With 20 blockbuster movies and counting since 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has created a cosmos of big stars, from the misfit crew of "Guardians of the Galaxy" to the high-profile African superhero of "Black Panther." Just imagine a pop culture without these films: Iron Man wouldn’t be a household name like Batman or Superman, Ultron would just sound like a bathroom cleaner and certainly nobody would know what the heck “I am Groot” is supposed to mean.

So where does the new superhero sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (officially opening Friday, though theaters will show it the night before) fit into this (seemingly) never-ending superhero saga? Here’s the definitive ranking of all the Marvel movies so far:

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) get flirty in 'Iron Man 2.'

Industrial Light & Magic and Marvel

20. 'Iron Man 2' (2010)

Let’s accentuate the positive: The sequel gave us Scarlett Johansson’s sleek secret agent Black Widow and put Don Cheadle in the War Machine armor. Everything else was a scattershot mess with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) taking on the wholly underwhelming villain Whiplash (Mickey Rourke).

The big guy on the rampage in 'The Incredible Hulk.'

Rhythm & Hues, Universal Pictures and Marvel Studios

19. 'The Incredible Hulk' (2008)

Before ultimately being replaced in other movies by Mark Ruffalo, Edward Norton starred as scientist Bruce Banner in this odd duck from the nascent MCU. This mostly forgettable affair exists to serve as a reminder that we still deserve a good solo Hulk film one day.

Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow) share one of the few non-dangerous moments in 'Iron Man 3.'

Zade Rosenthal/Marvel

18. 'Iron Man 3' (2013)

The results are only so-so as Stark tussles with PTSD, criminally underused antagonist Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) and yawn-worthy villain Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce). The threequel also proved that, yes, too many armored suits are a bad thing — heck, even Gwyneth Paltrow gets one.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) foster a sibling rivalry in 'Thor: The Dark World.'

Marvel

17. 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Chris Hemsworth’s thunder god has a sequel that’s a blender of familiar fantasy tropes as Thor and love interest Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) have to deal with a dark elf with an Infinity Stone. Tom Hiddleston’s iconic trickster Loki is in fine form and the film’s highlight in every way.

A thunder god (Chris Hemsworth) comes to Earth to prove his worth in 'Thor.'

Zade Rosenthal/Marvel Studios

16. 'Thor' (2011)

Not Marvel’s greatest solo movie, but certainly one that takes some admirable swings. A quasi-family drama that boots Thor from the realm of Asgard to Earth in fish-out-of-water fashion so he can be worthy of his mystical hammer, Mjølnir.

The good guys roll out the welcome mat for a killer robot in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.'

Marvel

15. 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Bursting with a packed ensemble, it’s lacking the superteam mojo of the first "Avengers." Only when we see Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and his secret home life do we get that great Joss Whedon touch. Also: Bless James Spader’s heart for being the world’s snarkiest killer robot.

Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly, left) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) suit up as partners in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

MARVEL STUDIOS

14. 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

The satisfying sequel doubles down on all the aspects that made the original "Ant-Man" joyful with one big (or, small, depending on how you look at it) addition: Evangeline Lilly debuts her winged and awesomely rough-and-tumble Wasp on an adventure that takes its size-changing heroes from San Francisco to the Quantum Realm.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth, left) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) team up in 'Thor: Ragnarok.'

Marvel

13. 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Thor and Hulk make a dynamic duo in the best "Thor" solo film (and funniest Marvel project), and anything with the two of them is magic. It's just too bad the larger narrative featuring a hostile takeover by goddess of death Hela (Cate Blanchett) takes a backseat to the various shenanigans.

Benedict Cumberbatch brought magic to the Marvel world with 'Doctor Strange.'

Marvel

12. 'Doctor Strange' (2016)

Benedict Cumberbatch gets a fantastically weird and trippy introduction to the MCU as a sorcerer supreme who goes from rich jerk to humbled hero. It’s a magical version of Iron Man’s origin and some gags are overly goofy, yet the filmmaking wizardry and effects are second to none.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) steals a suit that changes his life in 'Ant-Man.'

Zade Rosenthal/Marvel

11. 'Ant-Man' (2015)

The heist comedy with a super-shrinking dude was a bigger risk than "Guardians of the Galaxy." Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly are great together, though, and Marvel gave us something we hadn’t seen yet: a hero who’s also an ex-con dad.

Robert Downey Jr. and 'Iron Man' jumpstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zade Rosenthal/Paramount Pictures

10. 'Iron Man' (2008)

The beginning, the kickoff, the OG. A crew of Avengers was probably still a pipe dream for fans and most of Hollywood when Robert Downey Jr. first put on the Iron Man suit, but from the start, the signature swagger, attitude and swig of humility he gave Tony Stark set the tone for everything that was to come.

Ned (Jacob Batalon, left) and Peter (Tom Holland) nerd out in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.'

9. 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can — and when you're Tom Holland, the new version of the teen web slinger, you also deal with balancing extracurriculars, getting a date for the big homecoming dance, trying to impress Tony Stark and fighting the Vulture in an epic young-adult adventure.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) supports his fellow soldiers in 'Captain America: The First Avenger.'

Jay Maidment

8. 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Marvel nailed the origin story of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the little guy whose heart was bigger than his biceps until a super-soldier serum pumped him up. It offered a great World War II aesthetic, two-fisted adventure and a moral code that created an intriguing thread for his next two movies.

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) hangs with his dad (Kurt Russell), a living planet, in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.'

Chuck Zlotnick

7. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

They had us at “Kurt Russell plays a living planet.” The gravy is everything else: adorable Baby Groot dancing in the middle of a space battle, Dave Bautista’s Drax being the buff, oddball voice of reason, and Michael Rooker’s space outlaw Yondu stealing the show.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) is out to smash superheroes and grab some Infinity Stones in "Avengers: Infinity War."

MARVEL STUDIOS

6. 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

The third Avengers film is the all-night buffet of superhero fare, with a slew of folks rallying to fend off Thanos, a dude bent on destroying half the universe. It's all pretty tasty, though, with great one-liners, a narrative where good people make some bad decisions, and a stupendous cliffhanger that you'll love to hate.

Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) don't see eye to eye on Wakanda's future in 'Black Panther.'

Matt Kennedy

5. 'Black Panther' (2018)

From hanging in 1990s Oakland to flying through futuristic present-day Africa, the first solo film for Chadwick Boseman’s warrior king is a magnificent journey with awesome set pieces (including a car chase through South Korea that'll leave you breathless) and a near-perfect villain in Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger. Wakanda forever!

Marvel's A-list came together for 'The Avengers.'

Marvel

4. 'The Avengers' (2012)

Whedon’s jam-packed ensemble completely lived up to its giant-size expectations. While the heroes-batting-each-other trope is starting to get played out, the excitement is palpable and fanboy hearts melt when hammers and shield fly as Iron Man, Cap and Thor meet.

It's Team Cap vs. Team Iron Man in 'Civil War.'

Zade Rosenthal

3. 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Personal and political stakes are at play as Cap chooses his best friend (and brainwashed assassin) over Iron Man, blowing up the Avengers dynamic. Plus, it has the best superhero battle of them all and memorable intros for Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

The not-quite-Avengers-yet crew has to save the universe in 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'

Marvel

2. 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Fantastic tunes, a strange cast of characters that inexplicably works, and a story where you’re hooked on a bunch of feelings, from the emotions of young Peter Quill crying over his dying mother to the hilarity of grown-up Peter (Chris Pratt) explaining Footloose to new pal Gamora (Zoe Saldana). We are Groot, indeed.

Cap (Chris Evans) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) are at the center of a big ol' conspiracy in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.'

Marvel

1. 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

More political thriller than superhero blockbuster, Captain America’s second solo film — and the best Marvel jam of them all — taps into timely themes of privacy concerns, an enemy growing from within, and military might used in ethically questionable ways. Come for the timeliness, stay for Cap wrecking a bunch of guys in an elevator.

