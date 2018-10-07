At the White House, President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court of the United States.

President Donald Trump nominated federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh Monday to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Here are five facts about the 53-year-old judge and his career on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Not the first

His mother, Martha, was the first Judge Kavanaugh in the family, having gone to law school during his youth in order to become a Maryland prosecutor and trial judge.

From Clinton to Bush

He was a whiz kid on independent counsel Ken Starr's staff in the 1990s as part of the investigation that led to President Bill Clinton's impeachment. Later, he became a White House counsel and staff secretary to President George W. Bush.

Memories of 9/11

His first date with his future wife, Bush's personal secretary Ashley Estes, was on September 10, 2001. The next morning, they were among those whisked out of the White House during the 9/11 attacks.

'Coach K'

That's his nickname on his daughters' Catholic Youth Organization basketball teams, which he coaches in his off hours. The real Coach K, of course, is Duke's Mike Krzyzewski.

A man for others

He took his Catholic upbringing at Georgetown Preparatory School to heart by serving meals to the homeless and mentoring underprivileged children. "I've tried to live that creed," he said Monday night.

