they watch from the Paramount while teenage-idol Elvis Presley rocks and rolls on the screen Nov. 9, 1956. Presley made his acting debut in "Love Me Tender." The uncomfortable feel of "GI tweeds" draws a grimace from Elvis Presley as he tries on, just for fun, a set of fatigues given to him by a photographer as a "Christmas present." Presley came to Nashville to distribute some presents of his own Dec. 21, 1957. Pfc. Red West of Memphis, left, watches his old boyhood chum, Elvis Presley, during the singer's recording session at the RCA recording studio in Nashville June 10, 1958. Elvis Presley, right, looks on during a recording session at the RCA recording studio in Nashville June 10, 1958. Elvis Presley, left, and a bodyguard, is set to walk up the steps of the State Capitol during a visit March 8, 1961. Elvis Presley, left, greets Robert Lunn in front of the State Capitol in Nashville March 8, 1961. Elvis is visiting Gov. Buford Ellington and the state Legislature. Elvis Presley, center, waits in Gov. Buford Ellington office at the State Capitol with the governor's daughter, Ann Ellington, before meeting and speaking to the Legislature March 8, 1961. The young star drew the biggest crowd that has engulfed the legislative corridors and chambers in the last 35 years, according to a veteran House member. Elvis Presley is waiting in Gov. Buford Ellington office at the State Capitol before meeting and speaking to the Legislature March 8, 1961. Governor Buford Ellington, left, is honoring Elvis Presley in the house chamber at the State Capitol March 8, 1961. Elvis Presley, left, is speaking to a pack house chamber of jointed House and Senate state legislature members, along with his fans, at the State Capitol March 8, 1961. Elvis Presley, center, and Tennessee governor's daughter, Ann Ellington, are getting crushed by his fans as Tennessee State troopers helps the couple get to their ride after he visit to the State Capitol March 8, 1961. Elvis Presley, center, and Tennessee governor's daughter, Ann Ellington, are getting crushed by his fans as Tennessee State troopers helps the couple get to their ride after he visit to the State Capitol March 8, 1961. Ann Ellington, left, and Elvis Presley are sharing a private joke at the entrance to the governor's mansion after his tumultuous reception at the State Capitol March 8, 1961. Ann Ellington, left, and Elvis Presley are sharing a private joke at the entrance to the governor's mansion after his tumultuous reception at the State Capitol March 8, 1961. Elvis Presley checks out the governor's mansion after arriving with Ann Ellington, daughter of Gov. Buford Ellington, on March 8, 1961. The Martin-owned Melrose Theater, 2600 Franklin Road, will soon becomes the Loew's Melrose. The 25-year-old movie house, here Dec. 1, 1966, will close with Elvis Presley movie "Spinout" and begin four weeks of extensive renovation, hopefully to reopen with a Christmas day attraction. Among the thousands of fans who flocked from throughout the Southeast to see Elvis Presley at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville July 1, 1973 are Ersie Goins and her daughter Debbie, 9, of Knoxville. Mrs. Goins made the Elvis outfits especially for the occasion. A crowd is pushing toward the gates of Graceland Mansion in Memphis to view the body of Elvis Presley Aug. 17, 1977 after his passing the day before. An exhausted volunteer carries a victim of the heat and confusion to a first aid station inside the gates of Graceland Mansion in Memphis Aug. 17, 1977 where thousands gathered for a chance to view Elvis Presley's body. Grieving fans are leaving Graceland Mansion in Memphis Aug. 17, 1977 after viewing Elvis Presley's body. Members of the Shelby County emergency squad are treating some of the hundreds of fans who became ill while waiting for a chance to get a glimpse of the body of Elvis Presley at the Graceland Mansion in Memphis Aug. 17, 1977. Arleen Miller, of Nebraska, breaks into a sob outside Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion in Memphis Aug. 18, 1977 as she and her daughter Karmen wait to catch a glimpse of the hearse leaving with the dead singer's body. The fans of Elvis Presley are taking pictures of the passing hearse containing the body of the superstar after leaving the Graceland Mansion in Memphis Aug. 18, 1977. A young woman pulls a ribbon from a floral wreath near the site of Elvis Presley's entombment at Forest Hills Cemetery in Memphis Aug. 19, 1977. Elvis fans stand behind her, clutching other ribbons and flowers. Bonnie Hutchings of Rochester, N.Y., clutches a wilted flower to her mouth as she leaves Forest Hills Cemetery in Memphis Aug. 19, 1977 where singer Elvis Presley was buried. Cemetery employees handed out flowers from Presley's hundreds of wreaths to fans. Leonard Piskorski of Detroit, Mich., walks past graffiti on Elvis Presley Blvd, across from Graceland in Memphis Aug. 15, 1997. Piskorski said he first dressed like Elvis in 1993 as a joke for Halloween, but from then it just blossomed. Tara Harris of New Zealand has her picture made hugging the newly unveiled Elvis Presley statue on Beale St. during Elvis week Aug. 16, 1997. Elvis impersonator Don Obusek, right, walking along Elvis Presley Blvd in Memphis before the beginning of the candlelight vigil Aug. 16, 1997. On the left is evangelist Larry Gross of Philadelphia, who described himself as an Elvis fan as well as a Christian. Pat Dunn, right, of Canvey Island, Essex, England, leaves a rose on the mound of flowers already covering Elvis Presley's grave on the grounds of Graceland, Presley's Memphis home, Aug. 16, 1997. Catherine Suddeth of Champagne, Illinois, cries as she sings along with Elvis Presley's recording of "My Way" at the beginning of the 20th annual candlelight vigil in Memphis Aug. 15, 1997. Phyllis Sherman of Minneapolis, Minn. holds a rose to her face as she and thousands of others attend the candlelight vigil at Graceland, marking the 20th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, Aug. 16, 1997. In his toy car, Aron Brandon, 6, zooms past the 1976 Cadillac of Elvis Presley in the Car Collectors Hall of Fame, where Aron's grandfather, Howard, is closing up shop Dec. 10, 1998. Elvis bought the green car the year before he died. A 1960 Cadillac Fleetwood of Elvis Presley, newly restored, waits to be lifted into the third story of the new Country Music Hall of Fame Feb. 14, 2001. Builders of the facility left a portal in the exterior wall in anticipation of this day. Elvis fans Andy Jeralds, 12, center, and his brother Robert, 17, of Illinois pose as mom Debbie, left, takes a picture of them with a life size statue in the Black Lion store at the Opry Mills Mall Aug. 13, 2002. Black Lion has a section in the store that is dedicated to Elvis Presley in memory of his death 25 years ago. A section of the Black Lion store at the Opry Mills Mall, here Aug. 13, 2002, is dedicated to Elvis Presley in memory of his death 25 years ago. Sisters Gracie Swinford, left, of Hammon, OK, and Avalee Henson of Amarillo, TX, wait to enter Graceland for a home tour during Elvis week in Memphis Aug. 15, 2002, celebrates the 25th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death. Randall Houser of Cincinnati, right, performs Shake, Rattle and Roll for the crowd as he and Scott Singer, left, from San Francisco, wait in line for the candlelight vigil during Elvis Presley week in Memphis Aug. 15, 2002. Richard Cleven, left, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin hangs out on Elvis Presley Blvd. Aug. 15, 2002 during Elvis week in Memphis, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death. Elizabeth Halliday, left, Dennis Malone, Danny Parks of Florida, stand in the rain with Lola Fields of Nashville, at the beginning of the candlelight vigil outside Graceland during Elvis week in Memphis Aug. 15, 2002, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death. Elvis impersonator Marlin Von Ratibor performs for an afternoon crowd during Elvis Presley week in Memphis Aug. 16, 2002. Elvis impersonators Gene Allen of Ft. Lauderdale, left, and Greg Ort of Louisville, get out of the rain by standing under the awning at a gift shop during Elvis Presley week in Memphis Aug. 16, 2002, celebrating the 25th anniversary of his death. Allan Morrow of Greenock, Scotland, shows off his tattoo at the memorials of the grave of Elvis Presley during Elvis week in Memphis Aug. 16, 2002, celebrating the 25th anniversary of his death. Mary Kennedy of Wilmington, Del, grieves at grave of Elvis Presley on the 25th anniversary of his death alongside friend Velma Lane, right, of Nevillewood, Penn., Aug. 16, 2002 in Memphis. Carole Quinio of Pittsburgh, Penn., gazes at the grave of Elvis Presley on the 25th anniversary of his death Aug. 16, 2002. Les Williams, center, serenades Dian Brown while Faye and Tony Bouldin dance during a free performance at Johnson's Hwy. 55 Flea Market in Manchester, Tenn. April 22, 2007. Williams calls himself an Elvis Tribute artist and will be competing is the first time ever, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest sponsored by Elvis Enterprises in Memphis. Elvis impersonator Les Williams, left, is singing to Marina Nelson, 9, while her sister Freda Nelson, 8, watches during a free performance at Johnson's Highway 55 Flea Market in Manchester, Tenn. April 22, 2007. Rob Langford, right, puts on makeup while Kavon of Ohio waits his turn Aug. 4, 2007. Both are competing in the preliminary round of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at the Williamson County Fair in Franklin, Aug. 4, 2007. Shane Stenstrom of Macon County, Tenn. competes in the preliminary round of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at the Williamson County Fair in Franklin Aug. 4, 2007. Contestants entered in one of three categories: 1950s, 1960s or 1970s and will compete for the overall winner as the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist. Paul Monroe, right, of CA gives Patsy Sexton of Franklin a scarf during the preliminary round of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at the Williamson County Fair in Franklin, Aug. 4, 2007. Winning the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist is the only way contestants can move on to the final competitions held in Memphis during Elvis Week. Joe Moscheo accepted for the late Elvis Presley during the Music City Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame Park in Nashville Nov. 9, 2008. Max Diele, 8, left, and his sister Hanna, 9, are celebrating the Elvis Presley 75th Birthday party at Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville Jan. 8, 2010. Wearing an Elvis Presley costume, Max Diele, 8, left, and his sister Hanna, 9, wait for hotel guests to hand out Elvis postcards at Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel Jan. 8, 2010. Elvis impersonator Brian Lee Howell, center, sings an Elvis Presley song for guests at Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel Jan. 8, 2010. Artist Scott Guion paints music legends on a fence leading up to the House of Blues Studios on East Iris Drive June 25, 2014 in Berry Hill. Along with Elvis Presley, George Jones and Bill Munroe, Guion will be adding Dolly Parton, Jimi Hendrix, Flatt and Scruggs and others in coming days.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is awarding the Medal of Freedom to seven people Friday, including the late rock 'n’ roll star Elvis Presley.

The highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the United States' national interests and security, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

And although Presley is one of the biggest names on the list – with the White House release calling him an “enduring American icon” – other recipients are rock stars in their own right.

Trump is also posthumously honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and baseball legend Babe Ruth. The White House release described Ruth as the “personification of 'America’s Pastime.'"

Other recipients include Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who is retiring after 41 years in the Senate, and GOP donor and philanthropist Miriam Adelson. Trump is also honoring football stars Alan Page and Roger Staubach, making him the first president to award the Medal of Freedom to professional football players.

Established by President Harry Truman in 1945, the Medal of Freedom has been awarded to over 500 civilians. This is Trump's first time giving the award.

Elvis Presley in Memphis The auction Saturday celebrating Elvis at the Guest House at Graceland raised $330,531. Comedian George Jessel hit the stage in an exaggerated salaam to the King of rock and roll at Elvis's evening performance at Ellis Auditorium February 25, 1961. Jessel, the master of ceremonies, could not make it to the earlier matinee performance because of an airline strike. Elvis Presley Day began earlier with a luncheon honoring the singer at Hotel Claridge. More than $50,000 was raised for charity from the events. Elvis Presley made an appearance, but did not sing, at Russwood Park on June 28, 1957, for a benefit for what would become St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Elvis is flanked by comic Lou Costello and actress Jane Russell. Others appearing on the program before an estimated crowd of 11,000 were singers Roberta Sherwood and Ferlin Husky and actress Susan Hayward. Elvis Presley playing touch football at the Dave Wells Community Center December 27, 1956. Several hundred people watched the singer pass, kick and run a touchdown. Elvis's first movie, "Love Me Tender", in which he performed several songs, had premiered November 15th in New York City. The movie opened Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 21, 1956) at Loew's State Theatre in Memphis. On Sunday January 6, 1957, Elvis would make his third and final appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. In between the football game and the Sullivan appearance, he reported for his pre-induction Army physical January 4th. (By Barney Sellers / Copyright, The Commercial Appeal) 051712 BYGONE A fan shows off her dress at Elvis Presley's concert at Ellis Auditorium in 1956. More than 7,000 people jammed Ellis Auditorium on the night of May 15 to stomp, shudder, shriek and sigh as a young Elvis Presley writhed his way through a rock and roll repertoire. Presley was the blockbuster of Bob Neal's Cotton Picking Jamboree, a feature of Cotton Carnival opening night. (By Robert Williams / The Commercial Appeal) Elvis Presley at his piano inside Graceland in this 1965 photograph. Elvis had misgivings about allowing pictures to be made inside his home. "It's not that I don't want pictures," he said. "You know what I mean. Some people might think I am looking for publicity or trying to exploit my home. I certainly don't want anyone to think that." (By Charles Nicholas / The Commercial Appeal) EDS NOTE: BELIEVE THIS WAS AN OUTTAKE FROM MARCH 7, 1965 EDITION OF MID-SOUTH SHOOT. IT RAN IN THE DECEMBER 25, 1966 ISSUE OF MID-SOUTH December 27, 1957 - Elvis Presley, poses with his house guests, Kathy Gabriel, 19, left, and Hanneri Melcher, 20, in Memphis. Melcher, Miss Austria 1957, met Elvis in Las Vegas in November 1957, and visited Graceland at Christmas time with her roommate, 1957's Miss Ohio, Kathy Gabriel as they were on their way to New York. Elvis had just received news of a 60-day draft extension to March 20. (Robert Williams/The Commercial Appeal ) Elvis Presley and fellow inductee Farley Guy (right), an old friend from Lauderdale Courts on March 24, 1958. After reporting for duty about 6:30 a.m. at the Draft Board office in the M&M Building, 198 South Main, he and other inductees would spend much of the day at Kennedy Veterans Hospital for processing and physicals before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. By the 28th, Elvis arrived at Fort Hood, Texas where he would undergo six months of training before shipping off to Germany. Presley moved about the rec room at Kennedy constantly. "If you think I'm nervous, it's because I am," he joked. (Robert Williams / The Commercial Appeal) Yvonne Lime, Hollywood starlet, and Elvis Presley looked lovey-dovey at each other Friday April 19, 1957 in front of Graceland, Elvis' new $100,000 mansion near Whitehaven. Miss Lime, who was visiting for the Easter holidays, had a small part in "Loving You", Elvis' second motion picture which premiered July 9th of that year. Production had begun in mid January and wrapped by mid-March. (Robert Williams/The Commercial Appeal) Elvis Presley in a Memphis city court Friday October 19, 1956 along with Gulf service station employees Edd Hopper (left) and Aubrey Brown. The trio had a fight the previous night when Elvis pulled into the station at Gayoso and Second for repairs and was beseiged by fans. Hopper, the station manager, ordered Presley away and a brief altercation ensued. All three were booked for assault and battery and disorderly conduct. Charges against Presley were dismissed. Hopper and Brown both had to pay fines. (By Robert Williams / The Commercial Appeal) Elvis Presley swapped pleasantries with well-wishers after being cleared in a Memphis city court of charges Friday October 19, 1956. Presley and Gulf service station employees Edd Hopper and Aubrey Brown had a fight the previous night when Elvis pulled into the station at Gayoso and Second for repairs and was besieged by fans. Hopper, the station manager, ordered Presley away and a brief altercation ensued. All three were booked for assault and battery and disorderly conduct. Hopper and Brown both had to pay fines. At left is Presley's father, Vernon Presley. (Robert Williams / The Commercial Appeal) Elvis Presley playing touch football at the Dave Wells Community Center December 27, 1956. Several hundred people watched the singer pass, kick and run a touchdown. Elvis's first movie, "Love Me Tender," in which he performed several songs, had premiered November 15th in New York City. The movie opened Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 21, 1956) at Loew's State Theatre in Memphis. On Sunday January 6, 1957, Elvis would make his third and final appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. In between the football game and the Sullivan appearance, he reported for his pre-induction Army physical Jan. 4. 16 Jan 1971 - Photo by Dave Darnell. Elvis Presley (cq) signs autographs for fans after leaving a luncheon at the Holiday Inn Rivermont. At left is Red West (cq). Behind West is William N. Morris (cq), former sheriff of Shelby County. Presley was being honored by the Jaycees as one of the Outstanding Young Men In America. This photograph appeared on Page One of The Commercial Appeal when Presley died in 1977. Elvis fans hoping for the chance to get his autograph on the night of May 15, 1956 at Ellis Auditorium where Elvis performed for more than 7,000. His performance was a feature of Cotton Carnival opening night. ( By Robert Williams / The Commercial Appeal) Elvis Presley and Mary Kathleen Selph (cq) (Left) seen at the corner of South Parkway and Elvis Presley Blvd. in Memphis, Tennessee June 30, 1972. (By Dave Darnell / The Commercial Appeal) *** NOTE: ID on Selph from her mother, Peggy Selph Cannon (cq) on 5 Jan 00. Mrs. Cannon lives at 7706 Deer Trail Lane, Bartlett, TN 38133. Mrs. Cannon says her daughter was killed in an auto accident on 18 Jul 72 at the age of 20 and was the 60th traffic fatality in Memphis that year. Police clasped hands and hung on for dear life as hundreds of Elvis Presley fans, apparenty tired of worshiping their idol from afar, surged forward for a closer look. Eighty-five policemen were assigned to keep order at the at the E.H. Crump Memorial Football Game for the Blind at Crump Stadium November 30, 1956. ( By Robert Williams / The Commercial Appeal) CK NEGATIVE ETCHED BARNEY SELLERS Elvis Presley playing touch football at the Dave Wells Community Center December 27, 1956. Several hundred people watched the singer pass, kick and run a touchdown. Elvis's first movie, "Love Me Tender", in which he performed several songs, had premiered November 15th in New York City. The movie opened Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 21, 1956) at Loew's State Theatre in Memphis. On Sunday January 6, 1957, Elvis would make his third and final appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. In between the football game and the Sullivan appearance, he reported for his pre-induction Army physical January 4th. (By Barney Sellers / The Commercial Appeal) Elvis Presley performs what would be his last Memphis concert July 5, 1976 before a crowd of 12,000 at Mid-South Coliseum. Exactly twenty-two years earlier (7/5/54), Elvis recorded "That's All Right" at Sam Phillips' little studio at 706 Union. Introducing the song, he said: "I've had some people say - well, you can't do that song anymore - well, you, by God, just watch me." (By Barney Sellers / The Commercial Appeal) More than 7,000 people jammed Ellis Auditorium on the night of May 15, 1956, to stomp, shudder, shriek and sigh as a young Elvis Presley writhed his way through a rock and roll repertoire. Presley was the blockbuster of Bob Neal's Cotton Picking Jamboree, a feature of Cotton Carnival opening night. Elvis Presley and several friends took a spin around McKellar Lake in his new boat on July 8, 1960. He purchased the 16-foot powder blue speedboat the night before. Elvis said he had first become interested in boating while in California. Asked if he planned to ski, he said: "Not today. Don't want to make an idiot of myself." Elvis fiddles with an electric bass inside Graceland in this photograph published March 7, 1965, in the first issue of Mid-South, the now-defunct Sunday magazine of The Commercial Appeal. Elvis had misgivings about allowing pictures to be made inside his home. 'It's not that I don't want pictures,' he said. 'You know what I mean. Some people might think I am looking for publicity or trying to exploit my home. I certainly don't want anyone to think that.' Elvis Presley leaving a luncheon at the Holiday Inn Rivermont in 1971. Presley was being honored by the Jaycees as one of the Outstanding Young Men In America. Maid of Cotton Patricia Cowden (left) and Memphis Cotton Carnival Queen Clare Mallory gave Elvis Presley royal kisses just before the rock and roll singer walked on stage before a packed Ellis Auditorium audience on the night of May 15, 1956. Elvis Presley posed with one of his cars outside Graceland in this photograph published March 7, 1965, in the first issue of Mid-South, the now-defunct Sunday magazine of The Commercial Appeal. Elvis complained of the long sessions with photographers making movie publicity stills: 'I try to cut the time down to three or four hours, but sometimes you have to pose for six or eight. A man only has so many different smiles, and I don't have many.' The U.S. Army provided a box lunch for Elvis Presley and other inductees the day they reported for duty March 24, 1958. Elvis Presley performs what would be his last Memphis concert July 5, 1976, before a crowd of 12,000 at the Mid-South Coliseum. Twenty-two years earlier to the day, Elvis recorded 'That's All Right' at Sam Phillips' little studio at 706 Union. Introducing the song, he said: 'I've had some people say - well, you can't do that song anymore - well, you, by God, just watch me.' Clutching an Elvis Presley 'Love Me Tender' wrist watch, Sue Manker was all aflutter when the rock and roll king bussed her Nov. 30, 1956, at Crump Stadium. The singer was tardy and missed the opportunity to crown her as queen of half-time activities at the E.H. Crump Memorial Football Game for the Blind. But what a consolation prize! Comedian George Jessel hit the stage in an exaggerated salaam to the King of rock and roll at Elvis' evening performance at Ellis Auditorium Feb. 25, 1961. Jessel, the master of ceremonies, could not make it to the earlier matinee performance because of an airline strike. Elvis Presley Day began earlier with a luncheon honoring the singer at Hotel Claridge. More than $50,000 was raised for charity from the events. He was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Miss., and became a legend in his own time. More than 7,000 people jammed Ellis Auditorium on the night of May 15, 1956, to stomp, shudder, shriek and sigh as a young Elvis Presley writhed his way through a rock and roll repertoire. Presley was the blockbuster of Bob Neal's Cotton Picking Jamboree, a feature of Cotton Carnival opening night. Elvis Presley in a Memphis city court on Oct. 19, 1956, along with Gulf service station employees Edd Hopper (left) and Aubrey Brown. The trio had a fight the previous night when Elvis pulled into the station at Gayoso and Second for repairs and was besieged by fans. Hopper, the station manager, ordered Presley away and a brief altercation ensued. All three were booked for assault and battery and disorderly conduct. Charges against Presley were dismissed. Hopper and Brown both had to pay fines. Elvis Presley on the day of his induction into the army March 24, 1958. Miss Judy Spreckels and Miss Anita Wood (next to Elvis) were among those to see him off. After reporting for duty about 6:30 a.m. at the Draft Board office in the M&M Building, 198 South Main, he and other inductees would spend much of the day at Kennedy Veterans Hospital for processing and physicals before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Arks. By the 28th, Elvis arrived at Fort Hood, Texas, where he would undergo six months of training before shipping off to Germany. Elvis Presley performs what would be his last Memphis concert July 5, 1976, before a crowd of 12,000 at Mid-South Coliseum. Elvis Presley at Kennedy Veterans Hospital on Getwell Jan. 4, 1957. Elvis reported to the hospital that afternoon for his army pre-induction physical performed by Capt. Leonard Glick and a written qualification exam administered by Lt. Jack Zager just days before his 22nd birthday on Jan. 8. Elvis left for New York by train later that evening for his third and final appearance on Ed Sullivan's 'Toast of the Town Show,' which broadcast Jan. 6. Elvis and Priscilla Presley with Lisa Marie at Baptist Hospital. Born Feb. 1, 1968, the baby weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Some 200 fans waited at Union Station to welcome Elvis Presley home from his stint in the U.S. Army on March 7, 1960. He was wearing a (non-issue) dress blue Army uniform made in Germany. Elvis was discharged at the rank of sergeant, but the tailor had mistakenly given him the stripes of staff sergeant. The formal white shirt was a gift from Frank Sinatra delivered March 3 by his daughter, Nancy, on Elvis' first day back in the U.S. On March 26, Elvis would tape a special 'Welcome Home, Elvis' version of Sinatra's ABC-TV variety show, which aired May 12. Asked by reporters if he planned to wiggle his hips when he returned to singing, Elvis said: 'I'm gonna sing and I'll let the shaking come naturally. If I had to stand still and sing, I'd be lost. I can't get any feeling that way.' Yvonne Lime, Hollywood starlet, and Elvis Presley looked lovey-dovey at each other on April 19, 1957, in front of Graceland, Elvis' new $100,000 mansion near Whitehaven. Miss Lime, who was visiting for the Easter holidays, had a small part in 'Loving You,' Elvis' second motion picture which premiered July 9 of that year. Production had begun in mid-January and wrapped by mid-March. Elvis Presley performed for 14,000 fans at Russwood Park in Memphis the night of July 4, 1956. The big charity event included a speech by Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland and the annual picnic. The marathon show featured over 100 performers and lasted more than three hours. Elvis topped off the revue with a half-hour stint in the spotlight. Elvis Presley fans hoping for the chance to get his autograph on the night of May 15, 1956, at Ellis Auditorium, where Elvis performed for more than 7,000. His performance was a feature of Cotton Carnival opening night. An unidentified woman approached Elvis Presley at Goodfellows headquarters Dec. 16, 1957, with a request: 'Elvis, please autograph my arm!' Elvis was at the headquarters to present the Press-Scimitar Goodfellows with 100 brand new $10 bills. Elvis let it be known that the Goodfellows had played Santa Claus for him seven years earlier. 'Our family had it pretty rough that year,' he recalled. 'The Goodfellows made my Christmas for me.' After being released from jail following his arrest for a fight at a downtown service station Oct. 18, 1956, Elvis went home to 1034 Audubon to relax and play with his new pet. A week later the service station owner, Clarence Harwell, publicly apologized to Presley for the incident. Presley was cleared in city court of misconduct, but two station attendants with whom he tangled briefly drew fines for assault and battery. Elvis Presley and Anita Wood embrace as she steps from an airliner at Memphis Municipal Airport the night of Sept. 13, 1957. Miss Wood, hostess for a Memphis TV show, 'Top 10 Dance Party,' was returning from a week in Hollywood preparing for her first movie role in 'Girl in the Woods.' Elvis had given the 19-year-old a friendship ring the previous week in Hollywood. Elvis Presley, dressed in civilian clothes, after his return home from the army March 7, 1960. Elvis was greeted by a crowd of some 200 people in the early morning cold at Memphis' Union Station. In the afternoon, he held a press conference in the two-room office building behind Graceland where he explained to newsmen the use of karate, a form of judo. Presley became a student of karate while stationed in Germany. Elvis Presley dropped by The Commercial Appeal on the night of June 8, 1956, and found an offbeat note. He saw a story that a Canadian radio station was banning his records. 'A lot of people like it,' was one of his comments. Elvis Presley performs what would be his last Memphis concert July 5, 1976, before a crowd of 12,000 at the Mid-South Coliseum. Elvis Presley performs what would be his last Memphis concert July 5, 1976, before a crowd of 12,000 at the Mid-South Coliseum. Elvis Presley at the gates of Graceland in 1957 While on his first furlough, Elvis Presley explains the insignia on his uniform to fans at the gates of Graceland on June 1, 1958. Elvis arrived late the previous night for a two-week leave. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on March 24, 1958. Elvis Presley went backstage at The Auditorium on the night of March 9, 1962, to say hello to some of his friends in the Holiday on Ice cast, and skating star Dorothy Goos promptly put him to work holding yarn. Elvis had visited Holiday on Ice performers here during their last three annual visits. Elvis Presley greets a young fan in this undated photo. Elvis Presley signs autographs for fans during a luncheon at the Holiday Inn Rivermont in 1971. Presley was being honored by the Jaycees as one of the Outstanding Young Men In America. Priscilla Presley is seated by him. Seated on Elvis' other side is William N. Morris, former sheriff of Shelby County. Elvis Presley aboard the train that brought him home to Memphis on March 7, 1960. Some 200 fans waited at Union Station to welcome him home from his stint in the U.S. Army. At left is Col. Tom Parker, who died Jan. 21, 1997. Eight-year-old Mary Kosloski had a date with Elvis Presley Jan. 8, 1958, and he kept her waiting for more than two hours. The Collierville girl, who was the national March of Dimes poster child in 1955, seemed to forgive all when Elvis appeared and told her: 'If you were 10 years older, honey, I wouldn't let you go.' The pair were photographed with teddy bears and pandas Elvis was sending to the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis for auction during an upcoming fund drive. Elvis Presley leaves Memphis' Union Station on March 7, 1960. A crowd of 200 waited in the cold to see Elvis safely home from his stint in the U.S. Army. He arrived via private rail car on Southern Railway's Tennessean about 7:45 a.m. After speaking with fans, he hopped in Insp. Fred Woodward's police car and was driven to Graceland, escorted by city police, sheriff's deputies and state troopers. More than 150 people jammed into the mayor's office Dec. 17, 1963, to see Elvis Presley hand out Christmas checks totaling $55,000. The checks benefited 58 Memphis and Mid-South charities. In appreciation, the organizations presented Elvis with a six-foot plaque. It was warm in the room, and when Commissioner Claude Armour announced Elvis was going to pass out the checks, the singer wiped his brow and said, 'Elvis is going to pass out, period.' Elvis Presley on the day of his induction into the U.S. Army on March 24, 1958. He is shown leaving Downtown Memphis on the bus that will take him to Kennedy Veterans Hospital.

Elvis Presley in the Army Elvis Presley was outfitted with all of his military gear at Ft Chaffee, Ark. Elvis was inducted March 24, 1958 at Memphis and spent several days at Ft. Chaffee before moving on to Ft. Hood Texas on the 28th, where he would undergo six months training. He would return to his hometown March 7, 1960 after completing his tour of duty. Some 200 fans waited at Union Station to welcome Elvis Presley home from his stint in the U.S. Army Monday March 7, 1960. He was wearing a (non-issue) dress blue Army uniform made in Germany. Elvis was discharged at the rank of sergeant, but the tailor had mistakenly given him the stripes of staff sergeant. The formal white shirt was a gift from Frank Sinatra delivered by his daughter, Nancy, Thursday (March 3) on Elvis' first day back in the U.S. On March 26th, Elvis would tape a special "Welcome Home, Elvis" version of Sinatra's ABC-TV variety show which aired May 12th. Asked by reporters if he planned to wiggle his hips when he returned to singing, Elvis said: "I'm gonna sing and I'll let the shaking come naturally. If I had to stand still and sing, I'd be lost. I can't get any feeling that way." Elvis Presley, the American singer-turned-soldier, now assigned to the 3rd armoured division, U.S. Army, at Friedberg/West Germany, just poses for photograph as he sits in the tank drivers cockpit in the Friedberg barracks Oct. 3, 1958. The Army will decide today Oct. 3 whether Elvis Presley will become a tank or a Jeep driver. Depending on his qualifications he will then be assigned his duties in company D of the first medium tank battalion. Elvis Presley on the day of his induction into the army March 24, 1958. "There's not much difference between this and making a movie", he said. "In Hollywood, you have to get up at 5 a.m. and be on the set at 6. The only different thing here is that you don't have a limousine". After reporting for duty about 6:30 a.m. at the Draft Board office in the M&M Building, 198 South Main, he and other inductees would spend much of the day at Kennedy Veterans Hospital for processing and physicals before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. By the 28th, Elvis arrived at Fort Hood, Texas where he would undergo six months of basic training before shipping off to Germany. Corporal Elvis Presley is seen in this Jan. 21, 1960 file picture taken in Bad Nauheim while serving for the US army in Germany. The "King of Rock 'n Roll" died Aug. 16, 1977. While on his first furlough, Elvis Presley explains the insignia on his uniform to fans at the gates of Graceland Sunday evening June 1, 1958. Elvis arrived late Saturday night for a two week leave. He was inducted into the army at Memphis March 24, 1958. Elvis Presley, dressed in civilian clothes, after his return home from the army March 7, 1960. Elvis was greeted by a crowd of some 200 people in the early morning cold at Memphis's Union Station. In the afternoon, he held a press conference in the two room office building behind Graceland where he explained to newsmen the use of karate, a form of judo. Presley became a student of karate while stationed in Germany. In the first picture, Presley explains how a person knowing karate can break thick boards with his bare fists. In the next two pictures, he demonstrates vulnerable spots on the body where karate blows would be the most effective. Presley arrived in Memphis by private rail car pulled by Southern Railway's Tennessean about 7:45 a.m. He was officially discharged the previous Saturday (March 5) at Ft. Dix, N.J. Elvis Presley was outfitted with all of his military gear at Ft Chaffee, Ark. Elvis was inducted March 24, 1958 at Memphis and spent several days at Ft. Chaffee before moving on to Ft. Hood Texas on the 28th, where he would undergo six months training. He would return to his hometown March 7, 1960 after completing his tour of duty. Private Elvis Presley is shown at the piano in the rec hall, Headquarters Company, Third Armored Division, in Friedberg, Hesse, West Germany in the Spring of 1959. Elvis Presley aboard the train that brought him home to Memphis early Monday March 7, 1960. Some 200 fans waited at Union Station to welcome him home from his stint in the U.S. Army. Elvis was wearing a (non-issue) dress blue Army uniform he'd had made in Germany. The tailor mistakenly gave him the stripes of a staff sergeant, rather than sergeant which was the rank at which he was discharged. The formal white shirt was a gift from Frank Sinatra delivered by his daughter, Nancy, on Elvis' first day back in the U.S. the previous Thursday (March 3). On March 26th, Elvis would tape a special "Welcome Home, Elvis" version of Sinatra's ABC-TV variety show which aired May 12th. At left is Col. Tom Parker who died Jan. 21, 1997. Underneath the Army helmet is none other than Pvt. Elvis Presley as he arrived in Friedberg/West Germany, as a tank crewman with the U.S. 7th Army in Oct. 1958. This photo is for use as desired in the connection with the death of Presley one year ago, Aug. 16, 1977. (1958) Elvis Presley on the day of his induction into the army March 24, 1958. After reporting for duty about 6:30 a.m. at the Draft Board office in the M&M Building, 198 South Main, he and other inductees would spend much of the day at Kennedy Veterans Hospital for processing and physicals before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. By the 28th, Elvis arrived at Fort Hood, Texas where he would undergo six months of training before shipping off to Germany. He is shown leaving downtown Memphis on the bus that will take him to Kennedy Veterans Hospital. Elvis Presley on the day of his induction into the army March 24, 1958. Miss Judy Spreckels and Miss Anita Wood (next to Elvis) were among those to see him off. After reporting for duty about 6:30 a.m. at the Draft Board office in the M&M Building, 198 South Main, he and other inductees would spend much of the day at Kennedy Veterans Hospital for processing and physicals before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. By the 28th, Elvis arrived at Fort Hood, Texas where he would undergo six months of training before shipping off to Germany. Elvis Presley is shown in uniform at company D 1st Battalion 32nd U.S. Army Armour at the barracks area in Friedberg, Germany, 1958. Priscilla Beaulieu, a 16 year old American high school girl, holds a photo of Elvis Presley in school at Wiesbaden, Germany, March 1, 1960. Presley, the rock 'n roll singer, said at a news conference in Friedberg, Germany, March 1, that he had been dating Priscilla for three or four months, adding "I like her very much." Presley is slated to fly back to the United States where his discharge from the Army is expected. Elvis Presley pereparing his hair for forthcoming entry into the Army. (1956) 051712 BYGONE A fan shows off her dress at Elvis Presley's concert at Ellis Auditorium in 1956. More than 7,000 people jammed Ellis Auditorium on the night of May 15 to stomp, shudder, shriek and sigh as a young Elvis Presley writhed his way through a rock and roll repertoire. Presley was the blockbuster of Bob Neal's Cotton Picking Jamboree, a feature of Cotton Carnival opening night. (By Robert Williams / The Commercial Appeal) Discharged from the U.S. Army with the rank of sergeant, Elvis Presley grins as he hands his mustering out pay to his business manager, Col. Tom Parker in this March 5, 1960 photograph. The next day, Elvis would board a train for Memphis arriving about 7:45 a.m. March 7th. Elvis Presley leaves Memphis' Union Station early Monday March 7, 1960. A crowd of 200 waited in the cold to see Elvis safely home from his stint in the Army. He arrived via private rail car on Southern Railway's Tennessean about 7:45 a.m. After speaking with fans, he hopped in Insp. Fred Woodward's police car and was driven to Graceland escorted by city police, sheriff's deputies and state troopers. Rook n roll singer Elvis Presley, his army stint nearly at an end, is greeted at Ft. Dix. New Jersey on March 3, 1960, by the 19-year-old daughter of Frank Sinatra. Nancy Sinatra was on hand to greet Presley who flew in from Germany for discharge. Presleys first TV appearance will be on the Frank Sinatra show. Elvis Presley carries his duffle bag as he checks in at the Friedberg, West Germany, barracks Oct. 2,1958. About 1,000 Elvis fans from Germany and other countries came to the central German spa town of Bad Nauheim to attend a day-long Elvis homage Saturday, August 26, 1995. Presley lived in Bad Nauheim while he did his military service in neighboring Friedberg 35 years ago. Both towns, three kilometers (under two miles) apart, are 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Frankfurt. The U.S. Army provided a box lunch for Elvis Presley and other inductees the day they reported for duty March 24, 1958. After reporting for duty about 6:30 a.m. at the Draft Board office in the M&M Building, 198 South Main, he and other inductees would spend much of the day at Kennedy Veterans Hospital for processing and physicals before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. By the 28th, Elvis arrived at Fort Hood, Texas where he would undergo six months of training before shipping off to Germany. ( By Fred Payne, Memphis Press-Scimitar / The Commercial Appeal) NOTE ALSO SEE BARNEY SELLERS VERSION Singer Elvis Presley, 21, takes his pre-induction written examination as he is processed for the U.S. Army in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 4, 1957. Elvis Presley, 23-year-old rock and roll singer and movie actor, comforts his mother Gladys as his father, Vernon E., looks on. The scene took place last night when photographers were admitted to the Presleys' Memphis home on the eve of Elvis' induction into the army. Singer Elvis Presley, in checkered sport coat, and other recruits are shown in their first Army maneuver, a walk from a bus to a supply building where they received their first G.I. issue bedding for the night. Elvis and 21 others arrived at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas by bus last night, March 24, 1958 from Memphis, Tennessee, where they were inducted. Col. Tom Parker, business and personal manager of Elvis Presley, is seen on March 25, 1958, passing out photographs of the rock'n' roll star to some youthful female admirers, as they wait outside the personnel receiving center where Elvis was receiving his first Army instructions. Pvt. Elvis Presley puts away a meal of fried fish and french fries after he arrived at Fort Hood, Texas, on March 28, 1958 to begin eight weeks of basic military training in the 2nd Armored Division. Pvt. Elvis Presley, accompanied by his girlfriend Anita Wood, prepared to drive from his home in Killeen, Texas to join his Army outfit at Ft. Hood, Texas late Friday night, September 21, 1958. The rock 'n roll singer is being transferred to Germany. Anita, who had been crying, refused to face the camera because she said she was red-eyed. Young fans of Elvis Presley are trying to get closer to their hero when he arrived in Bremerhaven on Oct. 1, 1958. The military police is hindering the people in breaking the barricades. Presley came to Germany on the occasion of his Army service which he will spend at Friedberg in the Wetterau near Frankfurt am Main. Presley at his German off-base home - Singer Elvis Presley joins his father at the record player in his off-base home here today. Presley, who drives a Jeep for the Army, hopes to be back to his entertaining job before next spring. Singer Elvis Presley, dressed in green fatigues of the 3rd U.S. armoured division putting on one of his records at his home off-base here today. Presley looks forward to his discharge next February, although he likes it in the Army. (11/10/1959)(AP Photo/Lindlar) Elvis Presley carries his duffle bag as he checks in at the Friedberg, West Germany, barracks Oct. 2,1958. About 1,000 Elvis fans from Germany and other countries came to the central German spa town of Bad Nauheim to attend a day-long Elvis homage Saturday, August 26, 1995. Presley lived in Bad Nauheim while he did his military service in neighboring Friedberg 35 years ago. Both towns, three kilometers (under two miles) apart, are 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Frankfurt. Singer Elvis Presley, 21, takes his pre-induction written examination as he is processed for the U.S. Army in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 4, 1957. Elvis Presley who flies home tomorrow to get out of the Army today held a press conference attended by over 150 newsmen and photographers. The rock 'n' roll singer will be discharged after two years of military service. Presley was made Sergeant and leader of a scout platoon of the U.S. 3rd armoured division while in West Germany. He's shown here with a young girl reporter from a West German illustrated magazine during today's press conference. This picture was released by the Army during todays Elvis Presley press conference. The rocknroll singer will be discharged from the Army this week. "Scout team leaders of the 32nd armored division, plan the days reconnaisance during field exercise in Bavaria, West Germany. Sgt. Elvis Presley who heads a three man reconn. team wears the cartoon figured armband that distinguishes the "eyes and ears" of the 32nd armor scouts. Left is 1st Edwin M. Verke of Elgin, North Dakota, and centre is 1st Lt. Richard L. Coffman, of Pittsburg, Kansas, who is Sgt. Presleys platoon leader. Singer Elvis Presley, 21, takes his pre-induction written examination as he is processed for the U.S. Army in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 4, 1957. Elvis Presley, left, 23-year-old rock and roll singer, gestures at his short hair as he chats with a former school chum, Farley Gey, 22, who is entering the Army with Elvis, in Memphis, March 24, 1958. Robert Maharrey, 22, another inductee, looks on from the rear. The scene took place at the local draft board headquarters. Elvis in a studio photo from 1957 or 1958. Elvis Presley, the American rock and roll singer-turned soldier, poses with his first sergeant, Master Sgt. Edward Hackney of Philadelphia, in the Friedberg, West Germany barracks, Oct. 3, 1958. Presley has been assigned to the Third Armored (Spearhead) Division at Friedberg. Elvis Presley, who flies home to get out of the Army, holds a news conference attended by over 150 reporters and photographers on March 1, 1960, in Friedberg, Germany. The rock 'n' roll singer will be discharged after two years of military service. Presley made sergeant and leader of a scout platoon of the U.S. Third armored division while in West Germany. Elvis Presley, who flies home to get out of the army holds a press conference attended by over 150 newsmen and photographers on March 1, 1960 in Friedberg, Germany. The Rock n Roll singer will be discharged after two years of military service. Presley made sergeant and leader of a scout platoon of the U.S. Third armored division while in West Germany. He is shown here during press conference shading his eyes as he looks to the audience. Elvis Presley, who flies home to get out of the army holds a press conference attended by over 150 newsmen and photographers on March 1, 1960 in Friedberg, Germany. The Rock n Roll singer will be discharged after two years of military service. Presley made sergeant and leader of a scout platoon of the U.S. Third armored division while in West Germany. He is shown here during press conference. Elvis Presley, who flies home to get out of the army holds a press conference attended by over 150 newsmen and photographers on March 1, 1960 in Friedberg, Germany. The Rock n Roll singer will be discharged after two years of military service. Presley made sergeant and leader of a scout platoon of the U.S. Third armored division while in West Germany. He is shown here sitting at a desk during the press conference. Elvis Presley, who flies home to get out of the army holds a press conference attended by over 150 newsmen and photographers on March 1, 1960 in Friedberg, Germany. The Rock n Roll singer will be discharged after two years of military service. Presley made sergeant and leader of a scout platoon of the U.S. Third armored division while in West Germany. He is shown here sitting at a desk during the press conference. Elvis Presley is interviewed by Associated Press journalist John Fiehn at the Rhine Main airbase in Frankfurt, Germany on March 2, 1960, before boarding a military air transport plane for the United States. The Rock n Roll singer who has been serving as a platoon leader in a U.S. armored division flew back home to be discharged from the army and to return to show business. Elvis the "Pelvis" Presley, in Army uniform at Company "D" 1st Battalion 32nd Armor, barracks area, Friedberg, West Germany. Undated picture. Elvis Presley boards a U.S. transport ship bound for service with the U.S. Armed Forces in Germany, 1958. Also wearing army uniform at company D 1st. Battalion 32nd Armory at the barracks, Friedberg, Germany. Elvis Presley smiles on board a U.S. transport ship bound for service with the U.S. armed forces in Germany in 1958.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com