Duchess Meghan never disappoints when it comes to her amazing fashion sense, and her outfit for the Trooping the Colour event was no exception.

The royal arrived for the military parade Saturday wearing a pastel pink dress by Carolina Herrera with husband Prince Harry in a horse-drawn carriage.

Not only did the color look gorgeous on her, but the off-the-shoulder style also stood out.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex heading back to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London.
Chris Jackson, Getty Images

She paired the look with a matching Philip Treacy hat and her hair worn down in large curls.

A family affair.
Frank Augstein, AP

As part of the ceremony, which involves over 1,400 guardsmen and cavalry, she stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her new royal family, which includes the Queen, Prince William, Duchess Kate and more.

The parade marks the official birthday of the Queen, even though her actual birthday is on April 21.

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London on June 9, 2018.
Frank Augstein, AP

Duchess Kate went for a baby blue ensemble, pairing a Alexander McQueen dress with a floral-detailed hat by Juliette Botterill.

Her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also in attendance. Despite speculation, new baby Prince Louis did not make an appearance on the balcony.

See Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy wedding dress from every angle
01 / 18
It's royal wedding day! Prince Harry couldn't stop looking at his beautiful bride on May 19, 2018 as she walked down the aisle toward him in an elegant Givenchy gown.
02 / 18
Viewers got a glimpse of Markle's dress just moments before making history while sitting in the car with her mother Doria Ragland.
03 / 18
Markle waving to the public, and showing off some of her bling.
04 / 18
The veil measured 16½-foot-long and was made of silk tulle that featured flora representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.
05 / 18
The pure white gown got its volume from an underskirt made of triple silk organza.
06 / 18
That TRAIN!
07 / 18
The pageboys helping her out with her train.
08 / 18
Her glittering tiara was Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara and featured flowers assembled with diamonds.
09 / 18
Here's a close-up of Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara! It was specifically made for Queen Mary in 1932 to accommodate in the centre the detachable brooch given as a present for her own wedding in 1893 by the County of Lincoln.
10 / 18
The dress also featured a conservative bateau neckline.
11 / 18
Before her veil was lifted.
12 / 18
Prince Harry pulling back the veil.
13 / 18
The happy couple were all smiles during the ceremony.
14 / 18
She wore her hair swept back in an updo and opted for natural-looking makeup.
15 / 18
A waterfall of white.
16 / 18
She stepped out with her new husband, Prince Harry, after the ceremony looking stunning in her gown.
17 / 18
The white gown cascaded over the steps of the chapel as they left the ceremony.
18 / 18
She looked gorgeous as her veil blew behind her in a horse-drawn carriage.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com