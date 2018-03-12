WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump paid a brief visit to the U.S. Capitol on Monday night to pay his respects to predecessor George H.W. Bush.

Accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, the president who has had friction with the Bush family paused in silence at the ex-president's flag-draped casket in the rotunda of the Capitol.

The president saluted his predecessor's casket, while Mrs. Trump placed her hand on her heart.

Shortly before his motorcade to Capitol Hill, Trump issued a formal message to Congress praising the elder Bush for leading a life "that exemplified what is truly great about" the United States and its people.

"Fearless, courageous, adventurous, and unyielding, through the highs and lows of the twentieth century and into the next millennium, President Bush served his Nation, creating an example that will inspire generations for decades to come," Trump wrote.

Over the years, Trump has had a contentious relationship with the Bush family.

He has criticized both of the previous presidents Bush, and ran an aggressive campaign against Jeb Bush in the 2016 Republican primaries.

Trump is scheduled to attend the senior Bush's funeral on Wednesday, but is not expected to speak.

