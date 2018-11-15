WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will travel to California on Saturday to review wildfire damage, the White House said Thursday.

Trump will "meet with individuals impacted by the wildfires," said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

Details of the trip will be provided later, she said.

California lawmakers criticized Trump last weekend for blaming the fires on "gross mismanagement of the forest," and threatening by tweet to withhold federal funds if the issue is not remedied.

In more recent days, Trump has been more supportive, offering prayers for the victims, praise for firefighters and emergency personnel, and pledges of federal help.

"We will do everything in our power to support and protect our fellow citizens in harm’s way," Trump said at the White House on Wednesday. "And we say, I think as a group – I can tell you as a group: God bless everybody. That’s a very tough situation."

