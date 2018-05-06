A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey shows lava flow originating from Fissure 8 entering Kapoho Bay, Hawaii, on June 4, 2018.

A magnitude-5.5 earthquake rattled Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Tuesday, hours after updated damage assessments added at least 30 homes to the inventory of destruction wrought by the searing lava ushering havoc into nearby Big Island communities.

Ash spewed a mile into the air, and some areas may have experienced "strong shaking," but no tsunami was expected, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Before the quake rocked the area, Hawaii County officials had updated the gloomy damage reports stemming from Kilauea's eruption, which began erupting following a similar-size earthquake May 3.

Hot lava sometimes exceeding 2,000 degrees has now burned down at least 117 homes, Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said. Thousands of residents of the Big Island's Puna district have evacuated since the eruptions began. Residents of Leilani Estates were ordered out weeks ago, and Kapoho Beach and Vacationland were ordered evacuated by Friday amid fears that residents would be unreachable for rescue teams.

The area also is seeing increasing damage to a forest reserve and a bay.

Forestry managers report that up to half of the Malama Kī Forest Reserve's 1,514 acres has been "impacted" by the eruptions. The forest has served as habitat to sub-populations of native birds including Hawaiian honeycreepers, the Hawai‘i 'amakihi and ‘apapane.

The loss of forest habitat because of lava inundation and defoliation could mean these "sub-populations of wildlife may no longer persist, rapidly decline or become further fragmented and/or contract in range," forestry official Steve Bergfeld warned.

Kapoho Bay near the Big Island's eastern tip was also being strained, filling up with lava extending more than 750 yards from shore, the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement. That raises the threat from laze, a toxic mixture of hydrochloric acid formed by lava vaporizing seawater.

"A laze plume is blowing inland from the ocean entry but is dissipating quickly," USGS said.

