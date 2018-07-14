The royals have arrived at Wimbledon in style!

Duchesses Meghan and Kate attended the tennis tournament in London Saturday and both looked perfectly posh for the summer outing. The event also marked their first solo outing together.

Meghan, who watched as close friend Serena Williams competes for an eighth Wimbledon title, wore a blue and white button-up shirt by Ralph Lauren tucked into sleek, summery white pants.

The marvelous Meghan.
She topped off the look with her hair in a middle-parted low bun with a few strands of wavy hair out to frame her face.

Sister-in-law Kate opted for a cream and black polka dot dress with ruffled detailing.

The ever classy Kate.
She paired the look with her hair down and a soft pink handbag.

Chatting from the royal box.
The pair seemed to enjoy each other's company, talking and laughing together as the game went on.

