Disneyland's new Pixar Fest and Pixar Pier
TOGETHER FOREVER FIREWORKS – Debuting with Pixar Fest on April 13, 2018, “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” will celebrate Pixar stories through the decades as it lights up the sky over Disneyland Park. Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, a heartwarming story celebrates the theme of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation, connecting guests with characters they’ve come to know and love. “Together Forever” comes to life through projections on iconic park locations: Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
TOGETHER FOREVER FIREWORKS – “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular,” will celebrate Pixar stories through the decades as it lights up the sky over Disneyland park, beginning with the debut of Pixar Fest, April 13, 2018. This artist’s concept illustrates how guests will be immersed in an emotional journey that begins with the meeting of unlikely Pixar pals and follows them through their adventures. “Together Forever” comes to life through projections on iconic park locations: Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A. (Disneyland Resort)
NEW STORY ELEMENTS ADDED TO “PIXAR PLAY PARADE” FOR PIXAR FEST (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – “Pixar Play Parade” returns April 13, 2018, to the Disneyland Resort, this time to Disneyland Park as a part of the limited-time Pixar Fest celebration. The delightful parade will bring even more fan-favorite Pixar stories to life with the addition of three new story elements. This artist concept illustrates how the parade will begin, as all Pixar films have, with an appearance by the iconic and adorable Pixar Lamp. Rolling ahead of the famous lamp will be the familiar yellow Pixar Ball. (Disney•Pixar/Disneyland Resort)
NEW STORY ELEMENTS ADDED TO “PIXAR PLAY PARADE” FOR PIXAR FEST (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – “Pixar Play Parade” returns April 13, 2018, to the Disneyland Resort, this time to Disneyland Park as a part of the limited-time Pixar Fest celebration. The delightful parade will bring even more fan-favorite Pixar stories to life with the addition of three new story elements. Joining the parade are characters from the beloved film, “Up.” As this concept art illustrates, Wilderness Explorer Russell will appear astride the colorful flightless bird, Kevin. Carl Fredricksen and Dug will follow behind, amid green foliage and snipe chicks, with Carl’s tethered house floating above. (Disney•Pixar/Disneyland Resort)
NEW STORY ELEMENTS ADDED TO “PIXAR PLAY PARADE” FOR PIXAR FEST (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – “Pixar Play Parade” returns April 13, 2018, to the Disneyland Resort, this time to Disneyland Park as a part of the limited-time Pixar Fest celebration. The delightful parade will bring even more fan-favorite Pixar stories to life with the addition of three new story elements. As seen in this artist concept image, “Inside Out” will be joining the parade, with Joy and Sadness perched atop colorful memory orbs as they take flight aboard Bing Bong’s rocket wagon, with Bing Bong himself cheering them on. (Disney•Pixar/Disneyland Resort)
NEW INCREDIBLES-THEMED FLOAT FOR ‘PAINT THE NIGHT’ PARADE—This June, a new, high-energy Incredibles-themed float will add more Pixar fun to the electrifying “Paint the Night” parade at Disney California Adventure park. Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone will showcase their superhero awesomeness as they take on their newest threat, the Underminer. Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack also showcase their unique powers in surprising new ways, as shown through dynamic and innovative visual technology. Like the other elements in this spectacular parade, this new float will come to life through a series of dazzling LED lights, new music elements and high-tech, pop-art effects inspired by the mid-century-modern style of the films. (Disney•Pixar/Disneyland Resort)
'PAINT THE NIGHT' PARADE (ANAHEIM, Calif.)— Jessie from the Disney•Pixar 'Toy Story' films appears with parade performers in synchronized, LED costumes in this after-dark spectacular inspired by the iconic 'Main Street Electrical Parade.' 'Paint the Night' shimmers with vibrant color and more than 1.5 million, brilliant LED lights and features special effects, unforgettable music, and energetic performances that bring beloved Disney and Disney•Pixar stories to life. (Paul HIffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
PIXAR FEST FOODS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – Pixar Fest, the biggest theme park celebration of beloved stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios, is coming to the Disneyland Resort April 13 through Sept. 3, 2018. Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as this Coco Churro in Frontierland at Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort)
PIXAR FEST FOODS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – Pixar Fest, the biggest theme park celebration of beloved stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios, is coming to the Disneyland Resort April 13 through Sept. 3, 2018. Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as this Lots-o'-Straw-“Bear”-y Churro in Tomorrowland at Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort)
PIXAR FEST FOODS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – Pixar Fest, the biggest theme park celebration of beloved stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios, is coming to the Disneyland Resort April 13 through Sept. 3, 2018. Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as this Lots-o'-Straw-“Bear”-y Funnel Cake at Hungry Bear Restaurant at Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort)
PIXAR FEST FOODS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – Pixar Fest, the biggest theme park celebration of beloved stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios, is coming to the Disneyland Resort April 13 through Sept. 3, 2018. Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as Jessie’s Berry Jubilee Funnel Cake at Golden Horseshoe, Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort)
PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.) –Summer 2018 will bring a transformed land when Pixar Pier opens for guests to experience at Disney California Adventure park, featuring the new Incredicoaster inspired by Disney•Pixar’s “The Incredibles.” This artist concept illustrates the four new neighborhoods that will represent beloved Pixar stories and the newly themed attractions that will be found throughout the permanent land of Pixar Pier. (Disney•Pixar)
Disneyland Resort
PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.)  Summer 2018 will bring a transformed land when Pixar Pier opens for guests to experience at Disney California Adventure park, including the new Incredicoaster, inspired by DisneyPixars The Incredibles. Pixar Pier also introduces four new neighborhoods representing beloved Pixar stories. This artist concept captures a scene from one of the neighborhoods inspired by The Incredibles. Here, guests will find the new Incredicoaster featuring a mid-century-modern-style loading area, new character moments and a new look for the ride vehicles. ( DisneyPixar)
JESSIE’S CRITTER CAROUSEL AT PIXAR PIER — Jessie’s Critter Carousel, a future attraction coming to Pixar Pier, is inspired by Jessie’s wilderness friends featured in Woody’s Roundup television show from “Toy Story 2”. Jessie’s Critter Carousel is a classic boardwalk carousel play set with a whimsical spin from those colorful Pixar characters. As seen in this artist concept, Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl invites guests to saddle up on one of her adorable critters for a rootin’ tootin’ spin. Jessie’s Critter Carousel will be located in the neighborhood inspired by Disney•Pixar’s “Toy Story.” (Disney•Pixar)
ADORABLE SNOWMAN FROSTED TREATS AT PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.) — Pixar Pier, a newly reimagined land opening at Disney California Adventure park on June 23, 2018, introduces four new neighborhoods representing beloved Pixar stories. This artist concept illustrates the Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats near the entrance of Pixar Pier. (Disney•Pixar)
POULTRY PALACE AT PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.) — Pixar Pier, a newly reimagined land opening at Disney California Adventure park on June 23, 2018, introduces four new neighborhoods representing beloved Pixar stories. This artist concept illustrates Poultry Palace at Pixar Pier. (Disney•Pixar)
Perhaps you’ve been to Disneyland a dozen or more times and are sure you’ve done all there is to do, even impressing others with your fake insider knowledge (“The park derives a third of its income through churro sales”).

Yet the park may still hold a few surprises for even the most faithful fans.

Here are 5 things to do at Disneyland and California Adventure you’ve probably never done:

1. Paddle a canoe

Don't want to be constrained by tracks or rails? Grab an oar and step into the Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes.
Disney Resort

Welcome to Disneyland's only attraction free of tracks, rails or other mechanisms designed to keep you on course. Putting guests in charge of the free-floating Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes seems unwise, especially when sharing the waterway with large ships. Cast members at the front and rear keep canoes on course, and even if they do topple — and they won't — the water's not very deep.

2. Draw a Disney character

Head to the Animation Academy at California Adventure for a quick art lesson. Classes are every 30 minutes with animators providing step-by-step lessons to create popular, copyright-protected characters. Even those lacking basic art skills will create a recognizable drawing. Just don't get so cocky as to put it on Twitter. Trust me. 

3. Buy an original illustration

An artist's rendering of the 2018 update to the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland and Disney World.
Disney

Imagine purchasing an original work from a Disney animator without cashing in your 401(k). Visit Disneyana on Main Street, where Disney pros occasionally drop in and leave behind various sketches. You can pick one up for a little as $50, though more elaborate drawings are commensurately more. If your family skips its usual amount of $5 churros for one day, you've paid for it (well, that's the way it is with my family).

4. Check out 'secret' pet cemetery

4. Check out 'secret' pet cemetery
Disney

Just to be clear, these plots in a cast-members-only area west of the Haunted Mansion contain no remains, almost disappointing guests who ask in a hopeful voice. (One word: Ewww.) The grassy area just above the attraction’s exit once held more than a dozen tombstones, but most were moved to the main queue in 1993. Ask a cast member to show you the "hidden" graves. And no, you won't find Mr. Toad. Perhaps there wasn't enough left of him after his wrong turn onto railroad tracks, bringing a tragic end to his wild ride.

5. Take a tour

5. Take a tour
Gannett News Service

Knowledgeable and nattily dressed guides lead various tours of Disneyland and California Adventure. The best is Walk in Walt’s Disneyland Footsteps, a three-hour history tour of the park. You also get a meal, personalized button, collector pin and a couple of rides (you skip the line). Warning: Restless children will dislike the constant stops and how the guide goes on and on and on about so much stupid boring stuff, jeez already. But for everyone else, it’s well worth the $109 per person.

Luxury bonus: Photo opp 

The classic Disney characters welcome visitors outside Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. (L-R) Pluto, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck.
Scott Brinegar /Disneyland

Are you blessed with a chunk of disposable income? For $1,700, you can buy a private photo shoot in Toontown or Cars Land. You and up to seven others enter the park an hour before opening to meet with a professional photographer. Pose your heart out for 60 minutes, making sure you fill Facebook and Instagram in ways to make friends and followers envious. Have a little more to spend? Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and/or Pluto are happy to join for a price.

Disney parks 2018 preview
The reimagining of Disney's Hollywood Studios will take guests to infinity and beyond, allowing them to step into the worlds of their favorite films, starting with Toy Story Land. This new 11-acre land will transport guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy's backyard. Guests will think they've been shrunk to the size of Woody and Buzz as they are surrounded by oversized toys that Andy has assembled using his vivid imagination. Using toys like building blocks, plastic buckets and shovels, and game board pieces, Andy has designed the perfect setting for this land, which will include two new attractions for any Disney park and one expanded favorite. (Disney Parks)
During D23 Expo 2017, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek announced the summer 2018 opening of Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.
When Toy Story Land debuts at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios, the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction will immerse guests in the playful environment of some of AndyÕs most beloved toys. Inspired by the first Toy Story film, the attraction is designed to look like a toy play set that Andy got from Pizza Planet. The Toy Story Aliens will playfully try to capture guests ride vehicle with ÒThe ClawÓ. (Disney)
Woody's Lunch Box will be a new quick-service window serving tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats within Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios when it opens in summer 2018. Walt Disney World Resort will collaborate with Mini Babybel to bring this quick-service window to life. Toy Story Land will invite guests to step into the whimsical world of Pixar Animation Studios' blockbuster films where guests will feel like they've shrunk to the size of a toy as they play in Andy’s backyard with their favorite Toy Story pals. (Disney/Handout)
The Edison at Disney Springs is a lavish ÒIndustrial GothicÓ -style restaurant, bar and nighttime destination themed to a 1920s-period power plant, recalling an exuberant era of invention and imagination. The venue features classic American food, craft cocktails and live entertainment, including cabaret and music. Disney Springs is the entertainment-dining-retail district at Walt Disney World Resort. (Steven Diaz, photographer)
Maria & EnzoÕs is an intimate Italian trattoria set in the once-abandoned Disney Springs airline terminal from the 1930s. The dining room is open and airy, featuring 50-foot ceilings with views of Lake Buena Vista. The restaurant interiors showcase artifacts that recall air travel of the time, with brightly illustrated pictographs, reimagined air terminal boarding gates and a First Class Lounge where randomly selected guests are upgraded upon arrival. The menu, created by Michelin star-rated Chef Theo Schoenegger, features a variety of handmade pastas and more. The wine list of more than 100 bottles is primarily Italian. (David Roark, photographer)
Disney
Wine Bar George, a new 210-seat wine bar reminiscent of a winemaker's home estate, is coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. Opening spring 2018, Master Sommelier George Miliotes will bring his expertise to the eponymous bar that will feature wines from famed growing regions in the United States and abroad – more than 100 selections by the bottle and glass. Disney Springs is the shopping, dining and entertainment district at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Artist Concept, Disney)
Wine Bar George, a new 210-seat wine bar reminiscent of a winemaker's home estate, is coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. Opening spring 2018, Master Sommelier George Miliotes will bring his expertise to the eponymous bar that will feature wines from famed growing regions in the United States and abroad – more than 100 selections by the bottle and glass. Disney Springs is the shopping, dining and entertainment district at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Gluckman, photographer)
STAR WARS: SECRETS OF THE EMPIRE BY ILMxLAB AND THE VOID  Recently opened in Downtown Disney is the multi-sensory experience Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire by ILMxLAB and The VOID. The hyper-reality experience transports guests deep into the Star Wars universe, allowing them to walk freely and untethered throughout the space. (Joshua Sudock/ Disneyland Resort)
BALLAST POINT – Popular craft brewer Ballast Point will open its first Orange County location in the Downtown Disney District in 2018. Ballast Point will pair its award-winning beers with an extensive menu of Southern California cuisine—salads, small plates, flatbreads and entrees featuring local, sustainable and seasonal ingredients. In addition to Ballast Point’s iconic beers, including its flagship Sculpin IPA, the location will serve exclusive, limited-edition beers available only at Downtown Disney. The space will house Downtown Disney’s first-ever on-site brewery, as well as a tasting room, kitchen and outdoor beer garden. (Ballast Point)
'PAINT THE NIGHT' PARADE (ANAHEIM, Calif.)— Sulley, from the Disney•Pixar 'Monsters, Inc.' films, appears with parade performers in synchronized, LED costumes in this after-dark spectacular inspired by the iconic 'Main Street Electrical Parade.' 'Paint the Night' shimmers with vibrant color and more than 1.5 million, brilliant LED lights and features special effects, unforgettable music, and energetic performances that bring beloved Disney and Disney•Pixar stories to life. (Paul HIffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
