The hits just keep on coming for Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt. The Hill  reported Tuesday evening it had obtained an internal document saying Pruitt spent almost $10,000 to decorate his personal office with Smithsonian artwork, other framed items and a desk.

The disclosure came the same day the EPA kept three news organizations from attending a national summit on harmful water contaminants, drawing blistering criticism from news outlets. The EPA said it kept the journalists out to accommodate "stakeholders," but later relented and admitted all press members who asked to attend.

According to The Hill, the EPA paid the Smithsonian Institution $1,950 for labor and delivery charges for the three pieces of art, while spending more than $2,500 to frame items that included a photo of him with President Trump and an American flag.

The three paintings included one by William Louis Sonntag Sr. — a 19th century artist known for capturing pristine American landscapes — and the others were portraits of Founding Fathers John Marshall and James Monroe, according to the article.

Additionally, the EPA document obtained by The Hill, confirmed earlier reports that agency officials paid $2,963 for a standing “captain’s” desk and another $2,075 to refurbish another office desk for the administrator.

Pruitt recently faced tough questioning at a Senate hearing that included one Democrat calling Pruitt's entire tenure a "betrayal of the American people." 

Pruitt's EPA is the subject of about a dozen ethics probes by Congress, the EPA’s inspector general, the Government Accountability Office and the Office of Management of Budget. Among the issues being investigated is Pruitt's $50-a-night Capitol Hill apartment that he rents from an energy lobbyist's wife, Pruitt's first-class travel — estimated at more than $100,000 — and his 24-hour security detail. 

During the hearing May 16, Pruitt denied direct responsibility for the problems plaguing the agency and blamed his subordinates. 

Some of the toughest questioning came from New Mexico Democrat Tom Udall, a former state attorney general like Pruitt.  

"Every day there seems to be a new scandal and you at dead center," Udall told Pruitt. "Your tenure at the EPA is a betrayal of the American people. You have used your office to enrich yourself at at the expense of the American taxpayer and public health." 

Contributing: William Cummings. Follow Carolyn McAtee Cerbin on Twitter: @carolyncerbin

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt under fire
01 / 14
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks at a news conference at the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington on April 3, 2018, on his decision to scrap Obama administration fuel standards.
02 / 14
Protesters with Environment America stand outside the Environmental Protection Agency as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt holds a news conference on his decision to scrap Obama administration fuel standards, in Washington on April 3, 2018.
03 / 14
The Capitol Hill condo building where Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has stayed in Washington on March 30, 2018.
04 / 14
Light is projected by the League of Conservation Voters as part of the new Boot Pruitt campaign onto the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, the location of the Environmental Protection Agency on March 28, 2018, in Washington. The images describe EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's wasteful spending on luxury travel, ongoing investigations while in office, and dangerous policies that have imperiled public health.
05 / 14
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, left, greets Chairman Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right, before the start of a hearing before the Senate Environment Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 30, 2018. Also on the committee is Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, center.
06 / 14
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, left, and Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi enter the training room of the Black Thunder coal mine outside of Wright, Wyo., for a press conference with local media on Mar. 29, 2018.
07 / 14
In this June 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt after speaking about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump and his cabinet often avoid talking about the science of climate change, but when pressed what they have said clashes with established mainstream science, data and peer-reviewed studies and reports.
08 / 14
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, left, shakes hands with coal miners during a visit to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company's Harvey Mine in Sycamore, Pa. on April 13, 2017.
09 / 14
Scott Pruitt, nominee for Administrator of the EPA, during confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Jan. 18, 2017 in Washington.
10 / 14
Joann Spotted Bear from Wounded Knee, South Dakota and coal miners from Ohio and West Virginia arrives with large crowds before the Scott Pruitt, nominee for Administrator of the EPA, during confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Jan 18, 2017 in Washington.
11 / 14
Scott Pruitt, nominee for Administrator of the EPA, during confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Jan 18, 2017 in Washington.
12 / 14
Scott Pruitt, nominee for Administrator of the EPA, during confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Jan 18, 2017 in Washington.
13 / 14
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt arrives at Trump Tower on December 7, 2016 in New York City. Potential members of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet have been meeting with him and his transition team of the last few weeks.
14 / 14
Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt speaks to opponents of the Affordable Care Act outside of the Supreme Court on March 4, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on King vs. Burwell. The King vs. Burwell case will decide whether the language of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act allows consumers to receive premium subsidies in states that have not established their own exchanges and instead are relying on HealthCare.gov.
