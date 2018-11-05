Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is pictured in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif.

Rich Pedroncelli, AP

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed four counts of first-degree murder in connection with decades-old killings believed to have been committed by the Golden State Killer.

District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley’s announcement means criminal charges have been filed against Joseph DeAngelo, 72, of Citrus Heights, in all known murders suspected to have been carried out by one of California’s most prolific serial killers.

The charges also carry special circumstances for the two double-homicides reported in the Goleta area in 1979 and 1981, Dudley said at a news conference.

Investigators have been hard at work gathering more evidence and conducting interviews since DeAngelo was arrested 16 days ago in Sacramento County.

“As a result of this process, I have decided to file four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against Joseph James DeAngelo,” Dudley said.

The first double-homicide in Santa Barbara County linked to the Golden State Killer was discovered on Dec. 30 1979, when orthopedic surgeon Robert Offerman, 44, and psychologist Debra Alexandra Manning, 35, were found dead in their condominium near Goleta.

In the other Santa Barbara double-homicide, Greg Sanchez, 27, and Cheri Domingo, 35, were found dead on July 27, 1981 in a home near Goleta that Domingo was house-sitting, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph James DeAngelo in a photograph dated back to the 1970s.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/ SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The special circumstances allege there were multiple murder victims and the killings occurred during the commission of a rape and burglary.

Dudley said her office has been in contact with the victims’ families, most recently notifying them of the impending charges.

“Violent cold cases never grow cold for victims or their loved ones. They never do,” Dudley said. “In fact, most of them spend their lives feverishly seeking answers and desperately hoping for justice.”

Dudley did not comment on specific questions about evidence, saying she wanted to make sure DeAngelo’s presumption of innocence was maintained and potential jurors were not swayed.

Authorities said at an April news conference announcing DeAngelo’s arrest that the former police officer was identified through DNA as the person suspected of killing 12 people and committing dozens of rapes and burglaries across the state from 1974 to 1986.

District attorneys in Ventura, Orange and Sacramento counties have also filed murder charges against DeAngelo.

Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten said it was ultimately DNA left at the 1980 Ventura crime scene where Charlene Smith, 43, and Lyman Smith, 33, were found bludgeoned to death that pointed to DeAngelo.

Totten said that in the days just before DeAngelo’s arrest on April 24, DNA collected from the Smith home was tested against the DNA taken from a discarded sample of DeAngelo’s DNA.

In 2011, sheriff’s detectives Gary Kitzmann and Jeff Klapakis connected DNA evidence from the local crime to others allegedly committed by the Golden State Killer, authorities said.

But the identification of a suspect meant both Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators and district attorneys could look more closely at the evidence, Dudley said.

“We’ve never stopped hoping or believing that an arrest would be made,” Dudley said.

The Golden State Killer was first reportedly connected to a Santa Barbara County crime in October 1979 when a couple was attacked while they were asleep in their home near Goleta, authorities said. Both victims managed to escape, and the attacker fled on a stolen bicycle, authorities said.

As conversations loom about how to proceed, DeAngelo is being held in Sacramento County jail without bail. He is due in Sacramento County Superior Court on Monday and has not yet entered a plea to the murder charges.

