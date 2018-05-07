Dream homes for sale in Savannah, Georgia
01 / 30
This three bedroom, three bathroom unit is located in the tallest condominium building in Savannah at 8001 Old Tybee Road E. The unit has private porches with views of the Bull and Savannah Rivers, Bull River Marina, Fort Pulaski, Tybee Island, and Talmadge Bridge. The building as a rooftop deck with a private pool for all unit owners with 360-degree views of Savannah. It is on the market for $549,000.
02 / 30
This Tybee Road condo has private porches.
03 / 30
The condo unit has views of Tybee Island. It is 10 minutes to downtown and five minutes to Tybee.
04 / 30
This Tybee Road condo has hardwood floors and crown molding throughout, built-in cabinets, new light fixtures, and ceiling fans throughout.
05 / 30
This end unit has an open floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a new refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher.
06 / 30
The three bedrooms have black-out shades.
07 / 30
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion, built circa 1913 and located at 121 E. Victory Drive, is listed in Savannah, Georgia, for $849,000. It has an expansive front porch, seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, eight fireplaces, an elevator, and a swimming pool. It has a master suite on the main level. The second floor has five bedrooms. The third floor has an in-law suite. The property is surrounded by ancient oaks, a very historic Savannah scene.
08 / 30
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion, circa 1913, has eight fireplaces.
09 / 30
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion has a breakfast room and large kitchen.
10 / 30
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.
11 / 30
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion was designed for entertaining.
12 / 30
The Ardsley Park mansion has manicured grounds that envelope the property and the swimming pool.
13 / 30
This French colonial custom waterfront cottage is on the market for $949,900.
14 / 30
This custom coastal cottage has a French colonial influence. It was designed for its owners by local architect Mitchell Ginn. It is the personal home of the builder.
15 / 30
This Richmond Hill home has a private dock with a 10,000-lb. boat lift.
16 / 30
The home has multiple outdoor living spaces, all with a view.
17 / 30
The Richmond Hill home has a fluid open floor plan designed for entertaining.
18 / 30
The Richmond Hill home was designed by local architect Mitchell Ginn.
19 / 30
This home is located in the Landmark Historic District. It was completely renovated in 2014. It can be utilized as a single residence or two residences. The property has two separate vacation certificates grandfathered in. It has five working fireplaces and double balconies covered in lush plants and Italian Cyprus trees. It is on the market for $1.095 million.
20 / 30
This historic district property was renovated in 2014.
21 / 30
The property can serve as one large home or it can be divided into two units.
22 / 30
The property is available fully furnished.
23 / 30
The property has double balconies.
24 / 30
The property is located in the western side of the historic district with fewer tourist buses.
25 / 30
This mansion at 703 Dancy Avenue is on the market for $4.5 million. It has a view of the Vernon River. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom Victorian is located in exclusive Vernonburg.
26 / 30
The mansion is located in exclusive Vernonburg.
27 / 30
This Vernonburg mansion has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms.
28 / 30
This Vernonburg mansion has 4.974 square feet of living and entertaining space.
29 / 30
This Vernonburg mansion has a state-of-the-art kitchen.
30 / 30
The Victorian mansion has views of the Vernon River.

Savannah is one of the most charming and historic southern cities in the USA.

The coastal city in Georgia has attracted many U.S. residents and Europeans because of its antebellum architecture, cobblestone streets and large parks and squares, all along the water.

In recent years, Savannah has become a popular spot for people seeking second homes. Many people are buying homes that they can rent out until they are ready to move in once they reach retirement age.

Cora Bett Thomas, founder of Cora Bett Thomas Realty and Associates, says that in addition to its southern charm, Savannah has become a desirable destination because so many other areas surrounding it have also seen a revival.

Within two hours, people can drive to Hilton Head, South Carolina; Bluffton, South Carolina; and St. Simons island off the coast of Georgia. All are known for either their beaches or golf courses. There is a growing culinary scene. Art is also important, as evidenced by the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design.

Road Trip USA: In Savannah, heritage comes in many flavors

There are many ways to get to Savannah. It has a port, and it is not far from the I-95 corridor.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport continues to get more flights.

“A New Yorker can get to Savannah quicker than they can get to the Hamptons,” Thomas says. “It’s the gateway … We’ve got golf courses and horse farms. It’s all of a sudden not become one place. It’s this coastal area.”

The median price of homes is between $400,000 to $800,000, Thomas says. Savannah also offers a variety of types of housing—from condominiums to Victorian homes in the historic district to waterfront properties where you can keep your boat.

It is still affordable for those looking for second homes.

“It’s outstanding, the number of New Yorkers and foreigners we have, and they come and they’re becoming involved,” she says.

The historic district has been particularly popular among Millennials, those travelers in their 20s and early 30s who are becoming more influential. They like that they can get around by foot vs. car. Prices are still relatively affordable. Thomas says it’s the most affordable historic district in the country.

Because of its diversity and affordable prices, Savannah has become a hot real estate market.

“Our inventory is low and days on the market are low,” says Elaine Seabolt, founder of Seabolt Brokers. “A buyer should consider Savannah because while it is growing, it remains a small town feel with amazing history.” 

Dream homes for sale in Lake Tahoe
01 / 49
Looking for a starter house in Lake Tahoe? This cabin is set in the charming Tahoe Cedars, Calif., neighborhood known for the views of Rubicon Peak.
02 / 49
This cabin on the west shore of Lake Tahoe, Calif., has two bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
03 / 49
This home in Lake Tahoe's west shore has been updated with a new kitchen.
04 / 49
This charming cabin in Tahoe Cedars is listed for $424,900,
05 / 49
This starter home in the west shore of Lake Tahoe, Calif., has been renovated with a new fireplace.
06 / 49
This Incline Village house in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has a bedroom suite on the main living level and three large bedrooms upstairs.
07 / 49
This Incline Village cabin in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has been renovated with solid hardwood floors, custom tiles, corona marble, and modern light fixtures throughout.
08 / 49
This Incline Village cabin in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has more than 1,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space such as this deck with mountain views.
09 / 49
This cabin in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has open beams.
10 / 49
Most homes in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., are above $1 million. This is one of the few below that sale price.
11 / 49
This Lake Tahoe, Nev., cabin has been remodeled inside and out.
12 / 49
This house in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., is for sale for $998,000.
13 / 49
This Brockway, Calif., north Lake Tahoe home is on the market for $2,585,000.
14 / 49
This Brockway, Calif. Lake Tahoe property is situated on 2.7 acres.
15 / 49
This Lake Tahoe, Calif. home has a bocce ball court.
16 / 49
This Lake Tahoe property in Brockway, Calif., has been remodeled with a gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors.
17 / 49
This Brockway, Calif., property in Lake Tahoe backs up to 214 acres of a national forest.
18 / 49
This Lake Tahoe property in Brockway, Calif., spans three floors.
19 / 49
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this hot tub, a gourmet kitchen, large great room, and attached deck.
20 / 49
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this deck, a hot tub, a gourmet kitchen, and large great room.
21 / 49
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this living room, a hot tub, and a gourmet kitchen.
22 / 49
Lake Tahoe, Calif., is a great place for having parties. This Brockway home has a wet bar and table for games.
23 / 49
This Lake Tahoe home in Brockway, Calif., was designed for entertaining, especially in the billiards room.
24 / 49
For $13 million, you can get this Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
25 / 49
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has five bedrooms.
26 / 49
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has many spaces to lounge with views of the lake.
27 / 49
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., was designed for entertaining.
28 / 49
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has finishes of granite, marble and onyx.
29 / 49
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has several spaces for dining with views.
30 / 49
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has many places for lounging, including this one with a fireplace.
31 / 49
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., was designed for entertaining. It sits right on the lake.
32 / 49
You can't get away from the lake in this Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
33 / 49
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., sits right on the lake.
34 / 49
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has sprawling, lawns, and other water features.
35 / 49
Lake Tahoe has many multi-million dollar properties. This 6.2 acre home in Tahoe City, Calif. has a main house and guest house, both with elaborate kitchens.
36 / 49
This is one living room in Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
37 / 49
This is the dining room in Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
38 / 49
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif. is going for $39.5 million.
39 / 49
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif. is going for $39.5 million.
40 / 49
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif. is going for $39.5 million.
41 / 49
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has eight bedrooms.
42 / 49
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has eight bedrooms.
43 / 49
The guest house at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has a bar.
44 / 49
This is another living room at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
45 / 49
This is the family room at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
46 / 49
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif. is going for $39.5 million.
47 / 49
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has a game room.
48 / 49
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif,, has a private pier.
49 / 49
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif,, has a private pier with a boat hoist.
Dream homes: Five tempting properties for sale in Miami
01 / 26
Eighty Seven Park by Renzo Piano Building Workshop has a view of Miami Beach.
02 / 26
Eighty Seven Park is a private, luxury beachfront condominium . It is developed by Terra.
03 / 26
Eighty Seven Park is a private, luxury beachfront condominium designed to seamlessly embrace the park and ocean on the cusp of Miami Beach and Surfside.
04 / 26
Eighty Seven Park in Miami has a wine cellar and a pool bar.
05 / 26
Eighty Seven Park is a private, luxury beachfront condominium designed to seamlessly embrace the park and ocean on the cusp of Miami Beach and Surfside.
06 / 26
Eighty Seven Park is a private, luxury beachfront condominium in Miami Beach and Surfside.
07 / 26
For $1.45 million you van have this waterfront home in Normandy Shores in Miami.
08 / 26
The kitchen at this Normandy Shores home in Miami has been remodeled.
09 / 26
This $1.45 million home in the Normandy Shores neighborhood of Miami has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
10 / 26
For $795,000, you can get this condo on Sunset Harbour Dive in Miami Beach.
11 / 26
This Miami Beach, condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms for $795.000..
12 / 26
Want a vacation home in Miami Beach? This two bedroom, two bathroom is on sale for $795,000.
13 / 26
Miami Beach is one of the hottest real estate markets in the USA.
14 / 26
This is the lobby of the $795,000 Sunset Harbour Drive condo in Miami Beach.
15 / 26
This is the view from the $795,000 Sunset Harbour Drive condo in Miami Beach.
16 / 26
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
17 / 26
The Belle Meade property for $619.000.has a fireplace and back yard.
18 / 26
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
19 / 26
This is the dining room of the Belle Meade Miami property for sale for $619,000.
20 / 26
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
21 / 26
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
22 / 26
This two bedroom one bathroom condo in Miami was built in Miami in 1972.
23 / 26
This two-bedroom condo in Miami is located on 64th Street.
24 / 26
This two bedroom one bathroom condo in Miami was built in Miami in 1972.
25 / 26
This two bedroom one bathroom condo in Miami was built in Miami in 1972.
26 / 26
For $379,000, you can get this one bedroom, one bathroom condo by the beach in Miami with this view.
Dream homes for sale in Paris
01 / 38
Live in this Paris pied-a-terre for $551,100. The 269.1 square-foot studio has a separate living area.
02 / 38
The apartment is located on a charming street between trendy Saint-Germain-des-Prés and Place Saint Sulpice in the 6th arrondissement.
03 / 38
The studio has a dining area.
04 / 38
The fully remodeled kitchen overlooks the open plan living room with dining table sitting near one of the windows.
05 / 38
The bathroom has a toilet, sink, storage cabinet and a bathtub/ shower combination.
06 / 38
The bedroom area is partially divided from the living area and kitchen by a decorative screen. A large closet can be found near the kitchen area.
07 / 38
The bedroom area is partially divided from the living area and kitchen by a decorative screen.
08 / 38
For $ 1,014,700, you can get this two-bedroom, one-bath, fully renovated property on the second floor of a building in the Marais.
09 / 38
Original beams have been whitewashed to reflect light and make the space brighter.
10 / 38
The expansive living space integrates the living and dining areas with an open kitchen concept.
11 / 38
The apartment overlooks a quiet street and a courtyard.
12 / 38
The building is located in the 3rd arrondissement.
13 / 38
The apartment has 617 square feet of living space.
14 / 38
This is one of two bedrooms.
15 / 38
This is the large renovated bathroom.
16 / 38
For $1,804,100, you can get this three bedroom, two bath: top floor property with cathedral ceilings, a terrace and views of the Eiffel Tower.
17 / 38
The apartment, located on Avenue de Suffren near UNESCO, has a view of the Eiffel Tower.
18 / 38
The apartment offers 785.77 square feet of space.
19 / 38
The apartment has three levels.
20 / 38
This is one of three bedrooms.
21 / 38
The apartment has a private terrace.
22 / 38
The apartment has a second terrace.
23 / 38
For $ 2,384,000, you can get this duplex apartment, on the top two floors of a building from 1860. An elevator serves one apartment on each floor.
24 / 38
The apartment is located on the fifth floor, at the last level, offering extra privacy.
25 / 38
The apartment has 1668.42 square feet of living space with many common areas.
26 / 38
The kitchen is separated on one side of the apartment. It has been turned into a very large kitchen / dining space, with three windows facing West:
27 / 38
A double living room gives access to the wraparound balcony through three French windows.
28 / 38
The apartment has a fireplace.
29 / 38
The apartment can have either three or four bedrooms and has three bathrooms.
30 / 38
This price tag for this 1636.13 square-foot apartment in the 8th arrondissement is $4,418,300. The apartment comes furnished.
31 / 38
The apartment has a large private balcony.
32 / 38
The dining area is furnished with a large round table and custom lighting.
33 / 38
The apartment has views of the city.
34 / 38
It has a modern dine-in kitchen that includes a separate laundry.
35 / 38
This is the second, more casual dining area.
36 / 38
A "gallery" style entrance with glass wall features panoramic views over Paris.
37 / 38
The apartment has three bathrooms.
38 / 38
There is a master bedroom on the fifth floor. There are two one-bedroom suites, each with its own ensuite bath and WC on the second floor.
Dream homes for sale on the Greek Islands
01 / 42
This Corfu island property in Greece, called Agios Markos Terra Verde, is on the market for $1.1 million.
02 / 42
Sit by the pool at this Corfu island villa called Agios Markos Terra Verde.
03 / 42
There is plenty of outdoor seating with vistas at this Corfu property.
04 / 42
This Corfu property has outdoor seating and a fireplace.
05 / 42
You can dine outdoors at this Corfu island property.
06 / 42
No need to dine out with this kitchen at this Corfu island property.
07 / 42
This Corfu island property has comfortable indoor seating areas as well.
08 / 42
The bedrooms at this Corfu property are whimsical.
09 / 42
This bedroom at the Corfu property is on the romantic side.
10 / 42
Here's one of the bathrooms at the Corfu property.
11 / 42
For $1.17 million, you can get this completely furnished home on the Cyclades island of Andros.
12 / 42
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros has a swimming pool and outdoor seating area.
13 / 42
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros also has shaded outdoor eating areas. .
14 / 42
Andros is an island in the Cyclades archipelago.
15 / 42
This villas on the Cyclades island of Andros.has panoramic views from the pool.
16 / 42
The Anros Sariza villa has five bedrooms.
17 / 42
The Andros Sariza villa was built in 2006.
18 / 42
This Cycladic property, consisting of two residences, is on sale for $2.4 million.
19 / 42
This Cycladic property has a large outdoor pool.
20 / 42
This Cycladic property has a large outdoor pool.
21 / 42
This Cycladic property, known as Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea, has plenty of indoor space as well.
22 / 42
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
23 / 42
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
24 / 42
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
25 / 42
For $4.9 million, you can get this property on the popular island of Mykonos.
26 / 42
This Mykonos property has an infinity pool with views of the Aegean Sea.
27 / 42
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
28 / 42
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
29 / 42
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
30 / 42
Seashore Theory on Mykonos has a fully equipped kitchen.
31 / 42
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms.
32 / 42
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms, some with views of the sea.
33 / 42
Here is a bathroom at Seashore Theory in Mykonos.
34 / 42
Even the indoor dining area at Seashore Theory in Mykonos has views of the outdoors.
35 / 42
For $7.29 million, you can get this Corfu island mansion.
36 / 42
The $7.29 million mansion has a large outdoor pool.
37 / 42
The Emerald Bay villa on Corfu has five bedrooms.
38 / 42
Each of the five bedrooms in Emerald Bay on Corfu have en suite bathrooms.
39 / 42
Emerald Bay is nestled between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi in Corfu.
40 / 42
Emerald Bay is nestled between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi in Corfu.
41 / 42
Emerald Bay on Corfu has several common areas.
42 / 42
Emerald Bay has five bedrooms with views.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com