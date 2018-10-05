Will wedding bells for Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) in the May 20 finale spell the end of Fox's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"?

JOHN P. FLEENOR/FOX

TV networks are making the hard decisions in the days ahead of their fall-schedule announcements to advertisers, and an early casualty among 30 endangered series is Fox's critically adored but low-rated Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the police-precinct comedy headed by Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher.

The series, which ends its fifth season May 20 with the wedding of Jake (Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero), was on the fence as the network weighed pilots, returning series and its new commitment to Thursday Night Football. But it also had another factor working against it: NBC Universal, not Fox, owns the series, though there's a chance NBC could choose to save it for its own network or sell it to Hulu or Netflix.

Fans on Twitter expressed outrage, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote, "I only watch like 4 things; this is one of the things."

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

And cast member Stephanie Beatriz, who plays hard-edged cop Rosa Diaz, told heartbroken fans, "What a gift this series has been ... your sadness is noted."

Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE! pic.twitter.com/qAcOYfpNZh — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 10, 2018

And executive producer Dan Goor thanked fans for their "incredible outpouring of support. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show."

Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show. — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 10, 2018

More: Which network TV series are returning, nearly dead or in limbo? Check out the complete list

Other early cancellations include Fox's The Last Man on Earth and The Mick (The Mick had been expected to return back in early April); and CBS freshman comedies 9JKL and Living Biblically.

And things are also looking dicey for Fox's Lucifer and ABC's Deception.

On the bright side among shows with uncertain fates, NBC picked up Blindspot and midseason comedy AP Bio for new seasons, and CW extended The 100.

Save Our Shows 2018: Which network series are 'on the bubble'? Last year, fans banded together and voted to try and save NBC's Timeless. The result? A Save Our Shows win helped secure a renewal for the show. So which series could get a reprieve this season? Here's are our nominees for this year. 01 / 31 Last year, fans banded together and voted to try and save NBC's Timeless. The result? A Save Our Shows win helped secure a renewal for the show. So which series could get a reprieve this season? Here's are our nominees for this year. 01 / 31

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com