FCA US LLC

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 51,000 of its 2018 Jeep Cherokees because of a fire risk.

The company said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect, involving fuel-supply tubes that could leak. The campaign is limited to SUVs with a 2.4-liter engine and does not include the refreshed 2019 Jeep Cherokee, Fiat Chrysler said.

"A company investigation discovered a batch of fuel-supply tubes may have connectors that were incorrectly fitted. If so, they may leak, creating a potential fire risk," according to a company statement.

Fiat Chrysler said it would inspect and replace the fuel-supply tubes, if necessary, free of charge.

Those with questions can call the FCA US Recall Information Center at 1-800-853-1403.

"Affected customers will be advised next week to schedule appointments with their dealers," the company said.

Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration list the supplier involved in the case as Cooper Standard of Auburn Hills.

"The suspect period at Belvidere Assembly Plant was established as September 1, 2017, when the suspect fuel tube stock from the affected supplier production line was first used in vehicle production, to January 4, 2018, when fuel tube stock

manufactured with the new urethane-nesting block was used in vehicle production," according to the NHTSA report.



