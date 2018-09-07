A view of the wasp species Clistopyga crassicaudata.

Kari Kaunisto, University of Turku

Researchers in Finland say they've discovered a new species of wasp in the Amazon that has a huge stinger.

The wasp, which scientists named Clistopyga crassicaudata, boasts a stinger that is both longer and wider than those seen on most wasps.

"I have studied tropical parasitoid wasps for a long time but I have never seen anything like it," said researcher Ilari E. Sääksjärvi of the University of Turku's biodiversity unit, in a statement. "The stinger looks like a fierce weapon."

Researchers say the class of wasps like the one they discovered use their stingers not only to inject other creatures with venom but also to lay eggs. These types of wasps will paralyze a spider using its venom, then lays its eggs on the spider so the hatching larva can eat it and any potential spider eggs.

Their research was published in the peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa.

The university's biodiversity unit has applied for more funding toward studies to learn the wasp species' habits and how it evolved.

