A firefighter died Monday night battling the largest recorded blaze in California’s history. Six firefighters have now died tackling a series of blazes that have erupted in Northern California in recent weeks.

State fire officials said the unnamed firefighter died in a hospital after he was injured at the scene of the Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco. No further details were available.

“Fact finding on the accident is ongoing and notification of the next of kin is in progress. More information will be released as it becomes available," the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said in a statement.

The firefighter, from Utah, was injured in the blaze and was airlifted to a local hospital, where he died, ABC News reported, citing officials.

The Mendocino Complex fire is one of a list of massive wildfires scorching California and the western USA.

The deadliest wildfire, the Carr Fire, has left a total of eight people dead, including three firefighters. Two firefighters have died fighting a fire near Yosemite National Park.

The Mendocino Complex fire is actually two fires – the River and Ranch Fires – that have grown together to create one gigantic fire. The fire, which has burned for more than two weeks, has destroyed nearly 150 homes and about 547 square miles of brush and forest., an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.

