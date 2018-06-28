TUCSON, Ariz. — First lady Melania Trump made her second visit to the southern border region on Thursday, with the aim of projecting a more compassionate view toward separated migrant families as President Donald Trump pushes ahead with his crackdown on illegal immigration.

In Tucson, Mrs. Trump is visiting a Customs and Border Patrol facility where she hopes to learn firsthand how those on the front lines — border patrol officers, immigration agents, migrant families, social workers and local residents — are dealing with immigrant children. Most of those children have crossed the border by themselves, but more than 2,000 have been separated from their parents under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy for border crossers.

White House officials were hoping for a do-over of last week's trip to McAllen, Texas, which was largely overshadowed by the controversy over Mrs. Trump's choice of outerwear while boarding the plane outside Washington.

Cable television pundits, fashion pages and late night comics tried to parse the meaning of the phrase "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" on the back of her jacket. The first lady's spokeswoman said there was "no hidden meaning" and that the media was trying to distract from the message of her visit.

On Thursday, Mrs. Trump kept her fashion choices simple and unadorned: White slacks, a black top and flat shoes.

Until now, Mrs. Trump has expressing her opinion to her husband mostly in private.

“I would say this is very visible. She cares about children deeply,” first lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said. “She also believes in strong border laws and treating everybody equally.”

The first lady has been slow to embrace a more public role.

"In looking at our first lady now, as we know, she's kind of mysterious. Certainly she has a sort of nonverbal, stoic perception." said Irene Matz, who has studied the communication styles of first ladies at the California State University, Fullerton.

"But for her to go and reach out to these children — and as a mother and a parent, it speaks volumes coming from her. And she's making a strong statement as the conscience of a White House that has been so turbulent and has sent so may mixed messages on this issue."

Unlike her first trip last week, Mrs. Trump's visit to the southwest Thursday was previously announced — but without specific times or locations. It was at once low-key and designed to change the narrative around the controversial border policy.

Beginning last month, federal prosecutors began treating all border crossings outside a U.S. port of entry as a criminal offense — even if the immigrants were seeking asylum. With adult border crossers going to pre-trial detention, their children were separated from their parents and sent to separate facilities.

The Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that more than 2,000 children — some as young as infants — were separated from their parents indefinitely.

President Trump signed an executive order last week ending that practice while keeping the "zero tolerance" policy intact. And on Tuesday, a federal judge in San Diego ordered the reunification of all families within 30 days.

Melania Trump's jacket from all angles.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com