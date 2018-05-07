Dream homes for sale in Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is one of the most charming and historic southern cities in the USA.

The coastal city in Georgia has attracted many U.S. residents and Europeans because of its antebellum architecture, cobblestone streets and large parks and squares, all along the water.

In recent years, Savannah has become a popular spot for people seeking second homes. Many people are buying homes that they can rent out until they are ready to move in once they reach retirement age.

Cora Bett Thomas, founder of Cora Bett Thomas Realty and Associates, says that in addition to its southern charm, Savannah has become a desirable destination because so many other areas surrounding it have also seen a revival.

Within two hours, people can drive to Hilton Head, South Carolina; Bluffton, South Carolina; and St. Simons island off the coast of Georgia. All are known for either their beaches or golf courses. There is a growing culinary scene. Art is also important, as evidenced by the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design.

There are many ways to get to Savannah. It has a port, and it is not far from the I-95 corridor.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport continues to get more flights.

“A New Yorker can get to Savannah quicker than they can get to the Hamptons,” Thomas says. “It’s the gateway … We’ve got golf courses and horse farms. It’s all of a sudden not become one place. It’s this coastal area.”

The median price of homes is between $400,000 to $800,000, Thomas says. Savannah also offers a variety of types of housing—from condominiums to Victorian homes in the historic district to waterfront properties where you can keep your boat.

It is still affordable for those looking for second homes.

“It’s outstanding, the number of New Yorkers and foreigners we have, and they come and they’re becoming involved,” she says.

The historic district has been particularly popular among Millennials, those travelers in their 20s and early 30s who are becoming more influential. They like that they can get around by foot vs. car. Prices are still relatively affordable. Thomas says it’s the most affordable historic district in the country.

Because of its diversity and affordable prices, Savannah has become a hot real estate market.

“Our inventory is low and days on the market are low,” says Elaine Seabolt, founder of Seabolt Brokers. “A buyer should consider Savannah because while it is growing, it remains a small town feel with amazing history.”

