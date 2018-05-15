Corrections & clarifications: An early version of the story misattributed a description of the book.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting and protecting women’s right to vote.

With the upcoming centennial, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, considered a potential presidential candidate for that same year, will release a children’s book this fall about ten suffragists who fought for women’s right to vote, Bold and Brave: Ten Heroes Who Won Women the Right to Vote.

"The lessons of these incredible women leaders are ones of perseverance and determination and a willingness to never give up, especially when it’s really hard," the New York Democrat said in a statement. "Our history teaches us that each new generation builds on the last, and I hope this book will inspire young readers to be bold and brave in dreaming big and never giving up.”

The picture book, out Nov. 13, will feature the stories of 10 leaders on their collective 70-plus-year journey to suffrage:

Elizabeth Cady Stanton Susan B. Anthony Sojourner Truth Harriet Tubman Jovita Idár Alice Paul Inez Milholland Ida B. Wells Lucy Burns Mary Church Terrell

Inspired by the women in her life, Gillibrand credits her great-grandmother, grandmother and mother for the book.

According to a book description from Random House, the women inspired Gillibrand to be “bold and brave, to stand up and fight for what she believes in.”

“Bold and Brave looks both backward and forward and introduces children to strong women who have raised their voices on behalf of justice, and inspires them to raise their own voices to build our future,” the description read.

Beyond her female family members, Gillibrand turned to the “long chain of women before them who spoke out for what’s right, women who taught each generation that followed how to be bold and brave,” per the description.

Gillibrand has spent more than 10 years in Congress, first as a one-term member for the U.S. House of Representatives for New York’s 20th district, before being elected to the Senate in 2009 to the seat once held by Hillary Clinton. Throughout her tenure, Gillibrand has been a fierce advocate for combating sexual assault, particularly in the military and on college campuses. She is running for re-election in 2018, and is considered a potential candidate for the 2020 presidential election cycle.

Bold and Brave, designed for ages 6-9, features illustrations by Maira Kalman, a New York-based artist who has written and illustrated nearly 20 children’s books.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's first picture book, "Bold & Brave," will be released this fall.

Courtesy Random House Children's Books

