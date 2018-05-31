Tips and tricks all travelers should know
Tips on avoiding tips: 1. Take out instead of eating out. If you order takeout, no tip is expected because no table service is provided. 2. Visit a business with a no-tipping policy. But beware: Instead, some "no tipping" restaurants add a mandatory "service charge" of 18% to 20%. 3. Avoid the outstretched hands. (You can.) You can stay in vacation rentals, rent a car or use mass transit, buy your food in a grocery store and take the self-guided tour and avoid having to leave a tip.
How to avoid missing amenities in your vacation rental: 1. Carry a vacation rental emergency kit. If you're staying at a rental, be prepared. Consider an emergency kit with towels, toilet paper, soap and detergent. 2. Consider renting through a service. Companies such as Vacasa, Wyndham Vacation Rentals and TurnKey Vacation Rentals go beyond bare-bones listings. 3. Just ask. Vacation rental owners can be very accommodating.
How to opt out of aggressive email campaigns: 1. Click the unsubscribe button. Every legitimate email campaign must have one. The sooner you click it, the louder your message to the hotel, tour operator or cruise line that these high-pressure tactics won't be tolerated. 2. Say "no" — and say why. Most travel companies will offer a "feedback" option when you opt out of an email campaign. Tell them why you're unsubscribing, especially if the annoyance affects whether you'd do business with them again. 3. Tell the feds. Complain to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if a business is emailing you without consent. Under the CAN-SPAM Act, you have the right to end the seemingly relentless emails.
How to handle a rude TSA agent: 1. Report the agent to a supervisor. Ask for a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer (STSO) immediately. 2. Complain in writing. You can send an email directly to the TSA (tsa.gov/contact-center/form/complaints). 3. Contact your elected representative. You can contact your representative online at house.gov/representatives/find. Congress has tried to hold the agency accountable for its actions in the past, and its vigilance is bipartisan.
Who to call if your travel insurance claim has been denied: 1. Your state insurance commissioner. To find your insurance commissioner, visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners site: naic.org/index_members.htm. Some travelers have reported that their claims were honored after copying their state insurance commissioner on their appeal. 2. The Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB investigates claims of this nature, but it has little sway over the final outcome of your appeal. 3. A consumer advocate. Even though travel insurance companies operate "by the book," they can be prodded into changing their minds by an outside party. Check out the National Association of Consumer Advocates site for a referral: consumeradvocates.org.
How to avoid an in-flight emergency: 1. Know when you shouldn't go. Generally, you should avoid flying if you're sick, recovering from a serious illness or have a condition that is easily exacerbated by the stress of flying. 2. Don't fly if you're contagious.Airlines will issue a credit and may waive the change fee if you can prove you were sick at the time you were supposed to fly. 3. Avoid flights that could divert. Some flights are likelier to experience a medical emergency than others, particularly those to destinations that tend to attract retirees or passengers in poor health. Flights to Las Vegas, Miami and Fort Lauderdale may fall into that category.
How to avoid wrinkled clothes: 1. Roll, don't fold. It doesn't just save space, it can prevent wrinkles. 2. Spray 'em out. Wrinkle-release sprays can fix travel-related wrinkles in a pinch. 3. Don't overpack — or underpack. “Wrinkling is caused when the bag is underpacked or overstuffed, so add or remove items until you have the perfect amount of items to keep the items in place while traveling," advises author Tori Toth.
How to keep your travel complaint from being ignored: 1. Cite the rules, chapter and verse. If you have a strong case for compensation or a refund, it'll be in the contract. 2. Lawyer up — without lawyering up. Without threatening to go to court, let the company know that it may be violating the law (if, indeed, it is). 3. Appeal to a company's customer service culture. Travel companies frequently promote warranties, customer promises or mission statements that claim to put you first. A quick reference to these documents can be enough to persuade an airline, car rental company, hotel or cruise line to do the right thing.
What standard travel insurance doesn't cover: 1. Pre-existing medical conditions. Though some policies offer a waiver for medical conditions, you have to make sure you meet all of its conditions. 2. Changing your mind. Don't want to take the vacation? Most insurance won't cover you, but you can always go for a more expensive "cancel for any reason" policy, which would. 3. Psychological or nervous disorders. If you can't board a flight because you're afraid of flying, you generally can't file a successful claim. 4. Partying too hard. If you had a little too much to drink the night before your return flight and missed it, don't bother filing a claim.
How to avoid visa problems: 1. Mind your expiration dates. Both visas and passports have an expiration date. Be aware of them, and make sure you don't overstay. 2. Take the right photo. Countries are specific about their requirements (no sunglasses, no hats, specific formatting). 3. Remember, a visa isn't a guarantee of admission.
How to find the best agent: 1. Ask a friend. A personal recommendation remains the best way to find a competent travel professional. 2. Use an agent finder. The American Society of Travel Agents publishes a directory of its agents at Travelsense.org. Also, check a consortium such as Virtuoso or Travel Leaders. 3. Look for the title. The Certified Travel Associate (CTA) and Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) designations issued by The Travel Institute are signs that your agent has taken the time to study up on the industry.
How to avoid a car rental surprise: 1. Read the fine print. Many surprises aren't surprises at all — they're just "gotchas" concealed in the fine print. Look for the "terms and conditions" in small type. Don't ignore them. 2. Ask before you rent. Does your car insurance cover the vehicle? How about your credit card? The only way to know for certain is to ask. If you assume, you may be stuck with an unnecessary bill. 3. Resolve in real time. Don't wait until you get home to fix a bad surprise. Most problems can be resolved at the counter.
How to spot a fake review: 1. Check the reviewer's record. Fake reviews are often posted by accounts with little or no additional review history. 2. Show and tell. Talk is cheap, but photos of a resort or restaurant are harder to fake. You might think twice before trusting a detailed review without photos. 3. Look for extremes. If you see a one-star or a five-star rating or a lot of superlatives in the description, chances are you're looking at a fake.
How to say no to a tip request: 1. Be polite and firm, but don't over explain. The best way to turn down a gratuity request is with a polite but firm "no." Skip the explanation or apology. 2. Avoid a confrontation. Restaurants and other establishments generally push you to offer a tip privately by discreetly slipping a few bills into your check holder. Saying "no" is easy — just leave the tip field on your credit card slip blank or decline to leave extra cash. 3. Use the system to your advantage. For example, can the employee see the tip amount you're authorizing on Square? Not always. If you don't believe you should be tipping, just click the "no tip" field and sign the screen.
How to avoid a traffic ticket overseas: 1. Stay out of downtown areas. Restricted zones are largely confined to heavily congested city centers. Park outside of town, like the locals. 2. Do the math. Pay particular attention to the difference between kilometers and miles, and slow down unless you want a speeding ticket! 3. Read the signs. A few key phrases might be helpful. Look for red circles with the words "Zona Traffico Limitato" in them when you're in Italy. In Germany, it's called an "Umweltzone." In Britain, the signs read, "Congestion Charging" and "Central Zone."
How to avoid unfair fees: 1. Single supplement: Some cruise lines offer single cabins. And some tour operators charge modest single supplements. If you're thinking of traveling alone, ask before you make your reservation. 2. Non-refundable tickets: Southwest Airlines has some of the most passenger-friendly fares and fees, when it comes to changes. 3. Fuel surcharges: Fortunately, these fees must be included in the price of your ticket. But if you see an airline with high fuel surcharges in time of lower oil prices, you may want to seek one that doesn't. 4. Resort fees: Don't stay at a hotel with resort fees. It's the only way to send a message that you don't tolerate these misrepresentations.
How to prevent your identity from being stolen: 1. Don't play fast and loose with your ID. Your passport and ID are some of the most important — if not the most important — travel documents. Don't leave them in your hotel room (if you do, store it in the safe). And when you carry them on your person, keep them close to you, preferably in a money belt or travel wallet. 2. Keep 'em separated. Don't store critical documents, such as a driver's license and a passport, in the same place. You may need one in order to replace the other. 3. Upload copies of critical documents online. You can take pictures of key documents and store them in a secure location online, in case you lose everything. A copy of a document by itself will not allow you to travel, but it can make the process to replace a passport a whole lot easier.
How to fit more in your suitcase: 1. Cube it. Luggage cubes allow you to compress lots of clothes into a compact space, which can easily be packed into a smaller bag. 2. Vacuum pack it. You'd be surprised how much air is between the clothes in your carry-on. A vacuum packing technology can create even more space, although your clothes may be a little wrinkly. 3. Roll it. Instead of folding your clothes and pushing them into the bag, fold and then roll. Even without a cube or vacuum pack, you'll fit more in your luggage.
How to avoid a flight from hell: 1. Avoid connecting and late flights. Generally, the more connections you make, and the later in the day your flight leaves, the greater the chances something will go wrong. 2. Know your rights. By far the best resource for airline consumer rights, at least when it comes to federal regulations, is the Department of Transportation's Fly Rights brochure, which is available online. Also, check your airline's contract of carriage, the legal agreement between you and the airline. 3. Be grateful. Take a deep breath and appreciate the big picture. If your flight lands safely, that's the most important thing.
How to avoid a dirty hotel: 1. Set high standards. Stay at a hotel with top-notch reviews or customer service scores. 2. Check in and check out. If a hotel doesn't meet your standards, don't let an employee talk you into staying, even if you've prepaid for your stay. Leave and ask for a refund. If you don't get it, dispute the charges on your credit card. 3. Report the hotel. Hotels must comply with state and local lodging regulations. If you check into a property that's unlivable, your next call needs to be to the health department to report the condition of the hotel. For added measure, consider leaving a review online to warn others about the hotel.
How to avoid a vacation rental surprise: 1. Rent with names you trust. Airbnb, VRBO and FlipKey have legitimate rentals and higher standards. 2. Assume nothing. Every vacation rental comes with linens, right? Wrong. 3. Never wire money. Wiring money can lead to the most unpleasant surprise of all: a rental that doesn't even exist.
How to spot hidden fees: 1. Don't get cute. If you're booking online, avoid pop-up blockers, unconventional browsers or anything that might interfere with the normal display process. Why? Clever operatives can hide their disclosures in places that can't be seen if you're browsing in an unconventional way. 2. Use a big screen. Making reservations on a tiny phone screen is just asking for trouble. Instead, find a computer, laptop or tablet with ample real estate. Can't read the fine print? Zoom in! 3. Review the grand total. Almost always, you'll find every required extra, including taxes and fees, as part of the "final" charge.
How to avoid fees on your rental car: 1. How to avoid tolls: Car rental companies add extra fees for using their transponders, sometimes charging by the day (whether you use a toll road or not). Either bring your own toll transponder or avoid tolls with a reliable mapping app. 2. How to avoid high insurance rates: Car rental insurance can be found in unexpected places, including your own credit card, travel insurance policy or as a standalone product from your online travel agency. (Some are limited, so be sure to read the restrictions.) If you are starting to plan for your trip or find yourself at the counter without a collision-damage waiver policy, don't worry; you can still buy it from a site like Insuremyrentalcar.com for rates that start at about $5 a day. 3. How to avoid tickets: Download an app like Speed Cameras & Traffic by Sygic, which lets you see the speed limit for the road you are traveling on, or CamSam Plus, which alerts you to speed cameras. Many GPS navigation systems also come equipped with traffic enforcement warnings. Better yet, obey posted laws and speed limits.
How to avoid smells at hotels: 1. Go hypoallergenic. Stay with a hotel that offers hypoallergenic rooms, which are not scented. Most of the major chains now offer no-smell quarters. 2. If you smell something, say something. Some hotels pump smells into every part of the property. If you're sensitive to scents, don't wait until you're halfway through your visit to complain. 3. Fumigate your own room. If all else fails, open a window, or find the source of the smell and stop it.
What to do at the airport for free while you wait: 1. See the art. Phoenix Sky Harbor, for example, has an impressive collection of art. 2. Watch the planes. One of the best places to plane-spot is Honolulu International Airport. Terminals there are connected by long, open-air walkways, where you can see the aircraft up close, smell the aircraft fuel and hear the deafening roar of aircraft engines revving up. 3. Take a hike. Stretch your legs before you take off by walking through the airport terminal. The longest walkable concourse? That would be Denver International Airport's Concourse B, which is 3,300 feet long. But you can always hop on the people mover to the next terminal and keep walking.
How to get an aisle seat: 1. Ask for it. Airlines will assign a desirable aisle seat to passengers who need the extra room or access to the lavatory. If you have a disability or a special need, consult with the carrier's special services desk. You can also ask a fellow passenger to switch with you after boarding. 2. Pull the card. If you have a loyalty card, you may be entitled to a better seat, even if you're sitting in economy class. Your card may work on another airline if it has a codeshare agreement with your favorite carrier. 3. Pay for one. Airlines will love this suggestion because they'll make more money from you. But if avoiding a window or aisle is important, you may want to spend a few extra dollars.
How to keep your personal information private while traveling: 1. Use a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN creates a secure encrypted tunnel between your device and a server somewhere on the Internet. That makes it nearly impossible for someone on the same network to eavesdrop on your network traffic. Also, it can mask your physical location. 2. Tell your phone to say "no." Disable location services, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when possible. Also, think about the permissions associated with third-party apps, which may have access to your microphone, camera and contacts. 3. Use caution in cars. When renting a car, either manually enter the address into the car’s navigation system or use your own device, but don't connect to the infotainment system.
How to find quiet when you travel: 1. Book where there's less noise. The front of the aircraft is less noisy and tends to have a quieter kind of passenger (read: business travelers). Families with crying children tend to be found near the back of the plane. On a train, look for the quiet cars. 2. Block it. The latest noise canceling headsets can filter out unwanted noise. But if you're serious about avoiding noise pollution, always travel with a pair of earplugs. 3. Timing is everything. Don't expect to get much quiet if you're in New Orleans around Mardi Gras or in one of the popular spring break destinations in March.
How to fight questionable car rental tactics: 1. Sign up for a car rental company's frequent-renter program, like Hertz #1 Club Gold, which allows you to state your rental preferences before you arrive. That could make you less vulnerable to upgrade, downgrade and option games. 2. Automated check-in kiosks limit the amount of interaction with a salesperson. But pay close attention to what you're agreeing to on the screen and never, ever hurry through the options, even if you're in a hurry. One wrong click and you could be paying a lot more for your wheels. 3. With all the insurance games that are being played these days, you need to carry a copy of your car insurance or evidence of insurance through your travel insurance policy or credit card. If you don't, a representative could pressure you — or even deny you the keys to a car.
How to avoid air rage: 1. Fly early. Experts say alcohol and drugs are a major factor of in-flight incidents. So book an early morning flight to avoid heavily intoxicated passengers. 2. Avoid tight quarters. Use a site such as Routehappy that finds flights based on amenities and comfort. Hipmunk rates its flights based on "agony" — a score determined based on price, number of stops and duration. 2. And choose the right seat. A bulkhead row, exit row or seat near the galley might be less likely to be the scene of a midair disturbance. Either these seats tend to get more attention from the flight crew, or regulations restrict the types of passengers who can sit there (specifically, the exit seats).

Worried that your trip to Hawaii will come to an explosive climax after hot lava engulfs your oceanside rental? That's just one of the irrational travel fears spreading faster than a Puna brush fire as the summer vacation season starts.

Travel safety is always an important topic, but never more than now. So is separating unfounded worries from rational ones. It turns out Hawaii is still a stunningly beautiful and safe place to visit. Many travelers are sticking to their plans, including me.

Is Hawaii safe?

Hawaii's Big Island is open for tourism, according to residents and officials. True, Kilauea has consumed more than 50 homes in the Leilani Estates subdivision, and thousands of residents have evacuated the area. But the fireworks are happening far away from the tourist hotspots.

For a local perspective on Kilauea, I turned to Richard Sullivan, author of several guidebooks on Hawaii. He lives 7 miles from the volcanic eruption and says he has zero concerns about his safety.

"The eruption is very localized to the Puna area of the island where very few tourists venture," he says. "Each evening I go out to my yard with a glass of wine to safely watch the distant show."

Bill Baker has plans to visit the Big Island with his family in mid-June. He has rented a home near Kona, and although he's carefully monitoring the U.S. Geological Survey reports (volcanoes.usgs.gov), he has "never had a single moment of hesitation" about going.

"Mauna Loa stands between us and the activity and, on a straight line, about 80 miles separate us from anything serious," says Baker, a marketing manager for a minor league baseball team in Geneva, Ill. 

That's right, 80 miles. Hawaii's Big Island is larger than Lebanon. 

For now, just about the only visitors who should rethink their plans are those with respiratory problems, according to Ben Edwards, a volcano expert and professor of Earth sciences at Dickinson College.

“They need to keep track of sulfur dioxide levels around the island in case there are days where the air quality diminishes,” he says. Inexpensive face masks won't help, because they don't protect against sulfur dioxide or other noxious gases emitted by Kilauea.

At the moment, the only people panicking with good cause are in Hawaii's tourism industry. There are reports of widespread cancellations, no doubt from people seeing those incredible images of a mountainside aglow with hot lava. Maybe this is the perfect time to listen to your inner contrarian. It's low season in Hawaii, and the deals are likely to be even better, thanks to the misunderstood anger of Madame Pele, the volcano goddess. 

Hawaii in 50 postcard-perfect images
The first thing that comes to mind when you think Hawaii -- the 50th state to join the Union -- is likely the beaches, like beautiful Waimea Beach on Oahu's North Shore.
Sun and surf, beaches and volcanoes, pineapple and perfect weather ... this is Hawaii.
The Hawaiian archipelago was formed by volcanic activity, and many of the state's volcanoes remain active. The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island glows under a starry sky.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one of seven national parks in the state and one of the most popular. It's one of the few places in the world where you can witness volcanic action firsthand.
Hawaii's volcanic geology means that many o the island's beaches are covered in black sand. Punaluu Black Sand Beach on Hawaii's Kua coast is one of the most famous.
Retrace the flow of Hawaii Island's lava by taking a walk through the Thurston Lava Tube, a 500-year-old formation that once held a river of lava.
Hawaii's volcanic past (and present) is evident all over the Big Island. Some of the island's roads have even been rendered impassable by lava flows.
Haleakala National Park on the island of Maui is home to the island's highest peak of the same name, jutting 10,023 feet above sea level. Many visitors wake up early to catch a sunset from the summit of the volcanic peak.
Located east of Waikiki Beach sits Diamond Head Crater, and perched on its cliffs is the Diamond Head Lighthouse, built in the late nineteenth century.
Kauai, the oldest of Hawaii's main islands, is a land of lush valleys, soaring cliffs and cascading waterfalls. Manawaiopuna Falls, one of the most spectacular, is typically reached by helicopter.
Hawaii isn't typically associated with snow, but when you head to the top of Mauna Kea -- the world's tallest mountain if measured from the ocean floor -- you might find some. It's home to the world's biggest telescope and a favorite locale among star gazers.
The island of Lanai remains one of Hawaii's most pristine inhabited islands -- home to some of the state's best beaches and natural scenery, like the Kaholo Cliffs.
Hawaii's largest metropolitan area is on Oahu. The capital city, Honolulu blends Hawaii's natural beauty with all the modern luxuries of a city.
At the heart of Honolulu sits Waikiki Beach, former playground to Hawaiian royalty and home of a beautiful beach and some of the state's best nightlife.
One of Hawaii's most renowned cultural pastimes is that of hula dancing -- a uniquely Hawaiian dance you can learn (or just watch) on many of the islands.
Not all of Hawaii's activities involve the water. The Kalalau trail on Kauai often ranks among the world's most beautiful hiking trails, but it's also one of the most dangerous.
Those who brave the 11-mile Kalalau trail beginning at Kee Beach (pictured), with its crumbly trail bed and sheer drop offs, are rewarded with the chance to experience one of the state's most remote stretches of sand, Kalalua Beach.
Hawaii is one of the nation's most multicultural states. The state's Asian heritage can be seen at The Great Buddha statue at Lahaina on Maui -- the largest Buddha statue of its kind outside of Japan.
Kohola is the Hawaiian word for humpback whale, and an estimated two thirds of the Northern Pacific humpback whale population come to the waters of Hawaii to breed and raise their young.
Even when it's not whale season, the waters off Hawaii's islands teem with life. Some of the state's best diving and snorkeling can be found in Molokini crater, a crescent-shaped marine sanctuary off the coast of Maui.
The clear, blue waters of Hawaii make the perfect playground for divers and snorkelers of all levels.
In the biologically rich waters off the coast of Hawaii, it's possible to spot Hawaiian green sea turtles, manta rays and dolphins.
The seven-mile-long stretch of sand known as Polihale sits within Polihale State Park on the island of Kauai. Journeying to the beach via a bumpy dirt road is worth it for the sunset views alone.
For leisurely hiking on the Big Island, head to Akaka Falls State Park, where it's possible to see two waterfalls on the short half-mile hike.
Hawaii Island, also called the Big Island, is the state's youngest, largest and still-growing island. On this island, you can laze on a beach and walk through the snow in a single day.
Hawaii is a veritable playground for water sports enthusiasts. Each year, the world's best windsurfers come to Hookipa Beach Park on Maui to compete.
It's hard to beat a Hawaiian sunset, and it's equally hard deciding which island (or part of an island) enjoys the best ones.
The 17-mile stretch of emerald cliffs on Kauai's coast has become one of Hawaii's most famous sights. The Napali Coast can only be accessed on land by the Kalalau Trail.
Anyone who's seen the hit TV series Lost will recognize Mokuleia Beach Park in North Shore, Oahu. The beaches here are remote enough that you could easily spend a day without seeing another human being.
Hike to Rainbow Falls in Wailuku River State Park on the Big Island on a sunny day, and you'll quickly see how the falls got its name.
For a road trip, island-style, hop in the car, turn on some tunes and drive the road to Hana -- a three hour drive from from Lahaina or Kihei with plenty to see and do along the way.
One of the many stops on the scenic Road to Hana is the Keanae Congregational Church, built from lava rocks and coral mortar in 1860.
Hawaii has long been a favorite destination for honeymooners, and for a romantic sunset, try aptly named Sweetheart Rock on Lanai.
Waimea Canyon on Kauai, nicknamed "The Grand Canyon of the Pacific," stretches for 14 miles and is at points more than 3,600 feet deep.
Waipio Valley, or the Valley of Kings, sits on the northern coast of Hawaii Island and has one of the state's most breathtaking scenic overlooks.
Life on Oahu's North Shore, famed the world over for its excellent surfing, centers on the charming town of Haleiwa, the artistic and cultural hub of the area.
Surfing is believed to have originated in Polynesia and was once a sport of only Hawaiian royalty. Today, surfers from around the globe come to catch Hawaii's world-class waves.
Along Hawaii's Hamakua Coast, visitors will find lush jungles, waterfalls and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
Hawaii's cultural history dates back centuries, and you can learn about it at sites like Puukohola Heiau National Historic Site, a once sacred place of worship for native Hawaiians.
The Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park was the site of first significant contact between native Hawaiians and Westerners. Here, visitors can see kii, sacred carvings of deities or ancestral spirits.
Saint Peter's By-the-Sea Catholic Church sits right on the water on the island of Hawaii's Kona coast.
Hawaii is a golfer's heaven with more than 70 courses to choose from.
Kapaa on the east side of Kauai is a great destination for shopping, biking and water sports of all kinds.
Drive through Central Oahu, and you'll likely see vast expanses of Pineapple fields. Visit the Dole Plantation to brave the 1.7-mile pineapple maze.
The Dole Plantation in Hawaii is one of the world's largest pineapple producers, and you can sample the juicy fruits from markets throughout the islands.
Hawaii's biodiversity is astounding, and one of the more unusual species is the painted eucalyptus, which sheds its bark to reveal a rainbow of color underneath.
Kii pohaku -- Hawaiian petroglyphs -- can be found at more than 100 sites scattered throughout the islands.
Visiting Molokai is like stepping back in time. One of the island's most charming experiences occurs each Friday night when the island's elders gather for an evening of live music and hula at Hotel Molokai.
Built in 1923 by James Dole, Hotel Lanai was the first hotel on Lanai Island and remains one of the most intimate, with only 11 guest rooms.
Parts of Lanai Island, like Keahiakawelo, have an almost lunar landscape.

What else are you worried about?

Volcanoes aren't the only dangers interfering with summer travel plans. A survey released this year by Global Rescue, a security company, found that more than 8 in 10 respondents are worried about travel safety. Nearly 20% say they're more concerned about travel safety this year than last year.

And there's plenty to fret about, from a forecast busier-than-average hurricane season to unpredictable natural disasters such as tornadoes and wildfires. You have to take those into account when you plan your trip, experts say.

"You should always research your destination before you go," says Bethany Torvell, editor of Safe Travels Magazine. "That way, you know what the potential risks are."

But let's face it, most of the recent natural disasters can't be predicted. That includes subtropical storm Alberto, which struck the Florida panhandle outside of the traditional hurricane season last week. Perhaps the best advice is to expect the unexpected this summer — and to consider a good travel insurance policy. 

Your coverage will work as long as your common sense does, too. "If you ignore the advice of authorities regarding road closures or evacuations or if you ignore restricted zones to go get a closer look, you won’t be covered by travel insurance," warns Phil Sylvester, a spokesman for  World Nomads, a travel insurance company based in Sydney.

So are you still going?

None of that is putting a damper on some people's summer travel plans to Hawaii. Louise Sattler, an education consultant from San Pedro, Calif., says her girls' getaway with her mother and daughter is still on. "I am not afraid of the volcano interfering," she says.

Julianne Pangal, who works for a technology company in Victor, N.Y., is equally defiant. She's taking her whole family to Hawaii this fall. "I have been closely monitoring the news," she says. "I'm not going to cancel my trip."

In fact, I'm so convinced that Hawaii is safe, I'm planning a trip there this fall, too. I'll probably rent a place in Hilo for the month. I'll let you know how that goes.

What you need to know about visiting Hawaii

• The national park is closed. For now, most of Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island is closed. "Sightseeing to the affected part of the island will be limited," says Stephen McGillivray, chief marketing officer of Travel Leaders Group, a North American travel agency. Even so, his agents are advising clients to keep their plans. Although the park is beautiful, there's plenty to do on the Big Island.

• Flights are operating normally. For example, Hawaiian Airlines flights to and from the Big Island are unaffected by the eruption, even though Hilo International Airport is only a few miles away from the event. "All islands remain safe for travel as the lava activity remains confined to a relatively small area in Lower Puna on the east side of the island," says Alex Da Silva, a spokesman for the airline. 

• Tourism officials are keeping a close eye on the situation. “Hawaii’s air quality is being closely monitored on a continuing basis by scientists, meteorologists and the Hawaii State Department of Health," Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in a prepared statement. But the situation can change quickly. For the latest updates, check out the active alerts page from the Hawaii Civil Defense at hawaiicounty.gov.

Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or visit elliott.org.

