This photo shows a man arrested Tuesday night after causing a disturbance and running around DiamondJacks Casino in the nude.

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Texas man faces several charges after he allegedly threw chairs at police officers while drunk and naked inside a Louisiana casino.

Terrence Roquemore, 24 of DeBerry, Texas, is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a police officer, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with force, and disturbing the peace/drunk and obscenity, according to a news release from the Bossier City Police Department.

Officers responded to a call at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a disorderly person who refused to leave DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City. When officers arrived, they spotted a man running around on the second floor of the casino "in an excited state," police said.

The man did not comply with orders from officers. A chemical spray used by police had no effect on the nude man. The man then began to throw chairs, striking on officers.

Police fired beanbag rounds to take the man down. He was transported to University Health in Shreveport, where he remains. He'll be booked in Bossier City jail after his release, police said.

Two officers were injured in the incident. A woman at the casino reported a medical complaint due to the spray police used on Roquemore, police said.

