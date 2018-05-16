Seniors at Wisconsin's Cumberland High School simulated a car crashing into a wall near the principal's office.

Police can be jaded. They have seen it all.

Except when they saw what seniors at a Wisconsin high school did for their final-year prank.

Cops in Cumberland, a small city in the west of the Badger State, declared that the hilarious hoax was "one of the best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen."

Students took an old white car and, using a black tarp and other trickery, made it look as if the vehicle had crashed into their school.

The windows of the car were decorated with messages saying, "C-ya May 19, 2018!" and "CHS Class of 2018 We're Bustin Out."

Wisconsin police department congratulates high school students on prank: 'Hats off': Cumberland police posted images on Facebook Monday, which seemed to show a car “smashing” into Cumberland High School. pic.twitter.com/x8oHieq8at — GLOBAL☆INTERTEAM (@silmanovics) May 15, 2018

In a post on its Facebook page, the Cumberland Police Department wrote, "Hats off to the Cumberland High School Class of 2018 on your senior prank. Congratulation (sic) Class of 2018 on one of best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen. Congratulations to all the seniors who are graduating."

Even the school district was effusive about the illusion, which made it look like the car had pierced a wall near the principal’s office.

“Nice work seniors! You had everyone a little nervous this morning!” the district posted on Facebook, going on to say that the “prank included absolutely no damage at all to school property, which is why police singled it out.”

In the post, the district explained further how the trick was executed: "Students positioned an old junker strewn with loose bricks in front of what appeared to be a gaping black hole in the building's side, just outside the principal's office."

It wasn't actually a hole, though.

"Using tape and a black tarp, the students created the illusion of damage, making it look like the car crashed into the side of the building."

