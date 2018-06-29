Travelers walk to their gates in the concourse of Reagan National Airport in advance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Traveling for the Fourth of July? You're not alone ...

A record-breaking 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day holiday period, a five percent increase over last year, according to AAA. INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, predicts that travel times in the most congested U.S. cities could be twice as long as normal, with Tuesday being the busiest day of the week. One reason for the increase? The Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday, giving people the flexibility to take a long weekend before or after. For those who decide to drive, commutes will be worse in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. 

Thai authorities weigh cave extraction options

Authorities are still considering their options Tuesday on how to extract a youth soccer team from a vast, flooded cave complex where they disappeared more than a week ago. 12 players, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach were found alive after being stranded since June 23 in the Tham Luang Nang Non caves in Thailand's rugged, mountainous Chiang Rai province. The desperate search drew worldwide attention, which began when a mother reported her son had not returned from practice. Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said the 13 were in the process of being rescued, which could include draining water from the cave and exploring the mountainside for shafts and other entrances to the caverns below.

An American classic gets a major overhaul

A $380 million project to transform one of the world’s most iconic monuments is scheduled for a grand opening in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Gateway Arch National Park, formerly known as the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, will unveil its multi-million dollar upgrades and improvements which include a new entrance into the arch, an expanded museum, and sweeping landscape changes to complement the 630-foot stainless steel-clad arch. “I think coming to the Gateway Arch has, for years, always been on many people’s bucket list,” said Eric Moraczewski, executive director of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, of the 91-acre park. “Now the new museum and the new park experience is just a second bucket list item for them in St. Louis.”

The Gateway Arch gets a major overhaul
The Gateway Arch as seen from the Mississippi River.
The new entrance, as seen from the top of the Gateway Arch, is one of several updates to the iconic monument complex.
View from the Gateway Arch of the Old Courthouse, both of which are part of the Gateway Arch National Park. What’s missing? Interstate 44 now runs under the park greenway.
A major part of the updates to Gateway Arch National Park is a 48,000-square-foot addition to the museum.
The expanded Gateway Arch museum now includes nearly 150,000 square feet and will feature six galleries.
St. Louis became a U.S. property in 1804 and in the transfer, women lost some rights.
When St. Louis passed from Spanish and French to U. S. ownership, life became harder for women, enslaved people and freed people of color.
As part of the multi-million dollar renovation to Gateway Arch National Park, an antiquated parking garage was demolished and replaced with a 7 ½-acre park.
The green space that now stretches from the Gateway Arch to the Old Courthouse will make the park property more accessible for visitors.
Officials say the new entrance to the Gateway Arch will better connect the monument to the city.
Gateway Arch National Park grounds have been extended over I-44. The highway traffic now flows under the park greenway.
View of Busch Stadium from the top of the Gateway Arch.
The Gateway Arch, as seen from the north end of the park property.
The Gateway Arch is the tallest man-made monument in the United States.

Post-mortem exams for Drake’s tourmate Smoke Dawg

Rapper Smoke Dawg’s body is scheduled for post-mortem examinations Tuesday after the 21-year-old was killed in a triple shooting outside a Toronto nightclub on Saturday. He and another man — Ernest Modekwe, 28, a producer known as Koba Prime — succumbed to their injuries. The third victim is expected to recover.  Dawg, whose real name is Jahvante Smart, opened for Drake on his 2017 Boy Meets World European tour and was known for his 2015 remix “Trap House.” He had just dropped a new single, “Fountain Freestyle,” and is survived by a 1-year-old daughter, his parents and 13 siblings. 

World Cup: Last quarterfinal spots up for grabs

The World Cup's thrilling Round of 16 wraps up Tuesday with the last two quarterfinal spots up for grabs. On Monday, five-time champion Brazil flexed its might and ended Mexico's summer campaign despite Neymar's unnecessary theatrics, while Belgium bounced back from a two-goal deficit to upend Japan in a furious World Cup classic. Sweden and Switzerland will get the ball rolling in Saint Petersburg Tuesday (10 a.m. ET) followed by a scintillating match pitting soccer-rich nations England against Colombia (2 p.m. ET). 

Highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick against Spain.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets.
Spain's Nacho scores his side's third goal against Portugal.
Spain's Diego Costa scores his second goal against Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo goes up for a header against Spain.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on his knees after scoring his second goal against Spain.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Spain.
Spain's Nacho fouls Cristiano Ronaldo, earning Portugal a penalty.
Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi shows a yellow card to Spain's Sergio Busquets in the first half against Portugal.
Spain's Diego Costa, center, vies for the ball with Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro and Jose Fonte.
Iranian players celebrate with their coach Carlos Queiroz after defeating Morocco.
Morocco's forward Aziz Bouhaddouz is comforted as he reacts after scoring an own goal against Iran.
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scores an own goal against Iran.
Iran forward Karim Ansari Fard challenges Morocco's Noureddine Amrabat.
Morocco fans cheer during the game against Iran.
Iran's Ramin Rezaian fights for a header against Morocco's Mbarek Boussoufa.
Iran fans cheer during the game against Morocco.
Iranian players try to clear the ball against Morocco.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Egypt.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores on a header in the 89th minute against Egypt.
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing an opportunity against Egypt.
Uruguay fans celebrate during the win against Egypt.
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez.
Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (10) goes up for a header against Russia's Aleksandr Samedov during the World Cup opener in Moscow.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin react during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, a 5-0 Russia win over Saudi Arabia.
Russian fans are pictured before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Moscow.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony before the 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
English singer Robbie Williams performs during the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony.
Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo waves to the crowd during the opening ceremony for the World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.
Football fans from across the globe gather at the official FIFA Fan Fest at Moscow State University to watch the first World Cup game between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow.
Mascot Zabivaka entertains during the opening match of the World Cup.

Contributing: Associated Press

