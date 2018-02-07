Fitness competitor Ashley Horner is no stranger to pushing her body to the limits: in the 15-months, she's completed a 1,350 mile bike ride, climbed Mt. Rainer, and run 230 miles in 72 hours — all for charity.

In her latest challenge, Horner is planning to complete 50 Ironman triathlons in 50 days. The fitness competitor, who has her own training program, will start the challenge in Haiti on Aug. 8, complete full-Ironman triathlons in 48 states, and end in Haiti, where she is donating proceeds from the 50-day triathlon blitz to the Maison Fortuné Orphanage. She hopes to raise $100,000 for the orphanage.

Horner, who has over 591,000 followers on Instagram, said she felt compelled to use her following to help others in need.

“I just didn’t feel like it would be complete if I started it in Haiti, and didn’t end there, I want to end it there because that’s where my heart is and the purpose behind what I’m doing," she said. "I know when the going gets tough ... and the suffering kicks in I will know my end goal is to be back there with the children."

While Horner is no stranger to intense exercise, she said she had to mentally prepare for the challenge of completing 50 Ironmans, which are comprised of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run.

"This one is probably going to be without a doubt, the biggest evolution and challenge I have ever done," she said. "It is going to take me anywhere from 12-16 hours a day, maybe 18, for 50 days straight, and that’s a lot to wrap your mind around."

She said she's focusing on mental preparedness, and being able to push through the negative thoughts that might cross her mind during the triathlons.

Horner and her team plan to make their way through Florida and up the East coast. She said her team would drive an RV, so she can compete during the day, and then sleep at night while the RV makes its way to the next state.

Horner said she feels grateful to have the support of her followers and community.

"Fitness is in the driver's seat of everything I do, it’s in the muscle of everything I do – as big as my platform is I felt like it was a responsibility for me to use it for a bigger purpose, and a purpose to do good," she said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com