21 cities that go all out for July Fourth

Washington, D.C.: Perhaps there's no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than in the nation's capital, one of the most historic places in the USA. Join hundreds of thousands of spectators for grand events that kick off with the National Independence Day Parade. Arrive early if you want to get a seat on the steps of the National Archives Building, or head toward the end of the parade route at 17th Street Northwest for the best views. After the parade, head to the West Lawn of the White House for the "A Capitol Fourth" celebration. Gates open at 3 p.m. for the 8 p.m. free Washington, D.C. fireworks concert featuring national acts. If that's too long of a day for you, head back to your hotel room where you can watch the concert on PBS and gaze at the fireworks from your balcony. The display is well worth watching either way, and it makes the top 10 lists from USA Today, Fox News and other media outlets.

Sean Pavone, Shutterstock.com

Everyone has their Fourth of July traditions — grilling out with friends and family, watching fireworks and taking a moment to reflect on the greatness of this nation. But if you have the chance to do something different, consider getting out and joining in on an All-American celebration in a new city.

GOBankingRates found 21 all-American cities worth visiting this Independence Day, so get out there and celebrate the holiday with a bang. And if you're looking for more ways to see America, they put together bucket list stops in every state:

