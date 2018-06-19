Two Ohio firefighters have been suspended after allegedly making pornographic videos at a firehouse.

Akron officials say Lt. Arthur Dean and Provisional Lt. Deann Eller were both placed on administrative leave on Monday while the city launched an investigation into the matter.

According to local media, the suspensions came after steamy footage turned up online, leading to a tip that the pair allegedly had produced the porn at a fire station.

At a news conference, the Akron Beacon-Journal reported, the city’s fire chief, Clarence Tucker, wouldn’t say which station might have served as the backdrop for the porn.

He also would not confirm television news reports placing the activity in Fire Station 11 in a northwest section of the city.

Tucker and Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a joint statement that Dean and Eller did not work at the same fire station, but were known to be in a long-term relationship. (Read the full statement below.)

According to the Beacon-Journal, Tucker and Horrigan said that the alleged behavior did not reflect the values of those who fight fires in Akron.

“The job of an Akron firefighter is about selfless service to the community. The job requires running into burning buildings, rescuing trapped victims, and administering lifesaving care to people in their darkest hour,” Tucker said, according to Ohio TV station WKYC. “These distressing allegations bring unwelcome dishonor and embarrassment to our department and the city of Akron and unfairly discredit the reputation of other Akron firefighters. I know this department, and this is not who we are.”

During the news conference, Tucker said that Eller and Dean could face additional discipline, including dismissal, if it were found that they had broken the city’s anti-fraternizing rule.

“We will take prompt and appropriate action,” Tucker added.

The revelations came after several media outlets asked officials about the footage, which had been seen widely on various porn websites. A woman, believed to be Eller, appears naked in numerous videos, working out in a basement gym, the paper reported.

Eller and Dean were hired on the same day in September 2000, according to records seen by the Beacon-Journal. Performance reports show Eller routinely displayed a strong work ethic. Dean also was praised for his performance and was promoted to lieutenant in 2015.

A spokesman for the local firefighters' union said Eller and Dean would not comment, the Associated Press reported.

