DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul airline Etihad Airways will loan pilots to competing Dubai-based carrier Emirates under a new program, officials acknowledged Sunday. It marks a rare cooperation between the two state-owned carriers who operate only 70 miles apart.

There’s always been competition between Emirates, founded by Dubai’s rulers in 1985, and Etihad, begun by Abu Dhabi’s rulers in 2003. But the secondment program between the two comes as Emirates faces a pilot shortage and Etihad still struggles with its business after last week posting a loss of $1.52 billion in the last fiscal year.

In a statement, Emirates described the move as “a common practice in our industry which gives airlines more flexibility in managing their pilot resources.” The Dubai-based airline did not offer specifics on the program, nor say how many pilots from Etihad would be flying with the carrier.

Etihad did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A letter sent to pilots from Etihad described the program as seconding pilots two years after they passed a selection process.

The economy cabin on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" is seen after landing at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The "shower spa" area of the first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet as seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The "shower spa" area of the first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet as seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The "shower spa" area of the first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet as seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
One of the two sets of stairs on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet as seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The cockpit on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The cockpit on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The business-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The business-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The business-class cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The premium-cabin bar on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The premium-cabin bar area on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin on Emirates Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles on Feb. 23, 2016. Items for children passengers are seen on the seats.
The economy cabin on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
One of the two sets of stairs on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" is seen at a gate at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
One of the two sets of stairs on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
A coach-class lavatory on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
A coach-class kids' meal is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
A coach-class kids' meal is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" is seen at a gate at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
A Washington Dulles departure board shows flight information for Emirates' Airbus A380 on Feb. 23, 2016.
A flight-tracking website shows the location of an Emirates Airbus A380 near Harrisburg, Pa., as it makes its final approach toward Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" is seen landing at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The business-class cabin on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin on Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" jet is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The business-class cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The business-class cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The first-class cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The premium-cabin bar area is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The premium-cabin bar area is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" is seen at a gate at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
The economy cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
February 23, 2016 -- Dulles, VA -- Emirates is showing off its giant Airbus A380 at Washington Dulles International Airport. -- Photo by Jasper Colt, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: JC 134514 Emirates A380 02/23/2016 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The economy cabin is seen on Emirates' Airbus A380 superjumbo jet at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.
Emirates' Airbus A380 "superjumbo" is seen landing at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 23, 2016.

Emirates CEO Tim Clark acknowledged in April that the airline was “a tad short in pilots” and that could affect routes. Emirates has a fleet of 266 aircraft that fly to 160 destinations around the world. The airline made a profit of $762 million off revenues of $25.2 billion in the last fiscal year and its name graces sporting events around the world.

For Etihad, the airline has struggled. It suffered a second consecutive annual loss this year and has reduced its fleet from 119 to 115. Its strategy of aggressively buying stakes in airlines from Europe to Australia to compete against Emirates and fellow rival Qatar Airways exposed the company to major losses.

The two Mideast carriers also saw business hurt by President Donald Trump’s travel bans affecting Muslim-majority nations and stricter rules on electronics in cabins.

Emirates and Etihad are both government-owned airlines in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. Both compete in the long-haul carrier market, using their nation’s location between East and West to their advantage.

A picture taken on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi shows the Lobby of the new A380 aircraft of Etihad Airways.
A picture taken on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi shows the Lobby of the new A380 aircraft of Etihad Airways.
A picture taken on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi shows one of two options in Etihad's revamped cabin.
Etihad CEO James Hogan speaks during a press conference to unveil the interiors of their new A380 and 787 aircraft on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi.
A picture taken on May 4, 2014, in Abu Dhabi shows the interior of the business class studios of the new A380 for Etihad Airways.
A picture taken on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi shows the interior of the first class suites of the new A380 for Etihad Airways.
A picture taken on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi shows the interior of the first class suites of the new A380 for Etihad Airways.
Etihad CEO James Hogan speaks during a press conference to unveil the interiors of their new A380 and 787 aircraft on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi.
A picture taken on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi shows the interior the new A380 for Etihad Airways.
A cabin crew gives talks to journalists during a visit at the Innovation center of the United Arab Emirates airline carrier Etihad Airlines on May 4, 2014, in Abu Dhabi.
A handout photo of Eithad's new "The Residence" cabin.
A handout photo of a sleeping area Eithad's new "The Residence" cabin.
A handout photo of a lounge area in Eithad's new "The Residence" cabin.
A handout photo of a bathroom area in Eithad's new "The Residence" cabin.
A handout photo of Eithad's new "The Residence" cabin.
Etihad CEO James Hogan speaks during a press conference to unveil the interiors of their new A380 and 787 aircraft on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi.
Etihad CEO James Hogan speaks during a press conference to unveil the interiors of their new A380 and 787 aircraft on May 4, 2014 in Abu Dhabi.
A handout photo of Eithad's new A380 "lobby" for its premium cabin.
A handout photo of Eithad's new A380 "lobby" for its premium cabin.
A handout photo of a first-class bathroom in Eithad's revamped cabin.
A handout photo of a the gallery area in Eithad's revamped cabin.
A handout photo of a business class 'studio' seating in Eithad's revamped cabin.

An image of Etihad's new lounge at New York's JFK Airport.
The entrance to the new Etihad Airways lounge at JFK.
The new Etihad lounge at JFK. Unveiled Dec. 2, it is the first lounge with the airline's refreshed design.
The sitting area, or "residence," inside the Etihad lounge was designed to resemble an actual living room.
Another seating area in the new Etihad lounge at JFK.
The buffet inside the new Etihad lounge at JFK. Selections include curry and grilled salmon.
The bar at the Etihad lounge features the signature New York cocktail.
The view from the new Etihad lounge at JFK airport.
Another view of the residence living room in the new Etihad lounge.
The powder room inside the new Etihad lounge at JFK. The facilities include showers.
One of the showers inside the new Etihad lounge at JFK airport.
Etihad CEO James Hogan speaks at the ribbon-cutting for Etihad's new lounge at New York's JFK Airport.
Etihad CEO James Hogan (center) speaks at the ribbon-cutting for Etihad's new lounge at New York's JFK Airport.
