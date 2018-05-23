Border Patrol agents have "broad law enforcement authorities," a spokesperson for the agency said following an incident where two women were questioned for speaking Spanish in a Montana gas station.
stellalevi, Getty Images/iStockphoto

A U.S. Customs and Border agent who says he was being attacked by a group of illegal immigrants opened fire on Friday, killing a person, the agency said. 

The agent, who wasn't identified, tried to stop a group of immigrants about noon just along the border in Rio Bravo, Texas. The group was near the Rio Grande river, which runs between Texas and Mexico. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the agent tried to arrest the group but "came under attack by multiple subjects using blunt objects."

He pulled out his firearm and shot at least once, killing one of the suspects, the agency said in a statement. 

The rest of the group fled but three suspects were later arrested in connection to the incident. 

Neither the suspect who died nor those who were arrested were identified. The agency said it was waiting on information from the medical examiner to identify the person killed in the incident. 

The FBI and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

Migrant deaths often happen as people trek across the desert in hopes of making it into the U.S. Far fewer deaths are the result of violence or law-enforcement shootings.

Customs and Border Protection said there were 55 incidents in the 2012 fiscal year where employees used firearms. That number has steadily gone down over the years and 17 incidents were measured last fiscal year. 

President Trump has long pointed to dangers facing law enforcement at the border as a way to bolster his calls for protecting and guarding the border. 

Both Trump and other lawmakers used the death of Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez, 36, in November to highlight the need for a border wall. 

"As you heard, we lost a Border Patrol officer just yesterday and another one was brutally beaten and badly, badly hurt," the president said after the incident. 

But, the FBI says the agent there was no evidence discovered in their investigation that pointed to an attack, altercation or even a scuffle. Theories on what happened include the agents being sideswiped by a vehicle or accidentally falling into a culvert in the desert during their shift. 

The agency lists more than 30 agents who have died since 2003.

