DALLAS, TX - MAY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 4, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. The National Rifle Association's annual meeting and exhibit runs through Sunday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775161026 ORIG FILE ID: 954718622

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Trump implored members of the National Rifle Association to “not get complacent” ahead of this year’s midterm elections in a raucous address that at times sounded like a campaign rally.

Trump noted that the party that wins the White House often loses seats in Congress during the following midterm, and he warned his administration’s agenda on immigration, health care and the economy would be in jeopardy if Democrats claimed control of the House or Senate.

“We have to win the midterms,” Trump said in one of several instances when he returned to the upcoming election. “You watch how well we do in ’18.”

Turning to gun control, Trump vowed to continue to be a champion for the Second Amendment.

"Your Second Amendment rights are under siege, but they will never, ever be under siege as long as I’m your president," he said.

Trump did not discuss his support for expanding background checks, an idea he floated following a shooting in February at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The president referenced the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and injured hundreds more. He pantomimed a terrorist shooting into a crowd he described as defenseless.

“Boom. Come over here. Boom. Come over here. Boom,” the president said.

“Would just one patron had a gun, or if one person in this room had been there with a gun aimed at the opposite direction, the terrorists would have fled or been shot,” he said. “It would have been a whole different story.”

Trump complained that the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election had distracted from economic growth and the progress his administration has made in talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Flipping through the pages and dropping them one-by-one to the stage, the president read from a Wall Street Journal article Friday about a federal judge in Virginia who expressed skepticism over special counsel Robert Mueller's case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

“Let me tell you folks, we’re all fighting battles,” Trump said. “But I love fighting these battles.”

Some gun control advocates had criticized Trump for speaking to the NRA. Trump said the group is just as interested in gun safety as anyone.

While even some of his advisers expressed concern about the NRA meeting, Trump said he told them: "Bye-bye, got to get on the plane."

Contributing: David Jackson

