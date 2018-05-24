SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook launched stricter political ad disclosures for candidates and for polarizing issues such as guns and immigration in a step company executives say is critical to prevent Russian operatives and other bad actors from meddling in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Our intent is trying to help people understand who is trying to influence them on political and social issues and why," said Katie Harbath, Facebook's global politics and government outreach director.

Facebook said the new requirements took effect Thursday.

Facebook election sign

John Minchillo, AP

Thousands of ads released by House Democrats earlier this month showed Russian operatives focused on race during and after the presidential election in what experts say was a clear effort to amplify existing divisions.

A new “paid for by” label will be slapped on Facebook and Instagram ads. Clicking on the ad will take Facebook users to an online archive, a page that provides information on how much the ad cost, how widely it was seen and who the ad reached.

Advertisers will have to verify their identity and location before buying political messages, be it ads for political candidates or issue ads.

Facebook will require political ad disclosures on issue ads.

Facebook

Identifying issue ads will be challenging. Facebook says it's starting with a list of 20 issues. Ads that promote a ballot measure or candidate or are trying to influence public debate will be scrutinized.

Facebook also says it's investing in more workers and technology to identify potential abuse and bad actors.

The social media company is urging users to report ads that contain political content but are not labeled. Anyone who violates the disclosure rules will be banned from running political ads, Facebook said.

