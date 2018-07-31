Quirky Cook Out is full of surprises

Cook Out’s signature make-your-own-combos lead to some interesting creations such as the Big Double burger plus a corn dog and the chain’s excellent french fries.

Larry Olmsted for USA TODAY

The scene: Very popular in its home region across 10 Southeastern states, Cook Out remains virtually unknown to diners outside this area, which is a shame, because the quirky chain is likable and full of surprises. Cook Out is a more fun and personalized take on the most traditional sector of the fast-food genre, with a focus on burgers, shakes and drive-through with the same kind of cheap prices associated with big national burger chains, though you get even more bang for your buck and some personalized charm.

Each Cook Out location is somewhat different, like the myriad architectural variations now used by bigger chains, while still having a recognizable sameness. Newer exteriors are a mix of brick and stone, and they even have a model that looks like a '50s diner in gleaming stainless steel. You order at the counter and then wait to have your name or number called, and many locations have a self-service soft drink area. The big differentiator looks-wise is the log cabin or rustic interior motif with hewn wood log walls or stone walls and a mix of rustic log adorned wooden picnic or campground-style tables mixed in with the synthetic ones. Locally specific décor touches are used to create an individual sense of place, so the Nashville city center Cook Out has its walls adorned with Vanderbilt sports jerseys and country music vinyl. But it’s the extra personal touch and feeling of Southern hospitality that is Cook Out’s secret ingredient – as soon as the person at the register asks, “What do you want on your burger?” the experience is different than going into Burger King or Wendy’s.

Reason to visit: Make-your-own combinations, fries, shakes

The food: Cook Out has a broader menu than its mainstream national peers, but the specialty is create-your-own combo platters with choice of sandwiches (burgers, a pair of hot dogs, grilled chicken, pulled pork barbecue, etc.) and two sides from a lengthy list. The burger is your basic fast-food model, a thin patty almost identical in look and taste to the ones you get at McDonalds or In-N-Out, but it is upgraded by a firmer and slightly more “homestyle” roll and is cooked and topped to order. This theme permeates the menu at Cook Out – it is inexpensive fast food, and there is nothing swoon-worthy here (except maybe the shakes), but the basics are done better than you would think, and if I wanted a cheap drive-through meal, I’d take this over the Big Three national chains every time. The very first Cook Out opened in 1989 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and 10 years later when there were 10 locations, they built the centralized Cook Out Meat Commissary. Today there are more than 200 restaurants and all the burger meat is ground and formed into patties daily, then trucked every single day to each individual store location, never using any frozen meat.

The chopped barbecue sandwich is stuffed with tender, braised-style pork that feels like it’s bathed in broth (tomato-based barbecue sauce is absent in the North Carolina whole-hog tradition). A very generous portion for likely the least you will ever pay for a pulled pork sandwich (under five bucks with two sides), it’s pretty good, and satisfies the urgent pulled pork craving, but won’t put traditional slow-smoked barbecue joints out of business anytime soon. The hot dog is average, a thinner frank without a lot of flavor, but it comes fully topped and cooked to order and costs less than a buck, and considering most competitors don’t even have hot dogs, it’s a win for frank fans. The weakest section of the main menu is the chicken sandwiches, with dry, bland white meat. They come in four iterations, and I liked the Cajun best simply because the heavy hand of dry seasoning and wet Texas Pete hot sauce made up for the flavor lacking in the chicken itself.

The sides are more interesting than the mains, with options you won’t see many other places, such as a corn dog, which is appreciably better than the regular hot dog, thanks to a sweet crust with pronounced corn flavor. To me a corn dog is more of a main dish than a side, but this effectively lets big eaters double down on entrees for the same price when they make their combos. Other main dishes masquerading as sides at Cook Out include a chicken wrap, bacon wrap, chicken nuggets and a quesadilla. The opportunity for gluttony is almost absurd, but two people could also split one combo, like a Big Double burger, corn dog and chicken quesadilla – all for under five bucks. The fries, not surprisingly, are the most popular side choice, and they are very good, fresh, hot crispy and better-tasting than they look. They are easily superior to the fast-food fries at the big national competitors, though they are pretty salty. The onion rings are not as good as the standout fries, just average, but again, like hot dogs, most other drive-through spots don’t even have onion rings, so if they are your side of choice, you are in luck. The hush puppies are an interesting and classically Southern option, but relatively flavorless and dense, the best choice only if you are carbo-loading.

In terms of relative quality, the best thing on the entire menu is the signature shakes, which are featured front and center with around 40 flavors including rotating seasonal specialties such as fresh watermelon or eggnog. Unlike many cheap fast-food shakes, they taste like they are made from actual ice cream. But they are very thick, almost like Midwestern concretes, and virtually impossible to drink through a straw. I took one home and waited more than 20 minutes and still couldn’t get any through the straw. But it’s worth the effort of using a spoon, and flavors run from basic (vanilla, strawberry, chocolate) to branded (M&M, Heath Bar, Oreo) to intriguing combinations (peanut butter banana, banana pineapple). There are also several distinctly Southern flavors including banana pudding and peach cobbler.

For the price it’s hard to beat Cook Out in the fast-food roadside sector, and the sense of place and friendliness are great added benefits. My biggest complaint is the outdated and excessive packaging – they are mad for the clam-shell foam containers long abandoned by just about every competitor for environmental reasons, and even a single hot dog gets the full foam treatment. Besides waste, packaging hurts the food - they also wrap the sandwiches in foil before putting them in foam, so if you take them to go they sort of steam, making the roll soggy before you get to where you are going, and as a result, the food tastes better in the restaurant. This is especially true with the already very moist pulled pork sandwich - drive 10 minutes in this packaging and it will be dissolved to the point where it is impossible to pick up and eat, and the sogginess even overwhelms the crunch of the cole slaw topping.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: No, but great shakes at a fun, welcoming and bargain-priced roadside option with some unique food offerings..

Rating: Mmmm (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: 200+ locations in 10 southeastern states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia; cookout.com

