Celebrities have a knack for creative baby naming.
Remember Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin made headlines after naming their daughter Apple?
Before that, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis gave us Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Belle.
Even before that, odd-name pioneer Frank Zappa named his kids Moon Unit, Dweezil and Diva Thin Muffin.
And the trend continues.
About a week ago, rapper Rick Ross named his newest son Billion. In late October, Hilary Duff named her daughter Banks Violet Bair.
Hearing about the new baby names got us thinking about all the other unusual celebrity baby names we’ve heard over the years. Here’s what we came up with, in alphabetical order by eldest kid. (You may notice some celebrity children missing. We only listed kids with unique names to keep the list concise.)
Unusual celebrity baby names
Aleph
Child of actress Natalie Portman
Apollo Bowie Flynn, Kingston James McGregor, Zuma Nesta Rock
Children of musician Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
Apple
Child of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Marten
Audio Science
Child of actress Shannyn Sossamon
Aurelius
Child of supermodel Elle Macpherson
Axl
Child of singer Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel
Banjo
Child of actress Rachel Griffiths
Bear Blaze
Child of actress Kate Winslet
Bear Blu
Child of actress Alicia Silverstone and musician/actor Christopher Jarecki
Blue Angel
Child of “The Edge” from U2
Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir
Children of Beyonce and Jay-Z
Bluebell Madonna and Montague
Children of singer Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell
Briar Rose
Child of actress Rachel Bilson and actor Hayden Christensen
Bronx Mowgli and Jagger Snow
Children of singer Ashlee Simpson
Cosimo and Tuesday
Children of actress Marissa Ribisi and musician Beck
Cricket and Birdie
Children of actress Busy Philipps and screenwriter Marc Silverstein
Denim and Diezel
Children of musicians Toni Braxton and Keri Lewis
Destry
Child of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw
Dream
Child of reality star Rob Kardashian and model Blac Chyna
Egypt and Genesis
Children of singer Alicia Keys and record producer Swizz Beatz
Everest
Child of filmmaker George Lucas and businesswoman Mellody Hobson
Fuchsia
Child of singer Sting and actress Frances Tomelty
Gio Grace and Dusty Rose
Children of singer Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo
Harlow and Sparrow
Child of singer Joel Madden and actress Nicole Richie
Heaven Love’on and God’Iss Love
Children of singer Lil' Mo
Heiress Harris
Child of Rapper T.I. (born Clifford Harris)
Honor and Haven
Children of actress Jessica Alba and producer Cash Warren
Hopper
Child of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright
Huckleberry and Marmaduke
Children of Bear Grylls
India
Child of actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Indiana and Atticus
Children of Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix
Indio, Exton and Avri
Children of actor Robert Downey, Jr.
Jermajesty
Child of Jermaine Jackson
Journey and Batel
Children of former adult film star Jenna Jameson
Kal-el
Child of Nicolas Cage
Kulture
Child of rappers Cardi B and Offset
Kyd
Child of David Duchovny and Tea Leoni
Lockett and Lazer
Child of D.J. Diplo
Maple
Child of actor Jason Bateman
Memphis Eve
Child of singer Bono
Moon Unit, Dweezil and Diva Thin Muffin
Children of musician Frank Zappa
Moroccan and Monroe
Children of singer Mariah Carey and actor Nick Cannon
Moxie Crimefighter and Zolten
Children of magician Penn Jillette
North, Saint and Chicago
Children of reality star Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West
Ocean, Autumn, Sonnet and True
Children of actor Forest Whitaker
Pax, Zahara and Shiloh Nouvel
Children of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt
Pilot Inspektor
Child of actors Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf
Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket Blue Dallas
Children of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver
Prince Michael II/Blanket
Child of Michael Jackson
Rainbow Aurora and Forest
Children of reality star Holly Madison
Reign
Child of reality stars Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian
Rocket, Racer, Rebel and Rogue
Children of filmmakers Robert Rodriguez and Elizabeth Avellán
Rocket Zot
Child of actor Sam Worthington and model Lara Bingle Worthington
Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson
Child of Uma Thurman
Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Belle
Children of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis
Ryder, Bingham and Rani Rose
Children of actress Kate Hudson
Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh
Children of actor Sylvester Stallone (Seargeoh is pronounced Sergio)
Satchel
Child of filmmakers Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
Seven, Puma and Mars
Children of Erykah Badu
Speck Wildhorse
Child of musician John Mellencamp and model Elaine Irwin
Stormi
Child of reality star Kylie Jenner and musician Travis Scott
Sunday
Child of actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban. (Actor Mike Myers also has a daughter named Sunday.)
Suri
Child of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Tennessee
Child of actress Reese Witherspoon and agent Jim Toth
True
Child of reality star Khloe Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson
Tu
Child of actor Rob Morrow (Get it? Her name is Tu Morrow)
Zola
Child of Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell
