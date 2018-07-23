Air travelers faced the possibility of disruptions across the East on Monday as waves of storms tracked across the region, part of an unsettled pattern that’s expected to persist into the middle of the week.

Airlines had not yet issued any weather waivers for the region, but fliers should keep their eyes on the weather if they’re flying to airports from the Carolinas into New England. Florida’s airports also were at risk of storm disruptions at least into Tuesday.

The storms will be of the hit-and-miss variety, but they could create significant problems where and when they pop up. Long lines of storms can block flight paths, presenting an especially troublesome scenario in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

FLIGHT TRACKER: Is your flight on time? 

Already on Sunday, repetitive lines of storms moved over parts of metro Washington, D.C., and parts of Pennsylvania and the New York City areas. Flash flood warnings remained in effect for much of the region.

For Monday, about 800 flights have been canceled and another 2,445 delayed as of 11:45 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Those numbers had grown sharply since early morning and could mushroom further throughout the day if storms fire up like they did on Sunday. 

Sunday was a mess for fliers across much of the East. While only 685 flights were canceled, FlightAware reported a whopping 7,675 delays at U.S. airports for the day.

More than a quarter of Sunday’s flights were delays at major airports like New York JFK, Newark Liberty, New York LaGuardia, Washington Reagan National, Boston and Baltimore/Washington (BWI). Several Florida airports also saw major disruptions, likely a combination of local storms and disruptions from flights at delayed airports in the Northeast.

Customers flying on Monday should be wary of a possible repeat.

Last update 11:45 a.m. ET. Next update: By 3 p.m. ET.

30 cool aviation pics: Virgin, 727s, 'Star Wars' Dreamliners and more

October's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
With iconic Mt. Rainier forming a dramatic backdrop, a Virgin American Airbus A320 Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.
02 / 30
The soft yellowish-gold glow of Washington DC's Reagan National Airport ceiling greets visitors arriving to the nation's capitol in May of 2015.
03 / 30
Star Wars characters R2-D2 and C-3P0 pose with All Nippon Airways' R2-D2, Star Wars-themed Boeing 787-9 at a ceremony in Everett, Wash., on Sept. 12, 2015
04 / 30
C-3PO and R2-D2 pass by the engine of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner while welcoming a Star Wars-themed jet to ANA's fleet on September 12, 2015.
05 / 30
A brand-new Cargolux Boeing 747-8 cargo jet takes off from Paine Field in Everett, Wash. on September 13, 2015 for a test flight.
06 / 30
A rare Boeing 727, operating a sports charter for a Major League baseball team, takes off from Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash. in September of 2015.
07 / 30
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 taxies into the gate on a rainy afternoon in December, 2014.
08 / 30
Heading out for a test flight, an Avianca Cargo Airbus A330 Freighter is towed to position via a tug at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France in December, 2014.
09 / 30
With its distinctive architecture, Doha's Hamad International Airport is a buzz activity despite the 3AM local hour in December of 2014.
10 / 30
An Emirates Airbus A380 superjumbo taxies to the gate after landing in Houston, Texas in December, 2014.
11 / 30
An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 departs Phoenix Sky Harbor in January of 2015.
12 / 30
Cessna's trade places on a taxiway at Paine Field in Everett, WA in February of 2015.
13 / 30
F-18 Growler fighter jets practice carrier landings at a remote landing strip on Whidbey Island in Washington State in March of 2015.
14 / 30
ANA's R2-D2-themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner after it emerged from a Boeing hangar in Everett, Wash., on Sept. 12, 2015.
15 / 30
An unfinished nose of a 777-300, seen during a tour of Boeing's Everett, WA widebody jet factory on June 1, 2015.
16 / 30
Workers attach slats onto a 737 passenger jet wing at the Boeing Renton factory in June of 2015.
17 / 30
A rain storm gathers steam nearby as an American Eagle commuter jet prepares to leave Roswell, NM for Dallas, TX on August 5, 2015.
18 / 30
A United Express Embraer jet taxies into the gate at Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport in August of 2015.
19 / 30
The Airbus flightline is seen from a departing flight out of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, in France, in May of 2015.
20 / 30
An American Airlines MD-80 'Mad Dog' jet taxies out for take off from Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport in August of 2015.
21 / 30
Pilots check for other airplanes before turning onto the runway at Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash. on September 13, 2015.
22 / 30
A Boeing KC-135 aerial refueling jet based at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, Wash, takes off from Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash. on September 13, 2015.
23 / 30
A rare Boeing 727, operating a sports charter for a Major League baseball team, takes off from Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash. in September of 2015.
24 / 30
A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-700 lands at dusk at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.
25 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at dusk at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015 as Mt. Rainier looms.
26 / 30
A United Express Boeing 737 jet taxies into the gate at Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport in August of 2015.
27 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 jet lands at night at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.
28 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.
29 / 30
A United Airlines Boeing 767-400 rushes by the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport tower in September of 2015.
30 / 30
An Air Canada Express Dash-8 plane lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.

TODAY IN THE SKYWould you bid 420,000 miles to see a parked plane? These frequent-fliers did

United frequent-fliers bid miles to attend Boeing 747 farewell party
01 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
02 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
03 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
04 / 64
Jim Garcia, United Airlines' Senior Manager of Fleet Surplus Sales, takes question from frequent-fliers in front of the carrier's last Boeing at the UAM Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
05 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
06 / 64
Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale takes pictures from underneath United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
07 / 64
United frequent-flier Adam Johnson of Minneapolis takes pictures of the flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
08 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
09 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s take part in a champagne toast onboard the last one to fly for United at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
10 / 64
United frequent-flier James Munn of Minneapolis reclines in 'the best seat on the plane' on a Boeing 747, the last one to ever fly paying passengers for United.
11 / 64
Two of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United are seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
12 / 64
Vicky Chiu of Honolulu takes a picture of Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale in front of United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
13 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
14 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
15 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
16 / 64
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
17 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
18 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
19 / 64
United Airlines frequent-fliers inspect a retired United Boeing 747 at an aircraft 'disassembly' center in Mississippi on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
20 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to inspect a normally off-limits service area near the landing gear on one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
21 / 64
Champagne in hand, a frequent-flier poses for a photo onboard the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the planes at an 'aircraft disassembly center.' Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
22 / 64
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
23 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
24 / 64
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
25 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
26 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
27 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
28 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
29 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
30 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
31 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
32 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
33 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to take a look at the belly of one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
34 / 64
Universal Asset Management CEO Keri Wright (center) shows United frequent-fliers around a retired Boeing 747 at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
35 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
36 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
37 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
38 / 64
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
39 / 64
The flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
40 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
41 / 64
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
42 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
43 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
44 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United via a blue carpet at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
45 / 64
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
46 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
47 / 64
A United frequent-flier roams the last Boeing 747 to fly for United, looking for photo ops aboard the plane as it sits at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
48 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s. Here, UAM CEO Keri Wright thanks attendees for coming.
49 / 64
United had attendees hold up balloons saluting its MileagePlus Exclusives programs prior to the 747-themed dinner in Tupelo, Miss.
50 / 64
A bassinet remains onboard United's last Boeing 747 as the plane awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. It's possible the bassinet could be sold on the second-hand market to another airline.
51 / 64
One of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
52 / 64
A UAM employee holds up a model of a 747 in front of the real ones at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
53 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
54 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
55 / 64
United frequent-fliers disembark the last Boeing 747 to fly for United after a champagne toast and a stroll through the cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
56 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
57 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
58 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
59 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
60 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
61 / 64
x
62 / 64
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
63 / 64
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
64 / 64
The coach cabin of United's final Boeing 747 sits empty as frequent-fliers exit the plane following a special tour at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com