WASHINGTON — Kimberly Guilfoyle, who left her Fox News co-hosting gig last week, has joined a pro-Trump political group.

Guilfoyle will serve as vice chairwoman of America First Action, a super PAC formed by President Donald Trump's allies to help elect candidates who support his agenda.

The former co-host of Fox News Channel's The Five will help the group with media and grassroots outreach and fundraising, officials said in her appointment's announcement.

“Throughout my career as a prosecutor and journalist, I’ve seen a lot and shared many stories of tragedy, triumph, and everything in between—but never have I experienced anything quite like the energy the America First movement brings,” Guilfoyle said in a statement.

Guilfoyle once was considered for the role of White House spokeswoman early in the Trump administration. She worked for nearly a decade as a prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles and served as the former first lady of San Francisco. Her ex-husband, California's Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, now is running for governor of the state.

Guilfoyle is dating the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

